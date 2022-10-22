« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1495993 times)

Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25800 on: Today at 03:29:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:28:19 pm
Would you blame him after the way the fans went after him? I'd fuck them off sharpish too.

Don't blame him no. A blue mate told me the fans have been after him for a good while.
Offline Zizou

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25801 on: Today at 03:31:56 pm »
Great advert for the kids coming through, isn't it? Break through into the first team, make a bit of a name for yourself, and the fans will call you a 'rat' the moment you have a few flat games, chase you down the street and bomb you out of the club.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25802 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Gone awol  ;D

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25803 on: Today at 03:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:04:10 pm
Ideal that they have Arsenal visiting for their first game, should pop that bounce a little.


After the game whoever it is says work to do and they start to lose the fans.


0-5 hopefully


Then lose 6-0 the game after
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25804 on: Today at 03:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 03:31:56 pm
Great advert for the kids coming through, isn't it? Break through into the first team, make a bit of a name for yourself, and the fans will call you a 'rat' the moment you have a few flat games, chase you down the street and bomb you out of the club.

For some weird reason they've always had some agenda against him, dunno whether it's because he's a red. Tells us all we need to know about them though.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25805 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:32:16 pm
Gone awol  ;D




In his 'safe room' playing fortnite after the hoodie experience at Goodison
Online Schmidt

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25806 on: Today at 03:53:49 pm »
Don't blame him really. The fans get excited about his form under Rafa, the fans then force Rafa out and demand Frank, Frank uses him poorly and his (not great to begin with) form dips, so the fans lay into him and start attacking him in the street. Meanwhile the club is being run into the ground by the owners, who are seemingly open to selling him anyway (presumably to placate the rabid fans who drive all decisions these days).
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25807 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm »
Davide Ancelotti son of Real Madrid and Former Everton Manager, Carlo Ancelotti has been discussed as a potential alternative to Marcelo Bielsa

It's like they want to get relegated
Offline courty61

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25808 on: Today at 04:04:14 pm »
Saw Gordon before at lunchtime driving his big Mercedes Wagon thing in Formby. Couldn't tell who was with him
Online Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25809 on: Today at 04:06:20 pm »
Gordon praised Rafa while on the Everton shilling. That's treason in them thar hills
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25810 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm »
Now they're digging up dirt on the poor boy. Someone found this one  :lmao


Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25811 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:46:27 am
What Dyche does is make a team hard to beat and right now, that is what the shite needs to stay up. They've got the best defensive record out of the bottom four but the worst win record, losses are about the same as the rest. They basically need to become hard to beat, picking up more draws and sneak some wins. They have 18 games left, if he can win say 5 of those, draw 5 and lose the rest that could be enough.

They certainly aren't going to attract a manager who will play attacking football and sweep all before them aside, so they need to be pragmatic.
Burnley lost 50% of the games he was in charge of last season and in the full season before it, and a win rate of below 20% I believe. He might get them a point per game, but that puts them on 33 points, almost certainly not enough. Lampard was basically playing Dyche football and got nowhere.

Bielsa would probably be a car crash given their squad which isn't suited to how he wants to play, at all. Typical Everton though; two candidates on the shortlist, couldn't be any more different in terms of playing style.
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25812 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:26:11 pm
Now they're digging up dirt on the poor boy. Someone found this one  :lmao




He's a red and maybe that's why the bitters loathe him.  :lmao :lmao
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25813 on: Today at 04:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:48 am
Everton tout the fans favourite maggot to Chelsea and Newcastle for £60m, line up Ziyech as a cheap replacement. Chelsea realise their folly and back off. Newcastle decide it would be cheaper just to buy Ziyech. Everton are stuck with a 22 year old the fans now hate who hates the fans probably as well now and is scared to drive to the ground. Everton's new manager left with £5 transfer budget.



When the 'Gordon to Newcastle' story broke, a transfer fee of £15m was being bandied around.

Where did that figure come from? You'd imagine it was a source within Newcastle and perhaps they were being a bit cheeky to flush out reaction, but you get the feeling that's not far off where they value him.

As soon as Everton start talking about £50-£60m, Newcastle back off. Even 'pissed-up sailor on shore leave' Boehly baulks at what Everton are reportedly demanding.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25814 on: Today at 04:30:28 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:26:11 pm
Now they're digging up dirt on the poor boy. Someone found this one  :lmao





As if we were bothered about Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher, Steve McManaman, Adam Lallana and Ian Rush being blues as kids


And, you'll notice the amount of blue on show.


