Dyche just might be their best appointment since 2013. As good a back to basics manager as they could get. Unlike to be a Moshiri appointment as he seemed to want the Hollywood name eg Koeman and Ancelotti. I don't see Dyche winning anything unless it's the championship title or promotion. But I think he will, like Moyes, make them solid, hard to beat and effective. They'll be boring to watch but nothing new there as they have been since Kendall left in 87.