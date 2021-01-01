« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26560 on: Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: RedJim on Yesterday at 07:11:59 am
  ;D ;D

Fella with the sign is a Red on the wind-up, he's a good mate of a lad I work with!
Well thats even better then!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,706
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26561 on: Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:54:33 pm
Ayews not even going to them now, off to Forest :lmao
I read somewhere that makes it 15 players who turned them down this window. You'd think they'd get the hint like.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,717
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26562 on: Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm
Dyche reckons he's a Marmite manager - more like Hemlock.
He's been quite clever taking this job, it's win/win, if he helps them to survival he's a hero, if they're relegated, well "the damage was done when he joined".
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,511
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26563 on: Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:31:34 pm

It was one of two sites that Big Undies had lined up. Peel offered a deal on the site at BMD and the council had Stonebridge Cross, which was actually a better location. If they had gone for that they would be playing there now, but Joe wanted to use the Commonwealth Games bid to fund the stadium on the docks, even to the point of offering a council funded deal to help pay for it on the never never. It was to be his legacy.
Remember he was part of the labour admin who forced Liverpool to reduce the height of the proposed Rd End to what it was before the current build. He also was keen to use Walton Hall Park, and failing that wanted a joint stadium, even suggesting that the council wanted this option.
Perhaps the one benefit of having the council commissioners in place is that the city wont be mugged into paying to complete it.

Is that where the old Gillmoss Bus Depot and English Electric used to be? There's a shit works right near there too.

Chippy Tits has probably done more damage to EFC than Kenwright and Moshi - that's his legacy, the fat twat ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,586
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26564 on: Yesterday at 09:40:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm
Is that where the old Gillmoss Bus Depot and English Electric used to be? There's a shit works right near there too.

Chippy Tits has probably done more damage to EFC than Kenwright and Moshi - that's his legacy, the fat twat ;D

Is there a more savagely cutting, yet casually dismissive nickname than 'Chippy Tits?'
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,563
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26565 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm »
That Davek beaut on G.O.T is losing it. Lovely to see.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26566 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
That Davek beaut on G.O.T is losing it. Lovely to see.

Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26567 on: Yesterday at 11:08:42 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
That Davek beaut on G.O.T is losing it. Lovely to see.


Some poster on there wrote "Dyche will get this squad firing mate. Forest are running around like headless chickens buying scrap"

All I could think was "Scrap that Everton chased and were turned down by"

I just hope that, in the coming weeks, one of the savvy 15 is interviewed about why they rejected a move to Woodison and say it was seeing how the fans aggressively chased down the cars of some players, and it put them right off.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,840
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26568 on: Yesterday at 11:14:37 pm »
I want them to get proper called out for their feral behaviour by the media. I want their faces shoved in it. Alas, that would probably only happen if they do something genuinely disturbing, which k wouldn't want to see.

What they have been doing is bang out of order, but it always seems under reported and they're rarely challenged on it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,075
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26569 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
That Davek beaut on G.O.T is losing it. Lovely to see.
Link
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,075
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26570 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 pm »
They still think Isco is a possible.

Sunny Spain, beaches, bars, tapas.

County Road, BMD, the Brick, the Chippy on Spellow lane
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,189
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26571 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:11:36 pm
Perhaps a broken 5 iron at a municipal sports centre?


Very good


 ;D
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,651
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26572 on: Today at 01:40:53 am »
Logged
