Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25880 on: Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:30:54 pm
Ian Rush
Robbie Fowler
Michael Owen
Steve McManaman
Jamie Carragher

Who they supported growing up doesn't matter when they play for your club you bitter c*nts :wave

Knew about the rest but never knew Rush was a blue. Actually I don't think I knew God was either. Used to meet him and his Dad in the Stanley after games back in the day and just assumed they were always Reds.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25881 on: Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:30:54 pm
Ian Rush
Robbie Fowler
Michael Owen
Steve McManaman
Jamie Carragher

Who they supported growing up doesn't matter when they play for your club you bitter c*nts :wave

Thats their mentality though. Its always fucking RS about everything. They are consumed by us.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25882 on: Yesterday at 07:49:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm
Leicester in 14th have 18pts from 20 games, thats the entire bottom 7 are all running at less than 1ppg, Wolves and Bournemouth are at 0.85ppg. It won't take much to get them out of the bottom 3 and Dyche has done that with Burnley. He's not a long term solution, but right now EFC, need someone to get them to finish 17th and that's it. 6 month contract, £5mill bonus to stay up, that's all they need to offer.

I think some Evertonians would agree.

However, Gordon is their joint top goal scorer with 3 and he'll be sold this window. If they don't bring someone in, and this is Everton after all which makes it likely, just where are the goals going to come from?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25883 on: Yesterday at 07:49:35 pm »
According to reliable Madrid mouthpiece MARCA, they are also in talks with Ancelotti!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25884 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm
Knew about the rest but never knew Rush was a blue. Actually I don't think I knew God was either. Used to meet him and his Dad in the Stanley after games back in the day and just assumed they were always Reds.

Yeah, I think it was in both their books, Fowler has talked a lot about his family going to Everton games. Great are the shite, they missed out on 3 of the best strikers this league has seen ;D

I'm not sure if Everton were sniffing around god as a kid, but Kenny gave him a lift home to Toxteth when he was a youth player.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25885 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Thats their mentality though. Its always fucking RS about everything. They are consumed by us.

One of their best ever players, Peter Read, is a Red.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:49:05 pm
I think some Evertonians would agree.

However, Gordon is their joint top goal scorer with 3 and he'll be sold this window. If they don't bring someone in, and this is Everton after all which makes it likely, just where are the goals going to come from?

They've got players there who can score, Gray was playing well when Rafa brought him in and has 3 so far, not sure if DCL is fit yet and Maupay is capable of getting on the scoresheet, although he only got 1 under Tory Boy. New manager, giving the players the confidence to go out and play, while being able to organise a team to defend for their lives could be all they need for now. If they are talking to him now, they might get a striker in before deadline day

Its not like they are fishing in a deep pool, their choice of manager is very limited, Dyche just appears to be the best option available.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25886 on: Yesterday at 08:32:23 pm »
For some reason I keep mixing up Bielsa with that mad fella who eats the ciggies.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25887 on: Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 08:32:23 pm
For some reason I keep mixing up Bielsa with that mad fella who eats the ciggies.
Sarri to hear that
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25888 on: Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm
Leicester in 14th have 18pts from 20 games, thats the entire bottom 7 are all running at less than 1ppg, Wolves and Bournemouth are at 0.85ppg. It won't take much to get them out of the bottom 3 and Dyche has done that with Burnley. He's not a long term solution, but right now EFC, need someone to get them to finish 17th and that's it. 6 month contract, £5mill bonus to stay up, that's all they need to offer.

They offered Fat Sam six months too. He demanded three years, and got it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25889 on: Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 07:01:48 pm
Even with Arsenal as their first game under a new manager (whether it be Bielsa or Dyche,) theyll have that new manager bounce for a few games.

Reckon theyll just scrape safety again to be honest.

Theyre shit but they just wont flush.

I remain to be convinced of that. They'll have just lost (what they regard as anyway) a key player. If Arsenal knock the stuffing out of them, their morale will be in the toilet along with their new stadium.

And whoever takes over can do without have players sent off in the derby (although the amount of protection the yard dogs get from referees these days is baffling).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25890 on: Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
I remain to be convinced of that. They'll have just lost (what they regard as anyway) a key player. If Arsenal knock the stuffing out of them, their morale will be in the toilet along with their new stadium.

Thing is, they've been so unbelievably fkn bad this season they should, by rights, already be cast adrift....but the bottom of the table is so compacted with shit that even just a couple of wins would see them climb to mid-table....and sadly a new manager semi-bounce - not even a full bounce - will probably be enough to make that a reality....so unfortunately I fully expect the blue inflatable turd to still be bobbing around this side of the u-bend come next season...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25891 on: Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm
Thing is, they've been so unbelievably fkn bad this season they should, by rights, already be cast adrift....but the bottom of the table is so compacted with shit that even just a couple of wins would see them climb to mid-table....and sadly a new manager semi-bounce - not even a full bounce - will probably be enough to make that a reality....so unfortunately I fully expect the blue inflatable turd to still be bobbing around this side of the u-bend come next season...

I'm not overly concerned with their ultimate fate in this or any other season.  They'll spend at least six to eight weeks bricking it regardless of whether they stay up or not.

Their situation isn't sustainable in the long term, and each season they circle the drain closer and closer. Several clubs down their have far better squads, if they can get some traction.  And we've seen many a team play Russian Relegation Roulette for a few seasons before the gun finally goes off.

They can't keep doing what they're doing if they want to survive long term, but nobody there has shown they're capable of doing things any differently to what they are doing.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25892 on: Yesterday at 09:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm
Thing is, they've been so unbelievably fkn bad this season they should, by rights, already be cast adrift....but the bottom of the table is so compacted with shit that even just a couple of wins would see them climb to mid-table....and sadly a new manager semi-bounce - not even a full bounce - will probably be enough to make that a reality....so unfortunately I fully expect the blue inflatable turd to still be bobbing around this side of the u-bend come next season...

