The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

DelTrotter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26320 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm
They'll do a panic buy or two or some premier league cast off loans I reckon. Whether they are any good or not who knows.

If they sign no one they'll finish 19th at the absolute most. Huge few hours for them.
petercormack

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26321 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26322 on: Today at 01:47:14 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:37:23 pm
They'll do a panic buy or two or some premier league cast off loans I reckon. Whether they are any good or not who knows.

If they sign no one they'll finish 19th at the absolute most. Huge few hours for them.
If you thought they were shithouses under the Tory, then you've seen nothing yet.
Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26323 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm
Who are they going to sign then? Predictions? 
afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26324 on: Today at 01:52:18 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:48:25 pm
Who are they going to sign then? Predictions? 

Nah, they'll probably sign Usual Caveats instead...
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26325 on: Today at 01:53:30 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:48:25 pm
Who are they going to sign then? Predictions? 

Someone out of left field considering everyone they've been linked to recently has either joined someone else or had the links to them dismissed. Surely they are out of loan slots unless they send Vinagre back to Wolves?
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26326 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:10:54 am
The 1-1 Fat Sam Derby was a low point. They were kicking for touch mid way through the first half. We should have been out of sight but Mane I think messed up a few decent opportunities. Then Calvert Lewin flops and its 1-1.

As Nobby said, they'll be flopping to the ground under the slightest pressure. It's no coincidence that Dyche's best results at Anfield were BCD when the screams of his grocks could be heard by the ref.

Funny how Dyche would remind Klopp that football is a mans game when Klopp pulled him up on some of the challenges, but then his players were incapable of withstanding any physicality at all and were constantly falling over and screaming.

Last seasons Derby was awful too, throwing themselves on the floor, t-rex flopping and pigeon dying for 10 minutes
Davidbowie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26327 on: Today at 02:43:49 pm
Tim Cahill is coming out of retirement on a 6 month pay-as-you-play deal.

Watch out corner flags.
disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26328 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm
Ashley Barnes has turned up at Finch Farm saying that he is a friend of Sean Dyche
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26329 on: Today at 02:55:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Last seasons Derby was awful too, throwing themselves on the floor, t-rex flopping and pigeon dying for 10 minutes
This is why we need to score first.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26330 on: Today at 02:56:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Last seasons Derby was awful too, throwing themselves on the floor, t-rex flopping and pigeon dying for 10 minutes
Agree. It was the kicking for touch that got me with the game I was on about, but you're right, for sheer blatant timewasting and injury feigning, last years derby was ridiculous.
Hoenheim

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26331 on: Today at 02:57:49 pm
What is Nikica Jelavic doing these days?
He was clearly better than Suarez, he might do a job for 6 months
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26332 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:56:35 pm
Agree. It was the kicking for touch that got me with the game I was on about, but you're right, for sheer blatant timewasting and injury feigning, last years derby was ridiculous.

I remember Bolton at Anfield, the days of Jay Jay Ococha and all they did was kick for the corner of the pitch trying to win throws and corners. If they'd have played football then they would have beaten us as we were shit, instead Biscan scored the winner.

It's a Fat Sam tactic.
12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #26333 on: Today at 03:00:53 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 29, 2023, 01:27:50 pm
Would his methods have translated from one end of Stanley Park to the other? Not even sure about the middle.
Merde translates to shite?
