Offline 4pool

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26200 on: Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm »
Tuesday April 25th
Everton v Newcastle

Will Anthony Gordon get out of the car park?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Al 666

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26201 on: Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 01:08:59 pm
Blue mate of mine said apparently Dyche wants guarantees that he can spend the full Gordon fee this window, thats what the hold up is 🤔

I heard Dyche needs to get his LFC tattoos lasered before he turns up at Grinch Farm.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Crosby Nick

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26202 on: Yesterday at 07:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm
I heard Dyche needs to get his LFC tattoos lasered before he turns up at Grinch Farm.

Can he not just wear a long sleeved shirt like Carragher.
Online gerrardisgod

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26203 on: Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm
Tuesday April 25th
Everton v Newcastle

Will Anthony Gordon get out of the car park?
Depends if the away team still have to get changed there.
AHA!

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26204 on: Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm »
Has Dyche been confirmed yet?
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26205 on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm
Has Dyche been confirmed yet?
Confirmed, or sectioned?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26206 on: Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm
Has Dyche been confirmed yet?
Tomorrow

They will then make two loan signings and a couple of crappy permanent signings
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26207 on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm
Confirmed, or sectioned?

Should be the latter, but it appears it's going to be the former.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26208 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
Tomorrow

They will then make two loan signings and a couple of crappy permanent signings

Ah, O.k.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26209 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
Tomorrow

They will then make two loan signings and a couple of crappy permanent signings

What player on earth would be mad enough to go there?
Offline thejbs

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26210 on: Yesterday at 11:05:29 pm »
Gordon for £40m when they apparently wanted £60m. No doubt £20m worth of Saudi-based sponsorship will bd incoming in the summer.
Offline elsewhere

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26211 on: Today at 07:21:59 am »
Lookman left them 3 years ago, now 2nd most goalscorer in Serie A with 12 goals.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26212 on: Today at 09:58:49 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:21:59 am
Lookman left them 3 years ago, now 2nd most goalscorer in Serie A with 12 goals.

To be fair he came back again to Leicester and was shit there too
Offline Lycan

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26213 on: Today at 10:35:27 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:58:49 am
To be fair he came back again to Leicester and was shit there too

Scored a winner against us though.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26214 on: Today at 11:18:26 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:35:27 am
Scored a winner against us though.

Don't remind me; couldn't find our scoring boots that day in a game we otherwise should have won. Would have won us the league last year as well (theoretically of course)
Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26215 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm »
Still nothing... please let Dyche pull out last minute (apologies for the grotesque image this may produce on a Monday lunchtime)
Online Ghost Town

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26216 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Still nothing... please let Dyche pull out last minute (apologies for the grotesque image this may produce on a Monday lunchtime)
Onana-ism?
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26217 on: Today at 01:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Still nothing... please let Dyche pull out last minute (apologies for the grotesque image this may produce on a Monday lunchtime)


Oh please, please. They have 34 hours of the transfer window left to spend (installment 1 at least) the Gordon money wisely and presumably with Sean's approval. I know Everton like to get things right but..............
Offline rossipersempre

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26218 on: Today at 01:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Still nothing... please let Dyche pull out last minute (apologies for the grotesque image this may produce on a Monday lunchtime)
He's at Finch Farm this morning apparently. Definitelty not turning down a fat pay day like this.
Offline jlb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26219 on: Today at 01:22:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:21:59 am
Lookman left them 3 years ago, now 2nd most goalscorer in Serie A with 12 goals.

A goalscoring left-footed right winger? Sounds like a tailor-made Salah backup/successor. Sign him up, might even count as homegrown.
Online Terry de Niro

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26220 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:10:06 pm
He's at Finch Farm this morning apparently. Definitelty not turning down a fat pay day like this.
5 mil a year I believe to go to that toxic looney bin.

Best of luck to him.



Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26221 on: Today at 02:04:34 pm »
Confirmed

Offline 24/7

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26222 on: Today at 02:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:04:34 pm
Confirmed
Has he been fired yet...........? 🤔
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26223 on: Today at 02:07:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:05:41 pm
Has he been fired yet...........? 🤔
Give the fans a chance to boo him first!!
Offline 24/7

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26224 on: Today at 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:07:20 pm
Give the fans a chance to boo him first!!
Sorry, yeah.........

Has he been boooooooed yet? ;D
Online Terry de Niro

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26225 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Did the Bullens Wall select him?
Online Chakan

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26226 on: Today at 02:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:04:34 pm
Confirmed



And just a few short hours later

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26227 on: Today at 02:23:16 pm »
Sean Dyche's managerial record in the Premier League:

◉ 258 games
◉ 27.9% win percentage
◉ -115 goal difference

So with 12 games left he may win 3-4 of them if he maintains that record.
Offline 24/7

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26228 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:23:16 pm
◉ -115 goal difference
Whaaaaaat?  :o :lmao
Online Terry de Niro

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26229 on: Today at 02:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:23:16 pm
Sean Dyche's managerial record in the Premier League:

◉ 258 games
◉ 27.9% win percentage
◉ -115 goal difference

So with 12 games left he may win 3-4 of them if he maintains that record.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26230 on: Today at 02:27:52 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:24:35 pm
Whaaaaaat?  :o :lmao
He'll get them organised..........
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26231 on: Today at 02:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:27:52 pm
He'll get them organised..........
.... for life in the Championship
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26232 on: Today at 02:40:31 pm »
Everton 0 Arsenal 5


Dyche out, booooooooo, Dyche out, boooooooooo, sack the board, boooooooooo, Dyche out, booooooooooo
Online PhiLFC#1

  Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26233 on: Today at 02:46:48 pm »
What do the bluenoses think of this appointment? They've successfully transitioned into a club happy to escape relegation now. A manager sacked by Burnley, due to worry he'd get them relegated.
