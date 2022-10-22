Davide Ancelotti son of Real Madrid and Former Everton Manager, Carlo Ancelotti has been discussed as a potential alternative to Marcelo Bielsa



It's like they want to get relegated



I've never seen a fanbase suffering as much with Stockholm Syndrome as this lot. They're genuinely excited about this rumour.@BillEvramDavide Ancelotti had the most impact as a first-team coach I have ever seen at a club besides maybe Arteta or Cuesta, his tactical acumen is astounding and he had some of the best set piece plans I've ever seen. A rebuild with him would get my blood pumping.@adamsg1878I dont think you understand how excited I would be if we appointed Davide AncelottiYoung, worked with the best and was supposedly a very influential figure in his time at us. Many say he has potential to be one of the best in the game@Seedy1988Would love Davide Ancelotti as manager not going to lie. Couple of loans and buys from Madrid and his training again