Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1523534 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26400 on: Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm »
Linked with Mateta now, but unlikely to complete it
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26401 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26402 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
Linked with Mateta now, but unlikely to complete it
Is Mateta short for 'Mikel Ateta'?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26403 on: Yesterday at 10:04:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm
Is Mateta short for 'Mikel Ateta'?

WHERES THE MATETA MONEY, BILL

Got a nice ring to it.

If Arsenal can give them a good 5-0 on Saturday, the Bullens Wall will manifest itself and go on a rampage through the city, eating players cars and chewing on Dyches head.

Will there be a Booo with enough capacity to encapsulate the moment?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26404 on: Yesterday at 10:05:23 pm »
Looks like Emilio Butragueno just turned them down too as he wants to focus on his grandchildren.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26405 on: Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:05:23 pm
Looks like Emilio Butragueno just turned them down too as he wants to focus on his grandchildren.

The vultures are circling.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26406 on: Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26407 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:05:23 pm
Looks like Emilio Butragueno just turned them down too as he wants to focus on his grandchildren.

They might still get Riquelme, though ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26408 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26409 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm »
The Ghost of Pele just said, "Naaaaah. BOOOOO!"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26410 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
The Ghost of Pele just said, "Naaaaah. BOOOOO!"
The ghost of Alfredo Di Stéfano just said, "Vete a la mierda"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26411 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26412 on: Yesterday at 10:52:09 pm »
Best one I heard... Toffee lad claiming maybe Moshiri wants them to go down so they can get the balloon payment.


Soft lad doesn't know they only get 55% of the tv share as if that is better than the 100% they get staying up.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26413 on: Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm »
What time is the deadline?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26414 on: Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm
What time is the deadline?

30 seconds in UK, another hour in Eruope.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26415 on: Yesterday at 11:01:09 pm »
Where's the Gordon money, Bill?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26416 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Everyone else down the bottom has strengthened or is trying to (we'll see how their signings turn out), these appear to have done nothing. Incredible. I don't see how they stay up. Can't make a case for them finishing above anyone but Bournemouth.

The stadium cost must be destroying them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26417 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Slamming shut. On Dyche's fingers.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26418 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
30 seconds in UK, another hour in Eruope.
So they haven't defended their transfer window trophy?
What a shame.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26419 on: Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm »
Bedsheets at Goodison and FF?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26420 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
They needed strengthening, but sold one their better players/top score (with Gray) and ended up weaker  :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26421 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm »
Calvert-Lewin will get injured soon again and they can't score anyways.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26422 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
Go to your windows and listen to the late January wind, if you listen hard enough, you will also hear the blues around Merseyside and Wales booing at their phones and laptops
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26423 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
Calvert-Lewin will get injured soon again concentrate on being a model and they can't score anyways.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26424 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
Everyone else down the bottom has strengthened or is trying to (we'll see how their signings turn out), these appear to have done nothing. Incredible. I don't see how they stay up. Can't make a case for them finishing above anyone but Bournemouth.

The stadium cost must be destroying them.

Hard for them to recover if they lose the next 2, especially if they lose badly because of the bad feeling at the club already. Shame we're such a shambles and have a bunch of injuries for when they come here after Arsenal.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26425 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Only club in the PL who didn't sign a player in january.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26426 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm
Only club in the PL who didn't sign a player in january.
Have they released the DVD yet?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26427 on: Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm
Only club in the PL who didn't sign a player in january.
Transfers without transfers.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26428 on: Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm
Only club in the PL who didn't sign a player in january.

Another first
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26429 on: Yesterday at 11:16:25 pm »
It was easy promising Dyche the Gordon money when you know nobody will fucking join your club. ;D

Imagine if he just ups and walks out on them in a week or two? They're unmanageable at this point.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26430 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm »
Penny for Bielsa's thoughts...lol
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26431 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
Dyche will have his hands full trying to get these out of the mire now. They are bottom of the table in terms of games won, second worst in terms of goal scored, and have sold their 'better' striker... ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26432 on: Today at 12:01:13 am »
Bottom of the transfer league, greatest January savers


I am reluctant to venture near GOT

[edit]
Anyway, ventured in


First thing this morning.....


"big few hours for the future of our football club. Ridiculous how weve left it so late but symptomatic of the way we are run. Regardless, we are where we are, lets just hope we can find exactly what we need in what remains of the day. Buckle yourselves in, its going to be a roller coaster!!"

1,629 pages on the January 2023 transfer window, sold Gordon only

"Board is gone, its matter of time. They wont survive this and be sacrificed before the owner will be. Whatever it takes now, pitch invasions at the weekend the lot, mass chaos, the most pragmatic and mild were turned today."

oh, and,

"Anyone know when this Russian war going to stop. Everton been effected more than Ukraine"


The Arsenal game will be strange, they could win which would stir things up, they will probably welcome red Dyche warmly but it will be hard to separate the boos for the missing board from the Dyche support, a game to listen to on the radio I would suggest. I really fear for all that ancient kindling there if they get hammered, especially if Arsenal's new signing scores, the fumes alone might light that rotten woodwork. I actually feel a little sorry for the decent and now totally resigned element of their support (not the dickheads)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26433 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:05:23 pm
Looks like Emilio Butragueno just turned them down too as he wants to focus on his grandchildren.

El Buitre!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26434 on: Today at 01:48:34 am »
I reckon Dyche will come in and do better than Lampard (not exactly hard), but will it be enough?

They need to get a result in one of the next few games which doesn't look easy. Although, they couldn't pick a better time to come to Anfield.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26435 on: Today at 06:09:51 am »
Quote
"Farhad Moshiri, Bill Kenwright, Greame Sharp, Grant Ingles, Dennis Baxendale, Kevin Thelwell, you have blood on your hands.

RESIGN or you will feel the wrath of a 35,000 angry voices."
I see they're taking it well.

Blood on your hands? Surely that's Uncle Uzzy, whom they all adore? And would have back like a shot?

And only 35,000 angry voices? Even their protests can't get a full house ;)
