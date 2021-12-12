« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 667 668 669 670 671 [672]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1552360 times)

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,396
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26840 on: Today at 01:49:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:31 pm
Ted Lasso has been hired by Southampton.

Hopefully he can do something with them.  every little bit helps.
Depends if they give him enough rope and a buck or two! :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,849
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26841 on: Today at 01:49:38 pm »
I'm a bit worried though. What if after beating Arsenal, Everton were hit last night with their old foe: not us, but COMPLACENCY.  They were an entire football team filled with COMPLACENCY.

Now that we've knocked the complacency out of them, there's no limit as to where they might end up at the end of the season.  Well possibly the Championship, but that seems unlikely now that we've woken the beast.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,266
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26842 on: Today at 01:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:49:38 pm
I'm a bit worried though. What if after beating Arsenal, Everton were hit last night with their old foe: not us, but COMPLACENCY.  They were an entire football team filled with COMPLACENCY.

Now that we've knocked the complacency out of them, there's no limit as to where they might end up at the end of the season.  Well possibly the Championship, but that seems unlikely now that we've woken the beast.

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26843 on: Today at 01:55:37 pm »
Ah yes, the Everton Revenge Seeking Beast, which we were assured would win the PL before us
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,887
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26844 on: Today at 02:04:26 pm »
Who tf is Bajectic?

Some overrated kid they hope is better than he actually is. Amadou and Doucs should make his life hell today.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,755
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26845 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:55:37 pm
Ah yes, the Everton Revenge Seeking Beast, which we were assured would win the PL before us
When was it due to awaken?

It's still looking comatose to me.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,380
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26846 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm »
Going to see if a bookies will take the following:

  • Dyche keeps them up this year.
  • Dyche gets them to mid-table with Dycheball in 23/24
  • They get ideas above their station and sack him for Jose Nextbigthingho from the Portuguese league "to take us to the next step"
  • They let him spend £40m on some lightweight Belgian starlet, hype a 16-year-old up as the new Rooney and take 2 or 3 Spurs/Arsenal/United/Newcastle castoffs (at least one of the Longstaffs and definitely Dan Burn)
  • They sack him in December in 19th and get someone like Jokanovic in to start the cycle again

I'd give myself 5/2.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:31 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,590
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26847 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:29:45 pm
Leeds at least have goals potential in their side. Everton are devoid of any player who can score even semi regularly. I agree though that it's a straight fight between them and Leeds, and that Bournemouth and Southampton are getting relegated. The likes of Wolves and West Ham have too much

Yep. Leeds are the only side out of them, Bournemouth, Everton and Southampton with goals. They're also getting injured players back  in defence which should help. Biggest issue for them is a lack of a manager. Bournemouth and Southampton are done. Wolves will be safe and I'd imagine West Ham will be as well
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26848 on: Today at 02:18:45 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 01:49:32 pm
Depends if they give him enough rope and a buck or two! :wave
That job may end up being a noose around his neck. 
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26849 on: Today at 02:44:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:36:52 am
https://twitter.com/stephen71433114/status/1625271919120646147?s=61&t=owFv6bjhD0peNG0BS0S9uA

This guy lives in an alternate reality where The Kop was singing for Klopp to be sacked
Im thinking he doesnt actually live on Spellow Lane.
J I've got a headache from just having a quick read of his twitter page.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:19:04 am
One thing is certain, the Premier League will be better without Everton in it. Shame that Burnley will be promoted in their place ...
Burnley are actually a good side now who play decent football.  Far removed from what they were under Dyche
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,119
  • Scrubbers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26850 on: Today at 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:41:33 pm
Seconded.

And whoever it is who's calling Bajcetic  "Badger" can knock it off too.

That Badger lad was great.  Loved GetGo as well
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,119
  • Scrubbers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26851 on: Today at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:45:24 pm
It's Badger Tits now, I believe.

