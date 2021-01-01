Bottom of the transfer league, greatest January savers





I am reluctant to venture near GOT



[edit]

Anyway, ventured in





First thing this morning.....





" big few hours for the future of our football club. Ridiculous how weve left it so late but symptomatic of the way we are run. Regardless, we are where we are, lets just hope we can find exactly what we need in what remains of the day. Buckle yourselves in, its going to be a roller coaster!!"



1,629 pages on the January 2023 transfer window, sold Gordon only



"Board is gone, its matter of time. They wont survive this and be sacrificed before the owner will be. Whatever it takes now, pitch invasions at the weekend the lot, mass chaos, the most pragmatic and mild were turned today."



oh, and,



"Anyone know when this Russian war going to stop. Everton been effected more than Ukraine"





The Arsenal game will be strange, they could win which would stir things up, they will probably welcome red Dyche warmly but it will be hard to separate the boos for the missing board from the Dyche support, a game to listen to on the radio I would suggest. I really fear for all that ancient kindling there if they get hammered, especially if Arsenal's new signing scores, the fumes alone might light that rotten woodwork. I actually feel a little sorry for the decent and now totally resigned element of their support (not the dickheads)