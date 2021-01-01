Would Dyche ever get the opportunity to manage a bigger club in England than Everton? Potentially Aston Villa. Its easy to see why a lot of managers at Dyches level would jump at the chance. In the worst possible circumstances mind you.



The league has moved away from that style of manager with the influence of Pep and Klopp. Plenty of clubs have changed managers since Dyche left Burnley but he hasn't been close to getting any of them. The likes of Arteta, Silva, Thomas Frank, Howe, Graham Potter, Marsch, Rodgers, Vieira, Cooper are all youngish managers that look to play on the front foot. The mid-season appointments of Lopetegui, De Zerbi, Emery and Jones are similar. Although the likes of Pep, Arteta and Howe have perfected cheating into an art.Everton are still that dogs of war relic as it's the only way they can get their crowd behind them by roughing teams up and lumping it up the pitch. It makes Dyche the perfect fit for a scrap.