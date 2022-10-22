Currently they are second favourites to go down behind Bournemouth, I can't remember the odds being so favourable as I think they only briefly went to third favourites for a couple of weeks last season. I think the next two games will provide a good indicator as to whether they can shithouse their way out of it. I've read posts in this thread stating that the derby will be grim - well what's new there? They have been coming to Anfield to try and shithouse a draw for many years now but I think last season was probably one of the worst, pathetic, embarrassing attempt to do so.



Now with them losing the diving ability of Gordon and the theatrical acting ability of Richarlison to impersonate a dead sheep, it will be interesting to see how the manager adapts. They do of course still have Pickers to subtly wind the clock down by a quarter of an hour, hopefully we'll get a decent referee for a change. As ever it will probably be up to us to actually convert some of the chances that we always seem to miss against these. Also a new worry this season is our sudden inability to defend corners, lets hope we don't get sucker punched with one of them.