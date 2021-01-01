https://talksport.com/football/929860/sean-dyche-burnley-press-conference-jurgen-klopp-premier-league/
I was a 70s child so everyone was a Liverpool fan but I lived in Kettering so I couldnt get up there all the time, I was a distant Liverpool fan.
For Dyche, Dalglish was the one who put a glint in his eye.
My first recollection of them was at seven years old, then at about eight or nine when you start zooming in on what its really about, he told talkSPORT of his love for Liverpool growing up.
You start getting your favourite players, mine was King Kenny as a kid why wouldnt he be your favourite player?
Souness as well, he added, while hailing the character of the late Ray Clemence. What a fantastic player, no airs and graces.