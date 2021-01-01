A fella I used to work with used to go pigeon racing with Big Dunc.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Everton Forest Green Rovers, thatYou can take the Dunc out of Everton, but you can't take the Everton out the Dunc
Oof. 94th minute equaliser, 98th minute winner. Thats gotta sting.
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.
