Arsenal up against it tomorrow, the occasion, not the opposition. They need a early goal to settle down and quiten the rabid crowd down.



I think we'll see what The Gunners are made of tomorrow, fuck this up and I reckon doubts will set in, especially with the City games coming up.



They need to hold their nerve, settle into the game and let their superiority grind Everton down.



If Arsenal do score early though, they might just go on to twat these....here's hoping!