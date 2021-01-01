« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Quote from: RedJim
  ;D ;D

Fella with the sign is a Red on the wind-up, he's a good mate of a lad I work with!
Well thats even better then!
Quote from: gerrardisgod
Ayews not even going to them now, off to Forest :lmao
I read somewhere that makes it 15 players who turned them down this window. You'd think they'd get the hint like.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker
Dyche reckons he's a Marmite manager - more like Hemlock.
He's been quite clever taking this job, it's win/win, if he helps them to survival he's a hero, if they're relegated, well "the damage was done when he joined".
Quote from: 12C

It was one of two sites that Big Undies had lined up. Peel offered a deal on the site at BMD and the council had Stonebridge Cross, which was actually a better location. If they had gone for that they would be playing there now, but Joe wanted to use the Commonwealth Games bid to fund the stadium on the docks, even to the point of offering a council funded deal to help pay for it on the never never. It was to be his legacy.
Remember he was part of the labour admin who forced Liverpool to reduce the height of the proposed Rd End to what it was before the current build. He also was keen to use Walton Hall Park, and failing that wanted a joint stadium, even suggesting that the council wanted this option.
Perhaps the one benefit of having the council commissioners in place is that the city wont be mugged into paying to complete it.

Is that where the old Gillmoss Bus Depot and English Electric used to be? There's a shit works right near there too.

Chippy Tits has probably done more damage to EFC than Kenwright and Moshi - that's his legacy, the fat twat ;D
Quote from: rob1966
Is that where the old Gillmoss Bus Depot and English Electric used to be? There's a shit works right near there too.

Chippy Tits has probably done more damage to EFC than Kenwright and Moshi - that's his legacy, the fat twat ;D

Is there a more savagely cutting, yet casually dismissive nickname than 'Chippy Tits?'
That Davek beaut on G.O.T is losing it. Lovely to see.
