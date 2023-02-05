« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 663 664 665 666 667 [668]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1541625 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,215
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26680 on: February 5, 2023, 12:27:35 pm »
His Burnley premier League win rate suggests they'll only win 1 of their next 6 so enjoy it bitters  :wave
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26681 on: February 5, 2023, 12:47:26 pm »
Watching them against Arsenal yesterday just goes to show the difference a quality coach can make to a team. Dyche will be their new David Moyes and Goodison Park is going be a horrible place to gain any points from.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,036
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26682 on: February 5, 2023, 12:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on February  5, 2023, 12:47:26 pm
Watching them against Arsenal yesterday just goes to show the difference a quality coach can make to a team. Dyche will be their new David Moyes and Goodison Park is going be a horrible place to gain any points from.
Lol

'Quality coach'.

It was a typical new manager first game, big opposition, game raise. It'll probably soon fizzle out as both Everton and Dyche revert to their normal states.

No need to get carried away
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,422
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26683 on: February 5, 2023, 01:05:14 pm »
Theyll probably scrap their way to avoiding relegation (again) but beyond that, theyll get fed up of shit-on-a-stick football every week like they did with Allardyce and demand the big coach & exciting football they feel a club like them deserves.

Still rather face Lampards demoralised rabble than a team with a new manager bounce, on top of their rabid hatred of us that always drags more effort/bad tackles out of any Everton side.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,654
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26684 on: February 5, 2023, 01:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on February  5, 2023, 12:47:26 pm
Watching them against Arsenal yesterday just goes to show the difference a quality coach can make to a team. Dyche will be their new David Moyes and Goodison Park is going be a horrible place to gain any points from.
Every dog (of war  ::) ) has its day, but you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear, and both Dyche and Everton are sow's ears.

Type will be reverted to once the initial bluff and bluster wears off.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,695
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26685 on: February 5, 2023, 02:26:38 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on February  5, 2023, 12:00:51 pm
Ashamed to admit I put a tenner on an Everton and Wolves double at the weekend, frankly.

Might as well get some joy out of a shit day ;D

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,695
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26686 on: February 5, 2023, 02:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  5, 2023, 01:42:51 pm
Every dog (of war  ::) ) has its day, but you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear, and both Dyche and Everton are sow's ears.

Type will be reverted to once the initial bluff and bluster wears off.

I dunno, they looked half decent yesterday, they deserved to win that game. With Bournemouth and Southampton losing yesterday, their tails will be up. Leeds are losing at Forest right now, Leeds then have the Mancs in a double header this week and then Everton, after the Derby have Leeds at home, then Villa home. They could quite easily be out of the bottom 3 by the end of the month.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26687 on: February 5, 2023, 02:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on February  5, 2023, 12:47:26 pm
Watching them against Arsenal yesterday just goes to show the difference a quality coach can make to a team. Dyche will be their new David Moyes and Goodison Park is going be a horrible place to gain any points from.

why we do this every single year?  ;D new manager bounce even duncan ferguson had it vs chelsea
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26688 on: February 5, 2023, 02:55:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  5, 2023, 02:30:34 pm
I dunno, they looked half decent yesterday, they deserved to win that game. With Bournemouth and Southampton losing yesterday, their tails will be up. Leeds are losing at Forest right now, Leeds then have the Mancs in a double header this week and then Everton, after the Derby have Leeds at home, then Villa home. They could quite easily be out of the bottom 3 by the end of the month.


I can't see 3 worse teams than them, the yard dog  approach won't turn them around that much, still no real goal threat in the team. I can see Southampton and Bouremouth going down but reckon the team's above them will escape.

Leeds maybe in trouble, but Forest, West Ham and Wolves I reckon will be ok.

I think Everton and Leeds in particular will swap places a few times with Leeds coming out on top when it matters.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,654
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26689 on: February 5, 2023, 03:21:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  5, 2023, 02:30:34 pm
I dunno, they looked half decent yesterday, they deserved to win that game. With Bournemouth and Southampton losing yesterday, their tails will be up. Leeds are losing at Forest right now, Leeds then have the Mancs in a double header this week and then Everton, after the Derby have Leeds at home, then Villa home. They could quite easily be out of the bottom 3 by the end of the month.
Oh, I don't think they'll go down, but I don't see them being anything other than the Everton we all know and love under Dyche.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,695
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26690 on: February 5, 2023, 08:14:23 pm »
Anyone watch Michael McIntyre last night?

There was a Blue on it, he'd seen the shit going on in Ukraine, so he went to Poland then to the Ukraine border to help. So the show set it up so that, at the friendly with Dinamo Kyiv, they asked him to sit on the bench as they were missing a sub. They signed him as a player, then last few minutes they sent him out to warm up, then he want back inside. They then dragged him back out and put him on to take a pen. It was brilliant to watch.

What it drove home is that there are wonderful people who follow the club and it made me think that I'd rather the city had two PL clubs, they just need to sort the fan base out and get rid of the vermin.

I fucking hate you Michael McIntyre...
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26691 on: February 5, 2023, 08:18:04 pm »
Hope they get relegated. Sick of them beating us every season. The worst part is that its those 3 points they get against us that keeps keeping them up!
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26692 on: February 5, 2023, 08:56:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  5, 2023, 08:14:23 pm
Anyone watch Michael McIntyre last night?

There was a Blue on it, he'd seen the shit going on in Ukraine, so he went to Poland then to the Ukraine border to help. So the show set it up so that, at the friendly with Dinamo Kyiv, they asked him to sit on the bench as they were missing a sub. They signed him as a player, then last few minutes they sent him out to warm up, then he want back inside. They then dragged him back out and put him on to take a pen. It was brilliant to watch.

