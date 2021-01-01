Glad that's out of the way. Now to sit back in hope that they go down by 3 points or less.



Dyche has it in him to get enough 0-0's and 1-0's to keep them up by the skin of their arse, but there is a SERIOUS lack of goals in that team. Their home fixtures could be enough. 36ish points usually does it so they'd need 20 odd points between now and the end of the season. It'll go to the wire.As I look at their fixtures though you could see maybe 15 points - being VERY generous - from their home games so they're going to need 5 or 6 on the road.The Leeds game is massive. They lose that and I think the slide is borderline irreversible.