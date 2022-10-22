« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1507120 times)

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26120 on: Today at 09:36:57 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:32:56 am
I'm not sure on that. Defensively they aren't too bad for a team in the bottom half. Their main problem has been scoring goals. I'd question if Dyche is the manager you'd want coming in to increase your attacking output.
Think this is where goals against doesn't really say everything about their defending. Most shots against, third most shots on target against, 2nd worst expected goals against according to Opta stats. Mix of bad finishing/good goalkeeping has saved them from being worse.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,359
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26121 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:32:22 am
Not sure why Saudicastle giving Everton a £40m lump sum means they actually get to spend that amount?

Apart from being as attractive a destination as Anthrax Island for potential signings, our bitter blue neighbours still have to pay off Fat Fwank and his sycophants, chuck another £10m or so at the Sewage Bowl to keep the building works going, and finally balance their books, already in serious breach of FFP.

They have barely a pot to piss in, never mind an opportunity to avoid relegation.
Two things with Everton..

The first is the leagues FFP rules which they have had to make sales because theyve breached them.  This has probably eased a wee bit now as big transfers have come off their books for the monitoring period

The second is cash.. theyve no cash, theyve spent it all and much of it is owed to the bank of rights and media funding (see very dodgy anonymous overseas loans).

So it helps with both.

They will of course spend the money on utter shite
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26122 on: Today at 09:42:30 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:36:57 am
Think this is where goals against doesn't really say everything about their defending. Most shots against, third most shots on target against, 2nd worst expected goals against according to Opta stats. Mix of bad finishing/good goalkeeping has saved them from being worse.
I haven't delved too deep into their numbers, but I'd assume their attacking metrics are atrocious?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:20 am by KissThisGuy »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26123 on: Today at 09:48:49 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:42:30 am
I've haven't delved too deep into their numbers, but I'd assume their attacking metrics are atrocious?
Yeah they're equally as bad, but when you're relying on Demarai Gray to be your biggest attacking threat there is always going to be a limit to how good your attack can be.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,550
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26124 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:32:50 am
As much as I disliked him on the pitch, off it, he has been fantastic in his support for Alder Hey. Quietly turning up to visit kids with heartbreaking illnesses, even visiting them and their parents at home with signed memorabilia. People can laugh but I know how much that means to the kids and their families. Been doing it for years.
Defo, mate showed me a vid of him  ( and Gordon) visiting a lad who was terminally ill. The lad was made up. Very emotional.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,627
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 10:32:52 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 04:25:53 pm
They'll stay up now, given their form through 20 games, it's a fuckin crime they're only 3 points off 14. People talking about how there was shitter teams than them last year, while possibly true, there's more this year. They always find a way to wriggle free. I think they're on a repeat cycle of the 90's when they should have been flushed.

100% ....the atrocious form they've shown thus far should've already condemned them..but there's no way Dyche is going to be as incompetent as Lampard...and the league being what it is this season gives them plenty of time to achieve the mediocrity that will be enough to save them...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 10:57:06 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm
Typically it's only down to the refs that they finish our games with 11 still on the pitch. But even accounting for that protection, Dyche's not gonna have enough time with them before the derby. The only time they've beaten us at Anfield this century is when it was empty. The same season they fucked up two of our best players.
Im sure he wont need long to say just kick the shite out of them lads.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,598
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 11:13:31 am »
Currently they are second favourites to go down behind Bournemouth, I can't remember the odds being so favourable as I think they only briefly went to third favourites for a couple of weeks last season. I think the next two games will provide a good indicator as to whether they can shithouse their way out of it. I've read posts in this thread stating that the derby will be grim - well what's new there? They have been coming to Anfield to try and shithouse a draw for many years now but I think last season was probably one of the worst, pathetic, embarrassing attempt to do so.

Now with them losing the diving ability of Gordon and the theatrical acting ability of Richarlison to impersonate a dead sheep, it will be interesting to see how the manager adapts. They do of course still have Pickers to subtly wind the clock down by a quarter of an hour, hopefully we'll get a decent referee for a change. As ever it will probably be up to us to actually convert some of the chances that we always seem to miss against these. Also a new worry this season is our sudden inability to defend corners, lets hope we don't get sucker punched with one of them. 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,186
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 11:15:59 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:19:24 am
Think they made the right call with Dyche. Shithouse football that bags points here and there. Biesla would have been a disaster.  Fancy them to narrowly avoid the drop.