What it drove home is that there are wonderful people who follow the club and it made me think that I'd rather the city had two PL clubs, they just need to sort the fan base out and get rid of the vermin.

I fucking hate you Michael McIntyre...

Yeah, that is great... it really is really great. Prope heartwarming.




But Jordan fucking Pickford.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,036
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26693 on: February 5, 2023, 11:46:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  5, 2023, 08:14:23 pm
Anyone watch Michael McIntyre last night?

There was a Blue on it, he'd seen the shit going on in Ukraine, so he went to Poland then to the Ukraine border to help. So the show set it up so that, at the friendly with Dinamo Kyiv, they asked him to sit on the bench as they were missing a sub. They signed him as a player, then last few minutes they sent him out to warm up, then he want back inside. They then dragged him back out and put him on to take a pen. It was brilliant to watch.

What it drove home is that there are wonderful people who follow the club and it made me think that I'd rather the city had two PL clubs, they just need to sort the fan base out and get rid of the vermin.

I fucking hate you Michael McIntyre...
They can be a PL club again - after they've gone down and exorcised some of their demons, and become a normal club with fans who are concerned primarily about the club itself, not about their crosstown rival, and who look to the future instead of harping on about their "history" and all their "firsts".

I know there's a risk of freefall or financial implosion, but at the same time I believe a relegation might genuinley be good for them. They can finally become a proper club instead of a bubbling vat of envy.

Any blues reading this, you know it's true. Lose those demons and that self-destructive obsession with the RS and you can become a genuinely worthwhile club, with constructive aspirations instead of corrosive envy.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26694 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 am »
Wow. evertonians are unbearable today. The gloating, the smug smiles.

Won a game have they 😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,695
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26695 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:23:26 am
Wow. evertonians are unbearable today. The gloating, the smug smiles.

Won a game have they 😂

No - we lost one ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26696 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 am »
Bit of a moral dilemna for them. Push for City to be relegated this season (making it more likely they stay up) but with their dodgy owner financing it could open a can of worms for them too
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,414
  • Bam!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26697 on: Yesterday at 12:02:07 pm »
Everton won't go down now they have Dyche. He will get them organised enough to get some points together, and unfortunately the league is in such a weird state, Lampard didn't quite do bad enough to have them far from survival.

Maybe be still in the conversation coming to the end of the season, but expect them to be safe with a few games to go.

Southampton, Bournemouth and Leeds all look in trouble with the transfers and managerial changes over the past month down at the bottom.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,215
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26698 on: Yesterday at 02:31:57 pm »
They're still a terrible team and this one-off first manager game thing doesn't change that. We need to beat them next Monday although that's not looking too likely with the form we're in! However, IF we can win and then they lose their next, suddenly ginger pubes is on 3 points from 3 games, so they'll still be in dire straits.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26699 on: Yesterday at 02:52:19 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:23:26 am
Wow. evertonians are unbearable today. The gloating, the smug smiles.

Won a game have they 😂


That's the trouble, you forget that feeling, almost unbearable, all that pent up hate. Just imagine if they won something (although, as you say, not as bad as us losing the CL final)


I'm pleased for the good ones to have some joy but unfortunately looks like they will be around next year and, to make it worse, will play like a combination of Everton and Burnley against us. Shin pads required.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,318
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26700 on: Yesterday at 03:33:45 pm »
When's the parade and the DVD release?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,274
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26701 on: Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm »
The facts are Everton have scored 2 or more goals only twice this season. Dyche isn't going to get them scoring for fun. Every match will be a slog.

If the opponent score first, Everton are in trouble.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,274
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26702 on: Yesterday at 07:22:04 pm »
And the Derby referee team is:

Referee: Simon Hooper.
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Mark Scholes.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

As far as I can see, he's ref'd us twice.

We beat Southampton at home last Nov. 3-1.

And he had us in the League Cup in 2016 when we beat Burton Albion away 5-0.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26703 on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm »
We never seem to escape David Coote these days.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26704 on: Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm
If the opponent score first, Everton are in trouble.

You can say the same for us at the moment.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,704
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26705 on: Yesterday at 09:38:46 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:33:45 pm
When's the parade and the DVD release?
Id assumed the ink was drying in the new streaming channel for it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26706 on: Today at 12:56:28 am »
Now that they are safe they can concentrate on europe (although I doubt the fair play award is the best route)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,274
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26707 on: Today at 02:13:32 am »
Star striker Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the second half with an injury, which has now been confirmed to be a hamstring issue  something he has had to deal with on numerous occasions during his career.

Sean Dyche has claimed that Calvert-Lewin will have to go for a scan on his hamstring to determine the severity of the injury, and he will be praying it isnt serious.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26708 on: Today at 03:31:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:13:32 am
Star striker Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the second half with an injury, which has now been confirmed to be a hamstring issue  something he has had to deal with on numerous occasions during his career.

Sean Dyche has claimed that Calvert-Lewin will have to go for a scan on his hamstring to determine the severity of the injury, and he will be praying it isnt serious.

Not ideal for them. He isn't as decent a goalscorer as he was, but it's hard to see where the goals from.

As shite as they are and as bad as we are at the moment, I hope Jurgen gives them a kick up the backside to remind them that even if we're playing for nothing, this is a game Liverpool win. I know none of us are arsed anymore, but losing to that shite would be a kick to the bollocks while already down on the ground.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 663 664 665 666 667 [668]   Go Up
« previous next »
 