Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1552766 times)

Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26880 on: Today at 05:40:03 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:01:00 pm
Funny how they call us a cult when they themselves show all the attributes of being a cult.
The irony of them droning on about being "chosen'' and "born, not manufactured" then calling us a cult.  :lmao
Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26881 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:40:03 pm
The irony of them droning on about being "chosen'' and "born, not manufactured" then calling us a cult.  :lmao

They really are a funny bunch of massive weirdos. ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26882 on: Today at 05:50:15 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:55:48 am
Our Gakkers's gonna be great isn't he.

You mean Cody G?

 ;D
jack witham

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26883 on: Today at 05:52:14 pm
What do bitters say to people when they are asked where are they from.

Merseyside, a city in the northwest or somewhere near Manchester ?
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26884 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 05:52:14 pm
What do bitters say to people when they are asked where are they from.

Merseyside, a city in the northwest or somewhere near Manchester ?

Rhyl
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26885 on: Today at 05:58:44 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 05:52:14 pm
What do bitters say to people when they are asked where are they from...
Rhyl.

Edit: posted before I got to Rob's reply.  :D
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26886 on: Today at 06:24:17 pm
Everton subs applauding Onana for going in two-footed and late on Allison.

Mongrels.
TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26887 on: Today at 06:25:41 pm
Generally, they are just annoyed that they didnt get anyone sent off for an horrific tackle.

Thats what they call fight

Pathetic really
