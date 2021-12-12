Oh, Carolina(Just off County Road)Blue. You silly, silly person.



Some of the delusional posts in there are off the scale.We only won because the ref was bent, we are on Peds, the stadium was silent, they let us. They really are nutters.Then they start on their own players. Mykolenko getting pelters as the worst player on the team. Ffs McNeill and the other 4 in midfield were much worse. Coleman getting stick, hes an old man ffs.No one blaming Tarkowski though, and he is, was and will remain, a yard dog.Coady getting away with his shit performance.And our goals were Spawny as well