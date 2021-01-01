« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1510929 times)

Offline liverbloke

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26160 on: Yesterday at 05:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 02:32:15 pm
A fella I used to work with used to go pigeon racing with Big Dunc. :D

did he ever beat them?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26161 on: Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm »
Everton Forest Green Rovers, that

You can take the Dunc out of Everton, but you can't take the Everton out the Dunc
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26162 on: Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm
Everton Forest Green Rovers, that

You can take the Dunc out of Everton, but you can't take the Everton out the Dunc
Oof.

94th minute equaliser, 98th minute winner.  Thats gotta sting.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26163 on: Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm »
How has Dunc got a job outside of Everton? Been piggy backing off the Everton thug routine for 20+ years to make a living.
Offline Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26164 on: Yesterday at 06:35:34 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm
Oof.

94th minute equaliser, 98th minute winner.  Thats gotta sting.

Gotta feel for the safety of those officials.
Offline Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26165 on: Yesterday at 06:39:59 pm »
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. ::)  I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26166 on: Yesterday at 07:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:39:59 pm
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. ::)  I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.
Mersin hasnt heard of União de Leiria?

Im astonished
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26167 on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:39:59 pm
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. ::)  I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.

Mourinho the translator. Yeah he just walked into the Derby/Rangers job because of his name.
Offline Dalglish to Rush

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26168 on: Yesterday at 07:51:25 pm »
Danjuma scores on his debut for the spuds  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26169 on: Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Dalglish to Rush on Yesterday at 07:51:25 pm
Danjuma scores on his debut for the spuds  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Everton that.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26170 on: Yesterday at 07:54:20 pm »
Where's the Sean Dyche money Bill?
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26171 on: Yesterday at 07:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:39:59 pm
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. ::)  I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.

He does know that Lampard has now been fired from both Chelsea and Everton, right?
Offline courty61

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26172 on: Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm
Oof.

94th minute equaliser, 98th minute winner.  Thats gotta sting.

I was bemoaning Big Dunc on 90 as it was spoling my acca! Happy Days
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26173 on: Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm
It's kind of amazing really, when Moshiri came in they were already spending future TV revenue to keep themselves going, then they sold Lukaku and potentially could've sold Barkley for a decent amount, and been in a position to use their previously good scouting system to rebuild their attack with young talent and put themselves on a good footing. Instead they tried to play fantasy football, the owners seemed to take turns buying players while their various DoF's twiddled their thumbs, and have ended up in even more debt than they were before with a worse team. Not only that but the new stadium has gone from being a ridiculous pipe dream to a ridiculous money sink (literally).

I think Dyche could keep them up for a little while. My worry with them is that while the people at the highest levels are a disaster, there always seems to be people in the scouting/youth setup pulling rabbits out of hats and just about saving them, but I think at this point they're too broken to survive too long.

What I will say is we haven't really seen Dyche come into a club in freefall like this, he had Burnley over-achieving for a while with his shit on a stick football, but the ev have already been playing that way for a while and getting nowhere. He'll have to quickly get them organised and well-drilled, and if Lampard has left the players sick of playing that way and out of shape then it's hard to see a quick turnaround.

This is the thing. Dyche will be their third manager in two seasons - actually one and a half seasons. That turnover isn't sustainable - they're not Chelsea. If nothing else, paying off all these ex-managers is bleeding the club dry. And no club can hope to survive in the long term in that state.

They need a plan, but the fans don't have the patience for a plan.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26174 on: Today at 12:28:39 am »
70 hours left to spend the Gordon money, what are we waiting for?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26175 on: Today at 12:39:55 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:39 am
70 hours left to spend the Gordon money, what are we waiting for?

What Gordon money? That money has already been spent ...
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26176 on: Today at 12:44:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:39:55 am
What Gordon money? That money has already been spent ...


They must have promised Dyche something, anything, why else would he say yes (except for the customery pay off of course)
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26177 on: Today at 12:49:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:39 am
70 hours left to spend the Gordon money, what are we waiting for?

Is it even done?

I dont think that or the Dyche deal are official.
Offline ljycb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26178 on: Today at 02:47:54 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:44:21 am

They must have promised Dyche something, anything, why else would he say yes (except for the customery pay off of course)

Would Dyche ever get the opportunity to manage a bigger club in England than Everton? Potentially Aston Villa. Its easy to see why a lot of managers at Dyches level would jump at the chance. In the worst possible circumstances mind you.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26179 on: Today at 09:29:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:39 am
70 hours left to spend the Gordon money, what are we waiting for?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:32:22 am
Not sure why Saudicastle giving Everton a £40m lump sum means they actually get to spend that amount?

Apart from being as attractive a destination as Anthrax Island for potential signings, our bitter blue neighbours still have to pay off Fat Fwank and his sycophants, chuck another £10m or so at the Sewage Bowl to keep the building works going, and finally balance their books, already in serious breach of FFP.

They have barely a pot to piss in, never mind an opportunity to avoid relegation.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26180 on: Today at 09:33:07 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:47:54 am
Would Dyche ever get the opportunity to manage a bigger club in England than Everton? Potentially Aston Villa. Its easy to see why a lot of managers at Dyches level would jump at the chance. In the worst possible circumstances mind you.

The league has moved away from that style of manager with the influence of Pep and Klopp. Plenty of clubs have changed managers since Dyche left Burnley but he hasn't been close to getting any of them. The likes of Arteta, Silva, Thomas Frank, Howe, Graham Potter, Marsch, Rodgers, Vieira, Cooper are all youngish managers that look to play on the front foot. The mid-season appointments of Lopetegui, De Zerbi, Emery and Jones are similar.  Although the likes of Pep, Arteta and Howe have perfected cheating into an art.

Everton are still that dogs of war relic as it's the only way they can get their crowd behind them by roughing teams up and lumping it up the pitch. It makes Dyche the perfect fit for a scrap.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26181 on: Today at 11:08:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:33:07 am
The league has moved away from that style of manager with the influence of Pep and Klopp. Plenty of clubs have changed managers since Dyche left Burnley but he hasn't been close to getting any of them. The likes of Arteta, Silva, Thomas Frank, Howe, Graham Potter, Marsch, Rodgers, Vieira, Cooper are all youngish managers that look to play on the front foot. The mid-season appointments of Lopetegui, De Zerbi, Emery and Jones are similar.  Although the likes of Pep, Arteta and Howe have perfected cheating into an art.

Everton are still that dogs of war relic as it's the only way they can get their crowd behind them by roughing teams up and lumping it up the pitch. It makes Dyche the perfect fit for a scrap.
I don't even think Burnley would give a younger Sean Dyche the job now.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26182 on: Today at 11:41:37 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:08:13 am
I don't even think Burnley would give a younger Sean Dyche the job now.

The Hodgson/Allardyce/Pulis/Bruce era is finally over.

Even Moyes now is a game or 2 from the sack and to be replaced by someone more expansive, although Moyes has a good enough track record with West Ham to get another PL job somewhere (probably Everton). Everton stuck in the past of clinging to these types to try and scrap their way to safety. He's the best fit for them but that's not a compliment.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26183 on: Today at 12:21:51 pm »
To be fair, Dyche is the perfect fit for Everton. Than again, they are a Championship club in every aspect, so hardly a surprise ...
Offline Pistolero

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26184 on: Today at 12:29:59 pm »
Pep Lijnders look out....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o3YY7PY-IH0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o3YY7PY-IH0</a>

