Agree. It was the kicking for touch that got me with the game I was on about, but you're right, for sheer blatant timewasting and injury feigning, last years derby was ridiculous.



I remember Bolton at Anfield, the days of Jay Jay Ococha and all they did was kick for the corner of the pitch trying to win throws and corners. If they'd have played football then they would have beaten us as we were shit, instead Biscan scored the winner.It's a Fat Sam tactic.