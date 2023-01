It’s a bit of an odd appointment. I mean how many other clubs wanted him since Burnley. So basically they are saying they know you play shit football but they can’t attract anyone else and you might keep them in the league. Then if you do they will sack you just like they did to big Sam. To be honest I never had a problem with Dyche and his Burnley teams when we came up against them. . His teams were the like the reincarnation of Wimbledon and when they played us it was a big deal to them. They liked the underdog or just dog tag and always tried to bully us off the park. So we all know what to expect when we face his new team in a few weeks. They had some decent young managers in Bobby Martinez and Marco Silva but they can’t control the bile and so this is where they are at….happy days.