They'll do a panic buy or two or some premier league cast off loans I reckon. Whether they are any good or not who knows.If they sign no one they'll finish 19th at the absolute most. Huge few hours for them.
Who are they going to sign then? Predictions?
The 1-1 Fat Sam Derby was a low point. They were kicking for touch mid way through the first half. We should have been out of sight but Mane I think messed up a few decent opportunities. Then Calvert Lewin flops and its 1-1. As Nobby said, they'll be flopping to the ground under the slightest pressure. It's no coincidence that Dyche's best results at Anfield were BCD when the screams of his grocks could be heard by the ref.Funny how Dyche would remind Klopp that football is a mans game when Klopp pulled him up on some of the challenges, but then his players were incapable of withstanding any physicality at all and were constantly falling over and screaming.
Last seasons Derby was awful too, throwing themselves on the floor, t-rex flopping and pigeon dying for 10 minutes
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Agree. It was the kicking for touch that got me with the game I was on about, but you're right, for sheer blatant timewasting and injury feigning, last years derby was ridiculous.
Would his methods have translated from one end of Stanley Park to the other? Not even sure about the middle.
