“I was a 70s child so everyone was a Liverpool fan but I lived in Kettering so I couldn’t get up there all the time, I was a distant Liverpool fan.”For Dyche, Dalglish was the one who put a glint in his eye.“My first recollection of them was at seven years old, then at about eight or nine when you start zooming in on what it’s really about,” he told talkSPORT of his love for Liverpool growing up.“You start getting your favourite players, mine was King Kenny – as a kid why wouldn’t he be your favourite player?“Souness as well,” he added, while hailing the character of the late Ray Clemence. “What a fantastic player, no airs and graces.