Once they go behind they struggle as they have, at most, 1 goal a game in them (like Burnley)





There was a fine margin tonight, despite the performance, if that header had gone in they would have bricked up the wall.





I think their season rests on the Leeds game, if Leeds score, Everton are in big trouble this season.





They were completely absent in the last third of of the pitch, except for set pieces and flashes from Iwobi who had no-one to pass to (that includes Davies who missed that headed sitter)





Dyche;





"They smothered us with possession, probably we could have given away a tactical foul to break it up" that says it all about how they will play this year, percentages and tactical fouls in the hope they can snatch wins and draws