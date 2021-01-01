« previous next »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:32:56 am
I'm not sure on that. Defensively they aren't too bad for a team in the bottom half. Their main problem has been scoring goals. I'd question if Dyche is the manager you'd want coming in to increase your attacking output.
Think this is where goals against doesn't really say everything about their defending. Most shots against, third most shots on target against, 2nd worst expected goals against according to Opta stats. Mix of bad finishing/good goalkeeping has saved them from being worse.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:32:22 am
Not sure why Saudicastle giving Everton a £40m lump sum means they actually get to spend that amount?

Apart from being as attractive a destination as Anthrax Island for potential signings, our bitter blue neighbours still have to pay off Fat Fwank and his sycophants, chuck another £10m or so at the Sewage Bowl to keep the building works going, and finally balance their books, already in serious breach of FFP.

They have barely a pot to piss in, never mind an opportunity to avoid relegation.
Two things with Everton..

The first is the leagues FFP rules which they have had to make sales because theyve breached them.  This has probably eased a wee bit now as big transfers have come off their books for the monitoring period

The second is cash.. theyve no cash, theyve spent it all and much of it is owed to the bank of rights and media funding (see very dodgy anonymous overseas loans).

So it helps with both.

They will of course spend the money on utter shite
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:36:57 am
Think this is where goals against doesn't really say everything about their defending. Most shots against, third most shots on target against, 2nd worst expected goals against according to Opta stats. Mix of bad finishing/good goalkeeping has saved them from being worse.
I haven't delved too deep into their numbers, but I'd assume their attacking metrics are atrocious?
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:42:30 am
I've haven't delved too deep into their numbers, but I'd assume their attacking metrics are atrocious?
Yeah they're equally as bad, but when you're relying on Demarai Gray to be your biggest attacking threat there is always going to be a limit to how good your attack can be.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:32:50 am
As much as I disliked him on the pitch, off it, he has been fantastic in his support for Alder Hey. Quietly turning up to visit kids with heartbreaking illnesses, even visiting them and their parents at home with signed memorabilia. People can laugh but I know how much that means to the kids and their families. Been doing it for years.
Defo, mate showed me a vid of him  ( and Gordon) visiting a lad who was terminally ill. The lad was made up. Very emotional.
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 04:25:53 pm
They'll stay up now, given their form through 20 games, it's a fuckin crime they're only 3 points off 14. People talking about how there was shitter teams than them last year, while possibly true, there's more this year. They always find a way to wriggle free. I think they're on a repeat cycle of the 90's when they should have been flushed.

100% ....the atrocious form they've shown thus far should've already condemned them..but there's no way Dyche is going to be as incompetent as Lampard...and the league being what it is this season gives them plenty of time to achieve the mediocrity that will be enough to save them...
