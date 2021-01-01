« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:55:11 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:48:00 am
So he bet £20 with a couple of mates that Everton would win to try and double his money.. when he could have walked into a bookies and got around 5/1?

Koppite behaviour making more money
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:57:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:48:00 am
So he bet £20 with a couple of mates that Everton would win to try and double his money.. when he could have walked into a bookies and got around 5/1?
maybe he did both  :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:59:41 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:55:11 am
Koppite behaviour making more money

 ;D

Or losing the same amount, as it happened!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:00:27 am
Pace goals don't count so probably a draw in fairness :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:03:29 am
Glad that's out of the way. Now to sit back in hope that they go down by 3 points or less.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:06:04 am
We're defo doing our bit, they got 1 point out of us from 2 games while we've given wins to Leeds, Forest, Wolves etc and have to play them all again too  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:19:39 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:03:29 am
Glad that's out of the way. Now to sit back in hope that they go down by 3 points or less.
Dyche has it in him to get enough 0-0's and 1-0's to keep them up by the skin of their arse, but there is a SERIOUS lack of goals in that team. Their home fixtures could be enough. 36ish points usually does it so they'd need 20 odd points between now and the end of the season. It'll go to the wire.

As I look at their fixtures though you could see maybe 15 points - being VERY generous - from their home games so they're going to need 5 or 6 on the road.

The Leeds game is massive. They lose that and I think the slide is borderline irreversible.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:21:44 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:19:39 am
Dyche has it in him to get enough 0-0's and 1-0's to keep them up by the skin of their arse, but there is a SERIOUS lack of goals in that team. Their home fixtures could be enough. 36ish points usually does it so they'd need 20 odd points between now and the end of the season. It'll go to the wire.

As I look at their fixtures though you could see maybe 15 points - being VERY generous - from their home games so they're going to need 5 or 6 on the road.

The Leeds game is massive. They lose that and I think the slide is borderline irreversible.

Agree. Absolutely huge game. Lose that and they may well find themselves adrift. Their March fixtures look tasty as well
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:48:57 am
Two blues earlier were talking about Calvert-Lewin dropping out at the last minute.  The accepted wisdom as to why he's now a perennial crock is because Rafa rushed him back into the team more than two years ago  :o

Not that he's pretty much checked out mentally and his basic physical conditioning is shot.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:54:10 am
https://twitter.com/ALD1878X/status/1625241834606718988

I love how Amy the bitter bloo is in her comments talking about Kopites being telly-clappers, while at the same time watching the game on a telly in a pub. Self-awareness has never been a strong point for the bloo's has it? ;D
