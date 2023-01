Dyche to be appointed today.



He's their best chance of them staying up, but he's under pressure I think because he will actually be expected to get them out of it. His style of football will make them long for Allardyce and he needs to hit the ground running. You feel he'll lean massively on the likes of Tarkowski and Coady to get them through, and they'll just pump long balls to DCL all game and hope to get a couple of knock downs and goals from corners and free-kicks.It'll be fucking riveting viewing I assure you. His Burnley side didn't score many from open play, and this Everton side have struggled for goals for a long time. It doesn't scream a perfect match to me. We will see. I still think they're very entrenched and they are not where they are through bad luck. They're poor and they need significant improvement to stay up.