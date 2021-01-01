Not sure why Saudicastle giving Everton a £40m lump sum means they actually get to spend that amount?



Apart from being as attractive a destination as Anthrax Island for potential signings, our bitter blue neighbours still have to pay off Fat Fwank and his sycophants, chuck another £10m or so at the Sewage Bowl to keep the building works going, and finally balance their books, already in serious breach of FFP.



They have barely a pot to piss in, never mind an opportunity to avoid relegation.



Two things with Everton..The first is the leagues FFP rules which they have had to make sales because theyve breached them. This has probably eased a wee bit now as big transfers have come off their books for the monitoring periodThe second is cash .. theyve no cash, theyve spent it all and much of it is owed to the bank of rights and media funding (see very dodgy anonymous overseas loans).So it helps with both.They will of course spend the money on utter shite