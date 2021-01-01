« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1548454 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26760 on: Today at 12:01:08 am »
Once they go behind they struggle as they have, at most, 1 goal a game in them (like Burnley)


There was a fine margin tonight, despite the performance, if that header had gone in they would have bricked up the wall.


I think their season rests on the Leeds game, if Leeds score, Everton are in big trouble this season.


They were completely absent in the last third of of the pitch, except for set pieces and flashes from Iwobi who had no-one to pass to (that includes Davies who missed that headed sitter)


Dyche;


"They smothered us with possession, probably we could have given away a tactical foul to break it up" that says it all about how they will play this year, percentages and tactical fouls in the hope they can snatch wins and draws
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:48 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,673
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26761 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of

Quote
They had the same tickets and amount of entry points.

Unless the machines were that defective at the Liverpool end they were not accepting 2,300 of them it's puzzling.

However, the crux of it is probably that the genuine ticket holders were getting turned away AND there were massive numbers of non-ticket owning Liverpool supporters creating a threatening situation. The unmentioned backdrop here is Heysel...the word that must never be spoken. EVER.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26762 on: Today at 12:09:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of


An absolute bottom feeding cretin
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26763 on: Today at 12:12:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of


I really hope Everton never have to suffer anything horrific at a game, if they do we can only hope the casualties are limited to Davek alone
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,743
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26764 on: Today at 12:14:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of
Nothing surprises me from that gutter dweller. Some people are beyond help. He is one such 'person'.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Up
« previous next »
 