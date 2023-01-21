Blue mate of mine said apparently Dyche wants guarantees that he can spend the full Gordon fee this window, thats what the hold up is 🤔
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
I heard Dyche needs to get his LFC tattoos lasered before he turns up at Grinch Farm.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Tuesday April 25thEverton v NewcastleWill Anthony Gordon get out of the car park?
Has Dyche been confirmed yet?
Confirmed, or sectioned?
Tomorrow
They will then make two loan signings and a couple of crappy permanent signings
Lookman left them 3 years ago, now 2nd most goalscorer in Serie A with 12 goals.
To be fair he came back again to Leicester and was shit there too
Scored a winner against us though.
Still nothing... please let Dyche pull out last minute (apologies for the grotesque image this may produce on a Monday lunchtime)
He's at Finch Farm this morning apparently. Definitelty not turning down a fat pay day like this.
Confirmed
Has he been fired yet...........? 🤔
Give the fans a chance to boo him first!!
◉ -115 goal difference
Sean Dyche's managerial record in the Premier League:◉ 258 games◉ 27.9% win percentage◉ -115 goal differenceSo with 12 games left he may win 3-4 of them if he maintains that record.
Whaaaaaat?
He'll get them organised..........
