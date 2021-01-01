Fella with the sign is a Red on the wind-up, he's a good mate of a lad I work with!
Ayews not even going to them now, off to Forest
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Dyche reckons he's a Marmite manager - more like Hemlock.
It was one of two sites that Big Undies had lined up. Peel offered a deal on the site at BMD and the council had Stonebridge Cross, which was actually a better location. If they had gone for that they would be playing there now, but Joe wanted to use the Commonwealth Games bid to fund the stadium on the docks, even to the point of offering a council funded deal to help pay for it on the never never. It was to be his legacy. Remember he was part of the labour admin who forced Liverpool to reduce the height of the proposed Rd End to what it was before the current build. He also was keen to use Walton Hall Park, and failing that wanted a joint stadium, even suggesting that the council wanted this option. Perhaps the one benefit of having the council commissioners in place is that the city wont be mugged into paying to complete it.
Is that where the old Gillmoss Bus Depot and English Electric used to be? There's a shit works right near there too.Chippy Tits has probably done more damage to EFC than Kenwright and Moshi - that's his legacy, the fat twat
That Davek beaut on G.O.T is losing it. Lovely to see.
Perhaps a broken 5 iron at a municipal sports centre?