I know it's Newcastle, but f*cking hell... Gordon for that amount of money? What are they smoking at St James Park?
Not enough points to keep Burnley up though. For the last 18-20 months of his reign, Dyche and Burnley were rancid. They scored very few goals and Everton have hardly any goals in them. They won't suddenly become goal machines with Sean fucking Dyche  ;D

Also, as was said earlier, their defensive Xg is really bad. Everton is a terrible football team and Dyche isn't a good enough manager to keep them up. His first few weeks after key. They are only 2 points from safety but if they get 0 points from Arsenal and us, that gap could become 4-5 points. Then it is Leeds, Everton, Villa, and Brentford. If they are still in the bottom 3 then they're getting flushed IMO.

Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:32:52 am
100% ....the atrocious form they've shown thus far should've already condemned them..but there's no way Dyche is going to be as incompetent as Lampard...and the league being what it is this season gives them plenty of time to achieve the mediocrity that will be enough to save them...
He was every bit as incompetent last season when Burnley only won 1 of their first 22 league games or something.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 11:19:02 am »
Trying to get Ryan Fraser in as part of the Gordon deal, I just read. Jesus fucking wept :lmao

Didnt he jib signing a short-term deal in the pandemic with Bournemouth because he couldnt be arsed with a relegation fight? :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:34:39 am
45 million, 45 fucking million on that nob with his angry little face and dopey haircut.    :wanker

45 mill for a thin Clare Balding, Paul.  That's unlucky.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 11:25:20 am »
Dyche is shite but its probably the best choice available to them. He will try to mitigate their weaknesses (being slow and shit at football) by having them sit deep and try to pinch something from a set piece or lucky break. That may just about scrape them enough points to stay up. They are so lucky not be much further behind the other strugglers.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,261
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 11:26:56 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:34:39 am
45 million, 45 fucking million on that nob with his angry little face and dopey haircut.    :wanker

Its almost as bad as murdering journalists
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 11:51:53 am »
Think it's a decent appointment for them tbf. Don't think he's a total fraud (Martinez, Koeman, Lampard) or someone who thinks they're doing the club a favour (Ancelotti, Silva, Benitez, also Lampard). He suits the character of the club and I suspect he gives them their best chance of staying up. Bielsa would have been a disaster.

Having said that, there's no guarantee he'll keep them up either. Interesting that Burnley sacked him when they were heading down a few years ago and evidently weren't confident he'd get them back up. He's also been out of a job for 18 months.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,698
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm
I can honestly imagine some guy yelling at him, "get out of our fucking club! GETTT OUTTTTT!!!" and literally two weeks later, the very same guy muttering to his mates in the pub, "what the fuck's he leaving for? Fcking traitor cnut."

Exactly

Bad meffs
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,401
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26135 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:51:53 am
Think it's a decent appointment for them tbf. Don't think he's a total fraud (Martinez, Koeman, Lampard) or someone who thinks they're doing the club a favour (Ancelotti, Silva, Benitez, also Lampard). He suits the character of the club and I suspect he gives them their best chance of staying up. Bielsa would have been a disaster.

Having said that, there's no guarantee he'll keep them up either. Interesting that Burnley sacked him when they were heading down a few years ago and evidently weren't confident he'd get them back up. He's also been out of a job for 18 months.

18 months?

He got sacked 16th April 2022, so its 9 months. The old Burnley owners likely wouldn't have sacked him, as the club was financially sound, having over £50m in the bank, but the new lot who bought the club in a leveraged buyout, used £37m of the clubs own money plus a £65 million loan. According to Swiss Ramble, the £65m was due to be repaid in 2025, but a "significant" amount had to be paid off immediately following relegation, so they pulled the trigger in a desperate attempt to stay up.

I'm not sure he can keep them up, but they have a far better chance than under Frank - they'll probably go and beat Arsenal now....
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,401
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26136 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:26:56 am
Its almost as bad as murdering journalists

Paul is in a shit situation, loves the club, ST holder, went with his Dad, absolutely hates the Saudis owning them as they are the very opposite of everything he stands for and refuses to set foot inside St James Park again.

I honestly dread the thought of someone like them or Qatar buying us. How do you tear yourself away from a life of supporting a club, would I still follow them while hating the owners?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
  • JFT96
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26137 on: Today at 12:12:38 pm »
They've got themselves a movie star, a big name in charge, too.

Was watching that Bank Of Dave film on netflix last night and Mr Dyche makes a small cameo. Only the big names at Goodison now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Up
« previous next »
 