Sorry about the last post. Badger Teats had a cracking game last night
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26852 on: Today at 02:52:11 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:04:26 pm
Who tf is Bajectic?

Some overrated kid they hope is better than he actually is. Amadou and Doucs should make his life hell today.

Have you got a link to who said this?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26853 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm »
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26854 on: Today at 02:57:50 pm »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,717
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26855 on: Today at 02:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 02:44:48 pm
Burnley are actually a good side now who play decent football.  Far removed from what they were under Dyche

Managed by that cheating, Man City defending prick Kompany 🤮
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,292
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26856 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm »
Just read a comment on GOT that Pickford is too good for them.

Things are never that bad.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26857 on: Today at 03:07:44 pm »
Everton fan: "Who tf is Bajectic?
Some overrated kid they hope is better than he actually is. Amadou and Doucs should make his life hell today."

Reality: Bajcetic wins MOTM after a storming, breakthrough performance in a derby

Conclusion: Everton, that
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26858 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm »
Reading through that match day thread of theirs on GOT was highly amusing. "Drugged up cultists" one blue called us. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,515
  • Indefatigability
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26859 on: Today at 03:23:07 pm »
Nice healthy chat on GoT about Paris. All the usual 'hits' and grim takes.

These lads may be local and should know the way Paris triggered many people present, causing turmoil.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26860 on: Today at 03:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:23:07 pm
Nice healthy chat on GoT about Paris. All the usual 'hits' and grim takes.

These lads may be local and should know the way Paris triggered many people present, causing turmoil.
What would they know about ticketing for European finals?, or finals for that matter?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,515
  • Indefatigability
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26861 on: Today at 03:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:30:52 pm
What would they know about ticketing for European finals?, or finals for that matter?
It's the complete absence of moderation on there that gets me.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26862 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:55:06 pm
It's the complete absence of moderation on there that gets me.

Now now. You'll get banned if they think you're a Red posting in their Liverpool thread.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26863 on: Today at 03:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:55:06 pm
It's the complete absence of moderation on there that gets me.

Anything goes on there apart from swear words.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26864 on: Today at 04:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:59:00 pm
Now now. You'll get banned if they think you're a Red posting in their Liverpool thread.

Funny how they call us a cult when they themselves show all the attributes of being a cult.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26865 on: Today at 04:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:12:32 pm
Reading through that match day thread of theirs on GOT was highly amusing. "Drugged up cultists" one blue called us. ;D


After that first goal, one moaned "We never foul them"

WTF? It's been their No1 tactic for years against us.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26866 on: Today at 04:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:04:26 pm

After that first goal, one moaned "We never foul them"

WTF? It's been their No1 tactic for years against us.
I absolutely love that the hatred and bitterness runs so deep that they can't even bring themselves to say Liverpool, its always them, that lot, those from over the park, it's fantastic
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26867 on: Today at 04:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:06:20 pm
I absolutely love that the hatred and bitterness runs so deep that they can't even bring themselves to say Liverpool, its always them, that lot, those from over the park, it's fantastic


We carry the whole city's name.

They're named after a little borough-ette within the city.

It's ever so appropriate.

And it eats them.


All part of the wider chip-on-shoulder pettiness that covers anything coloured red.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26868 on: Today at 04:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 12:56:16 pm
Like clockwork, a blue at work is trying to float a conspiracy about Tsimikas saying something to Onana.

What? Like youre shit lad
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,396
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26869 on: Today at 04:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:59:00 pm
Now now. You'll get banned if they think you're a Red posting in their Liverpool thread.
They have a Liverpool thread?! A thread about their local opposition?!?!  :o  I mean, how fuckin desperate is th............oh..........  ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,398
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26870 on: Today at 04:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:06:20 pm
I absolutely love that the hatred and bitterness runs so deep that they can't even bring themselves to say Liverpool, its always them, that lot, those from over the park, it's fantastic

That's so true, remember the plans for the new stadium in Kirkby that time, so the bitters against the move launched a protest movement, called "keep Everton in our city" i kept thinking to myself what city is that, St Asaph, Bangor ecc ;D, that they couldn't bring themselves to even say Liverpool shows them up for the small time morons that they are.

