Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26880 on: Yesterday at 05:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:01:00 pm
Funny how they call us a cult when they themselves show all the attributes of being a cult.
The irony of them droning on about being "chosen'' and "born, not manufactured" then calling us a cult.  :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26881 on: Yesterday at 05:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:40:03 pm
The irony of them droning on about being "chosen'' and "born, not manufactured" then calling us a cult.  :lmao

They really are a funny bunch of massive weirdos. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26882 on: Yesterday at 05:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 11:55:48 am
Our Gakkers's gonna be great isn't he.

You mean Cody G?

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26883 on: Yesterday at 05:52:14 pm »
What do bitters say to people when they are asked where are they from.

Merseyside, a city in the northwest or somewhere near Manchester ?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26884 on: Yesterday at 05:52:52 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 05:52:14 pm
What do bitters say to people when they are asked where are they from.

Merseyside, a city in the northwest or somewhere near Manchester ?

Rhyl
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26885 on: Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 05:52:14 pm
What do bitters say to people when they are asked where are they from...
Rhyl.

Edit: posted before I got to Rob's reply.  :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26886 on: Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm »
Everton subs applauding Onana for going in two-footed and late on Allison.

Mongrels.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26887 on: Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm »
Generally, they are just annoyed that they didnt get anyone sent off for an horrific tackle.

Thats what they call fight

Pathetic really
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26888 on: Yesterday at 07:10:53 pm »
I'd love to if this lot went down never to return. It's what they deserve. Oh, and take their cheating chums, Man City with them too. Neither would be missed.

https://twitter.com/OliverPostingLs/status/1625415386987479040
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26889 on: Yesterday at 07:18:43 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 04:32:52 pm
They have a Liverpool thread?! A thread about their local opposition?!?!  :o  I mean, how fuckin desperate is th............oh..........  ;D

Mate that entire site is a Liverpool thread

Every discussion about themselves, hope, dream, aspiration for their club is rested on a bed of Liverpool fc

We are their oxygen.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26890 on: Yesterday at 07:19:16 pm »
Can honestly say I've never looked at GoT......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26891 on: Yesterday at 07:22:49 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:19:16 pm
Can honestly say I've never looked at GoT......

I understand this concept and used to follow it also

But I looked on redcafe once after wed beat them years ago amd a whole new world of comedy was opened up to me

Got is a completely different level mind. Its funny until you see certain posts and you realise what theyve become
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26892 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm »
Yeah, there is some funny stuff, but there is also some really vile nasty stuff on there too. It's very badly modded. They'll often let the vile stuff go but give you a warning or ban you for swearing.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26893 on: Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm
Yeah, there is some funny stuff, but there is also some really vile nasty stuff on there too. It's very badly modded. They'll often let the vile stuff go but give you a warning or ban you for swearing.
Thank FUCK for RAWK, eh c*nts? :wave
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26894 on: Yesterday at 07:29:39 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:29:01 pm
Thank FUCK for RAWK, eh c*nts? :wave

 :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26895 on: Yesterday at 07:32:01 pm »
GOT moaning at the board showing them up:

Quote
and it sums up exactly the message that the board wanted to send out by turning up there last night:

'Look at us, we are safe sitting in amongst our biggest rivals who are being welcoming and friendly to us, but we dare not go near our own ground for fear that our personal safety will be compromised by those bad bad Evertonians who are nothing but a bunch of thugs with their violent and threatening protests.'

Pathetic behaviour.

No self-reflection though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26896 on: Yesterday at 07:34:33 pm »
Everton and Man City relegated ...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26897 on: Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:01 pm
GOT moaning at the board showing them up:

No self-reflection though.

Maybe, someday in the future, it'll dawn on them that they are the problem.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26898 on: Yesterday at 08:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:01 pm
GOT moaning at the board showing them up:

No self-reflection though.

The irony being that what this guy says sarcastically is, in reality, the exact truth. Everton fans are dangerous and potentially violent, but as you say - no self reflection.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26899 on: Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm »
I see they are all moaning this morning that they couldnt get in to the ground.
They wait in the ale houses by Goodison and then all walk up together singing Murderers  like ultras and turn up en masse and wonder why they have to queue.


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26900 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm
Everton subs applauding Onana for going in two-footed and late on Allison.

Mongrels.

Yeah, I'm glad someone else noticed that. That's all they have, and that's what they'll rely on to get them out of the shit. If teams defend them at corners a little more closely then they just aren't going to score enough goals, and their Potemkin village of a defence will not hold up.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26901 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm »
If you want to elicit a response from a blueshite then tell them we are sick of winning things. It's only fair that we give someone else a chance.

So we have taken a season out to ensure they get relegated. We are the reason they are in the bottom three. Gave them a hiding whilst losing to their closest rivals. We have beaten Everton whilst losing to Leeds, Wolves and Forest. We just need to lose at West ham to get the full set.

The ultimate if it hadn't been for the Red Shite.

Our last game of the season away to Southampton.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26902 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm

They wait in the ale houses by Goodison and then all walk up together singing Murderers 

That's pathetic. :(
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26903 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm

Our last game of the season away to Southampton.
What was that they said about its not winning its the taking oart?
Fortunately for them were not as small minded and petty.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26904 on: Yesterday at 11:38:40 pm »
Well, the good news is that most likely we won't have to play them in a league game for many years ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26905 on: Today at 12:38:37 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm
and their Potemkin village of a defence...

Quite like that turn of phrase... :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26906 on: Today at 01:59:27 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:38:37 am
Quite like that turn of phrase... :D
It's true that they Dniprovide any defensive cover
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26907 on: Today at 02:18:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:59:27 am
It's true that they Dniprovide any defensive cover

Ural over the place with the homespunnery...
