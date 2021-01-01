I was a 70s child so everyone was a Liverpool fan but I lived in Kettering so I couldnt get up there all the time, I was a distant Liverpool fan.For Dyche, Dalglish was the one who put a glint in his eye.My first recollection of them was at seven years old, then at about eight or nine when you start zooming in on what its really about, he told talkSPORT of his love for Liverpool growing up.You start getting your favourite players, mine was King Kenny  as a kid why wouldnt he be your favourite player?Souness as well, he added, while hailing the character of the late Ray Clemence. What a fantastic player, no airs and graces.