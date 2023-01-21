If you want to elicit a response from a blueshite then tell them we are sick of winning things. It's only fair that we give someone else a chance.



So we have taken a season out to ensure they get relegated. We are the reason they are in the bottom three. Gave them a hiding whilst losing to their closest rivals. We have beaten Everton whilst losing to Leeds, Wolves and Forest. We just need to lose at West ham to get the full set.



The ultimate if it hadn't been for the Red Shite.



Our last game of the season away to Southampton.