« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1508964 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26160 on: Today at 05:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:32:15 pm
A fella I used to work with used to go pigeon racing with Big Dunc. :D

did he ever beat them?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26161 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Everton Forest Green Rovers, that

You can take the Dunc out of Everton, but you can't take the Everton out the Dunc
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and much more successful football side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26162 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Everton Forest Green Rovers, that

You can take the Dunc out of Everton, but you can't take the Everton out the Dunc
Oof.

94th minute equaliser, 98th minute winner.  Thats gotta sting.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,756
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26163 on: Today at 06:10:34 pm »
How has Dunc got a job outside of Everton? Been piggy backing off the Everton thug routine for 20+ years to make a living.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26164 on: Today at 06:35:34 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 05:25:55 pm
Oof.

94th minute equaliser, 98th minute winner.  Thats gotta sting.

Gotta feel for the safety of those officials.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26165 on: Today at 06:39:59 pm »
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. ::)  I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,360
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26166 on: Today at 07:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:39:59 pm
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. ::)  I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.
Mersin hasnt heard of União de Leiria?

Im astonished
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,756
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26167 on: Today at 07:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:39:59 pm
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. ::)  I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.

Mourinho the translator. Yeah he just walked into the Derby/Rangers job because of his name.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Up
« previous next »
 