Rafa was nearly right that time when he called them a small club, should have said, small time club.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26871 on: Today at 04:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 12:56:16 pm
Like clockwork, a blue at work is trying to float a conspiracy about Tsimikas saying something to Onana.

He did.

Enjoy the Championship
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26872 on: Today at 04:38:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:31 pm
Ted Lasso has been hired by Southampton.

Hopefully he can do something with them.  every little bit helps.

I don't hold out much hope for Southampton anyway but he gets a bit of a raw deal from his time at Leeds. They were heading for relegation when Bielsa left and he ultimately kept them up, as tight as that was. This season they've played well but ultimately they've gone a run of games without a win after the World Cup and he's paid the price.

The fans never really took to him there and he's always on a tightrope there for not being Bielsa, whereas he benefits at Southampton with the fans from not being Nathan Jones.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26873 on: Today at 04:41:17 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:32:52 pm
They have a Liverpool thread?! A thread about their local opposition?!?!  :o  I mean, how fuckin desperate is th............oh..........  ;D

 They do, but it's a closed shop unless you register on there. It used to be an open forum, but they got sick of us quoting them on here and laughing at them, so they put an end to that. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26874 on: Today at 04:43:07 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:15:40 pm
Going to see if a bookies will take the following:

  • Dyche keeps them up this year.
  • Dyche gets them to mid-table with Dycheball in 23/24
  • They get ideas above their station and sack him for Jose Nextbigthingho from the Portuguese league "to take us to the next step"
  • They let him spend £40m on some lightweight Belgian starlet, hype a 16-year-old up as the new Rooney and take 2 or 3 Spurs/Arsenal/United/Newcastle castoffs (at least one of the Longstaffs and definitely Dan Burn)
  • They sack him in December in 19th and get someone like Jokanovic in to start the cycle again

I'd give myself 5/2.

That's their typical cycle. Dogs of war manager comes in, harnesses the baying mob at Goodison with dinosaur tactics and keeps their heads above water. Then the fans decide they're better than that and as things don't go as hoped, soon down the line they get the begging bowl out for whatever dogs of war manager is out of work to kick and rush their way to safety again.

I can't imagine they'll want Sean Dyche in charge for the move into the new stadium with the football he plays.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26875 on: Today at 04:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:06:20 pm
I absolutely love that the hatred and bitterness runs so deep that they can't even bring themselves to say Liverpool, its always them, that lot, those from over the park, it's fantastic

Imagine not being able to wear red or say the name of your own city.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26876 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Oh, Carolina(Just off County Road)Blue. You silly, silly person. ;D

Some of the delusional posts in there are off the scale.
We only won because the ref was bent, we are on Peds, the stadium was silent, they let us. They really are nutters.

Then they start on their own players. Mykolenko getting pelters as the worst player on the team. Ffs McNeill and the other 4 in midfield were much worse. Coleman getting stick, hes an old man ffs.
No one blaming Tarkowski though, and he is, was and will remain, a yard dog.
Coady getting away with his shit performance.

And our goals were Spawny as well
 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26877 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:53:43 pm
Some of the delusional posts in there are off the scale.
We only won because the ref was bent, we are on Peds, the stadium was silent, they let us. They really are nutters.

Then they start on their own players. Mykolenko getting pelters as the worst player on the team. Ffs McNeill and the other 4 in midfield were much worse. Coleman getting stick, hes an old man ffs.
No one blaming Tarkowski though, and he is, was and will remain, a yard dog.
Coady getting away with his shit performance.

And our goals were Spawny as well

It's pure entertainment. You just have to laugh. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 667 668 669 670 671 [672]   Go Up
« previous next »
 