Well, Forest, Leicester, Leeds, West Ham and Wolves already have better teams than Everton, and they are adding players in this transfer window. Apart from Southampton and Bournemouth, I don't see other clubs destined for the drop ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25893 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:50:24 pm
Well, Forest, Leicester, Leeds, West Ham and Wolves already have better teams than Everton, and they are adding players in this transfer window. Apart from Southampton and Bournemouth, I don't see other clubs destined for the drop ...

I'm taking nothing for granted. The bottom teams all have a lot of games to play against each other, they can all do each other damage. If Tory boy hadn't been sacked I'd be a lot more confident they go, now I'm not so sure.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25894 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
These Davide Ancelotti rumors are a joke, right?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25895 on: Yesterday at 10:22:32 pm »
If Everton lose to Arsenal and us next. They more or less have to win half of their remaining games to stay up. And these lot can't score.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25896 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm »
How will Farmer Dyche ever produce a new manager bounce?

The best thing to come out of that appointment will be from the Atletico Mince podcast
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25897 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Or, maybe in the morning at Finch Farm Rafa will come out of the shower and Kenwright will say you were all dreaming and we're 15th in the league, nobheads.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25898 on: Yesterday at 11:14:18 pm »
I dont know how real new manager bounce is, or the new managers that move the needle just stick in the mind more than those that dont, giving a little confirmation bias.

But if it is real to any meaningful degree Id like:

Everton get their new manager.

West Han sack Moyes and replace him with Lampard.

West Han finish 17th, just above Everton on GD.

If they are to go down, it may as well be as painfully as possible.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25899 on: Yesterday at 11:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:22:32 pm
If Everton lose to Arsenal and us next...
...does Dyche the boot finger?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25900 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:04:14 pm
Saw Gordon before at lunchtime driving his big Mercedes Wagon thing in Formby. Couldn't tell who was with him




Probably his new bodyguard, essential for anyone connected with EFC these days. Security firms making a mint out of some their more bitter loons
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25901 on: Yesterday at 11:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:57:18 pm

Dyche was assistant at Burnley (under Grand Moff Howe) before succeeding him. It was Howe's model there that Dyche tweaked. His/Burnley's first spell in the Prem ended in relegation. Immediate promotion, then finished 16th.

My point is that he worked with Burnley players for 5 seasons before they had a decent Prem season.

To expect him to come in with half the season gone and make an immediate impact is far from a foregone conclusion. Here's hoping.


Relegated in his first season, interesting!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25902 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm
Dyche is dogs of war+ so he's an ideal fit. When it comes down to it, that's all they know. Bielsa wouldn't last a week there.

The Goodison crowd will respond to Dyche's up and at 'em style and lump it into the box.


Dyche is one the few managers hard enough to take the risks of travelling near Goodison once they go down


Anyway, they have spent this January's transfer budget on Bielsa's plane flight, big mac and travel lodge
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25903 on: Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm

Dyche is one the few managers hard enough to take the risks of travelling near Goodison once they go down


Anyway, they have spent this January's transfer budget on Bielsa's plane flight, big mac and travel lodge

But the bucket.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25904 on: Today at 12:01:15 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:21:16 pm
...does Dyche the boot finger?

Or the finger plugs the hole in the Dyche...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25905 on: Today at 12:01:46 am »
If they employ Dyche does he have to dye his hair?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25906 on: Today at 12:08:06 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:01:46 am
If they employ Dyche does he have to dye his hair?


On the right at the back with new required dress code


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25907 on: Today at 12:58:36 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:01:46 am
If they employ Dyche does he have to dye his hair?
mainly grey now so he might get away with it but he was a red as a kid wasn't he?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25908 on: Today at 01:08:41 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 06:56:43 pm
Biesla for sure has interest if he's flown all this way.

Wonder what got his interest in the turd that doesn't flush.
He has quite a thing for stools.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25909 on: Today at 01:11:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm
They offered Fat Sam six months too. He demanded three years, and got it.

I can't see why Dyche wouldn't ask for more than that too, nowadays you go to Everton as a manager for the extra year or two of salary once they sack you after a year.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25910 on: Today at 01:19:03 am »
Quote
𝗣𝗘𝗗 🇪🇺
@PED7
Decent source for Davide apparently

Surely not.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25911 on: Today at 01:28:38 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
There is something disturbing about shite like this on twitter. I don't like Gordon but the way they treated him the other week, after surrounding his car was excuse enough for him to have serious thoughts about continuing there. They are the strangest bunch of people who just never seemingly know when to stop digging holes for themselves.


Indeed, I don't really like the lad (its the diving and cheating thing), even if he is a red but that sort of stuff is too much. Not the dickhead that was bleating at Mina, the hoodied scum giving Gordon grief. It is the sort of stuff that can escalate quickly as they show how hard they are to their dickhead mates. Just imagine being on the end of that Venom as a 21 year old lad, professional footballer or not. It's too much and one of these days it's going to go too far. It's not new and every football club has a bit of it but Everton seem to excel in the levels of hate they can generate. Gary Speed, Rafa, Kenwright, Baxendale, Gordon, their own Board, Us, Ancelotti's death song, Viera, Lyon......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25912 on: Today at 02:17:32 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25913 on: Today at 02:24:46 am »
^
That popped straight into my head too. 😃
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25914 on: Today at 02:28:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:24:46 am
^
That popped straight into my head too. 😃

 :)
