They looked dead and gone last season and stayed up with Fat fucking Frank, an absolute clown of a manager. Dyche can at least coach, despite his odious tactical philosophy.



They never looked dead and gone unfortunately. We had big hope but never looked nailed on as Watford, Norwich and Burnley existed. This season there aren't 3 teams they are currently better than.As it is they'll go down but Newcastle seem determined to help them stay up by giving them stupid money for the worst winger in the league so we'll have to see how things look on feb 1st.