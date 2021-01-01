« previous next »
Fat Sam Sean
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:47:40 am
As soon as he keeps them up with his awful football (if he does) theyll suddenly decide they deserve a better style of football at the School of Science and turn on him. He gets paid either way of course. At this stage the big payoff when you inevitably get the boot is the best part of the job.

Rinse and repeat!
https://talksport.com/football/929860/sean-dyche-burnley-press-conference-jurgen-klopp-premier-league/

I was a 70s child so everyone was a Liverpool fan but I lived in Kettering so I couldnt get up there all the time, I was a distant Liverpool fan.

For Dyche, Dalglish was the one who put a glint in his eye.

My first recollection of them was at seven years old, then at about eight or nine when you start zooming in on what its really about, he told talkSPORT of his love for Liverpool growing up.

You start getting your favourite players, mine was King Kenny  as a kid why wouldnt he be your favourite player?

Souness as well, he added, while hailing the character of the late Ray Clemence. What a fantastic player, no airs and graces.
Bielsa is genuinely a madman. Thank God he didn't end up with this lot, because they doesn't deserve him.

Fanta-pubes record against us: P14  W2  D2  L10

The derby will be not so much dogs of war as Pitbulls on crack..
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:03:50 am
Fanta-pubes record against us: P14  W2  D2  L10

The derby will be not so much dogs of war as Pitbulls on crack..
2 of the 4 when we dropped points were behind closed doors. One after we'd clinched the league - there was still some VAR controversy in that game. The other was when we had no defenders, couldnt score and lost about 6 on the bounce at home. They still needed an extremely generous pen.

He'll be praying for gale force winds and the chance to make it a lottery. At least it's at our place so the baying for handballs and injuries wont be as obvious.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:11:53 am
2 of the 4 when we dropped points were behind closed doors. One after we'd clinched the league - there was still some VAR controversy in that game. The other was when we had no defenders, couldnt score and lost about 6 on the bounce at home. They still needed an extremely generous pen.

He'll be praying for gale force winds and the chance to make it a lottery. At least it's at our place so the baying for handballs and injuries wont be as obvious.

One of the other draws was also at Anfield (Mos first season). Apart from that defeat at Burnley in August in 16/17 we won every other game there.

We know hell set up to dig in and frustrate. Calvert-Lewin to do the Chris Wood bit. With a bit of Ashley Barnes shithousing thrown in too. One of those where like last season we just need to stay calm and let out quality win over in the end. Although a little bit harder to do that this year given our current form.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:02:07 am
Bielsa is genuinely a madman. Thank God he didn't end up with this lot, because they doesn't deserve him.


If only theyd had a seven week break recently.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:32:23 am
You've appointed another tory you fucking idiots  :lmao

He loved Thatcher.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:26:49 am
One of the other draws was also at Anfield (Mos first season). Apart from that defeat at Burnley in August in 16/17 we won every other game there.

We know hell set up to dig in and frustrate. Calvert-Lewin to do the Chris Wood bit. With a bit of Ashley Barnes shithousing thrown in too. One of those where like last season we just need to stay calm and let out quality win over in the end. Although a little bit harder to do that this year given our current form.
We could probably write the match report today.
He'll be showing Calvert Lewin clips of his tumble against Lovren under fat Sam. That and corners. It'll be Tarkowski and Coady pinning Alisson.

As someone touched on earlier - Bob Mortimer will be coming up with some new material.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:31:08 am
If only theyd had a seven week break recently.

TBF though, who could have seen this coming ? Frank was doing such a sterling job.
Length of the contract will be interesting.

Pretty depressing. I think he'll keep them up. The derby is going to be a real house of horrors.
Everton job is on par with getting the Real Madrid (prior to Carlo and ZZ) job at the moment.
Get a big contract for few years, only actually work 6-12 months, get paid to leave early. Great gig.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:43:57 am
Biggest shout is that he didn't get Burnley relegated and while true, he put them in that position while playing terrible football before getting sacked/walking before a no mark came in and nearly saved them by playing much better

could be carnage
Dyche did take Burnley down.  They came back up the next season but he has a Premier League relegation on his CV..will soon be 2 hopefully  :scarf
Love it when there's a Liverpool supporter at their helm. Take them down!
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Dyche did take Burnley down.  They came back up the next season but he has a Premier League relegation on his CV..will soon be 2 hopefully  :scarf
Let's face it, about a quarter of the Everton team are his ex-players too. James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Dyche did take Burnley down.  They came back up the next season but he has a Premier League relegation on his CV..will soon be 2 hopefully  :scarf

Jesus that's even worse, good luck guys lol
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:43:16 pm
Love it when there's a Liverpool supporter at their helm. Take them down!
Sean of the Reds.