Says a lot really
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25815 on: Today at 04:33:29 pm »
There is something disturbing about shite like this on twitter. I don't like Gordon but the way they treated him the other week, after surrounding his car was excuse enough for him to have serious thoughts about continuing there. They are the strangest bunch of people who just never seemingly know when to stop digging holes for themselves.
Online tubby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25816 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Got a lot of time for someone who has the same haircut their entire life.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25817 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:32:16 pm
Gone awol  ;D



Maybe he's over in Lille to just talk to the supporters...
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25818 on: Today at 04:36:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:33:29 pm
There is something disturbing about shite like this on twitter. I don't like Gordon but the way they treated him the other week, after surrounding his car was excuse enough for him to have serious thoughts about continuing there. They are the strangest bunch of people who just never seemingly know when to stop digging holes for themselves.

It's terrible really, even one of my blue mates have said they've hounded him for ages. Twitter is a whole different breed of disgusting. 21 year old lad, the things being said about him are a disgrace. No wonder he doesn't want to go back.
Offline El Lobo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25819 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:35:41 pm
Got a lot of time for someone who has the same haircut their entire life.

Even when its that haircut...?
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25820 on: Today at 04:40:19 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:26:11 pm
Now they're digging up dirt on the poor boy. Someone found this one  :lmao




Too right they bin him off! Cringy fucker wearing a half-n-half!
Online Schmidt

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25821 on: Today at 04:41:18 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 04:27:18 pm
Burnley lost 50% of the games he was in charge of last season and in the full season before it, and a win rate of below 20% I believe. He might get them a point per game, but that puts them on 33 points, almost certainly not enough. Lampard was basically playing Dyche football and got nowhere.

Bielsa would probably be a car crash given their squad which isn't suited to how he wants to play, at all. Typical Everton though; two candidates on the shortlist, couldn't be any more different in terms of playing style.

With 7 teams in the league currently below 1ppg I wouldn't be so sure, it takes so little to reach safety.

I think comparing Lampard and Dyche purely because they play shit on a stick football is unfair, you might as well compare Lampard to Simeone. Dyche made his brand of football work for a very poor Burnley team for a long time, Lampard the manager is a serial failure.
Online tubby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25822 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:37:18 pm
Even when its that haircut...?

Shows courage.
Online Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25823 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:40:19 pm
Too right they bin him off! Cringy fucker wearing a half-n-half!
Scum. Sub-human scum.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25824 on: Today at 04:52:42 pm »
There needs to be a proper audit/paper trail on Everton. Most of it will lead back to Usmanov. Same with all those managers he interviewed for the job.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25825 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:31:56 pm
It's ridiculously incompetent (and so, typically Everton) that they haven't been sounding out potential replacements BEFORE sacking Fat Fwank, as he's been a dead man walking for many weeks if not months now. At least give the slight impression they have a fucking clue in what they are doing.

And Dyche or Bielsa. Two completely opposite managers. You can hardly target the same players for both.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25826 on: Today at 04:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:41:18 pm
With 7 teams in the league currently below 1ppg I wouldn't be so sure, it takes so little to reach safety.

I think comparing Lampard and Dyche purely because they play shit on a stick football is unfair, you might as well compare Lampard to Simeone. Dyche made his brand of football work for a very poor Burnley team for a long time, Lampard the manager is a serial failure.


Dyche was assistant at Burnley (under Grand Moff Howe) before succeeding him. It was Howe's model there that Dyche tweaked. His/Burnley's first spell in the Prem ended in relegation. Immediate promotion, then finished 16th.

My point is that he worked with Burnley players for 5 seasons before they had a decent Prem season.

To expect him to come in with half the season gone and make an immediate impact is far from a foregone conclusion. Here's hoping.
Online newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25827 on: Today at 04:57:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:37:18 pm
Even when its that haircut...?


no wonder he keeps falling over - dude can't see
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25828 on: Today at 05:00:42 pm »
Duncan Forest Green interview


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGT7dZpVKDI
Online Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25829 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:53:58 pm
Davide Ancelotti son of Real Madrid and Former Everton Manager, Carlo Ancelotti has been discussed as a potential alternative to Marcelo Bielsa

It's like they want to get relegated
I've never seen a fanbase suffering as much with Stockholm Syndrome as this lot. They're genuinely excited about this rumour.

@BillEvram
Davide Ancelotti had the most impact as a first-team coach I have ever seen at a club besides maybe Arteta or Cuesta, his tactical acumen is astounding and he had some of the best set piece plans I've ever seen. A rebuild with him would get my blood pumping.

@adamsg1878
I dont think you understand how excited I would be if we appointed Davide Ancelotti
Young, worked with the best and was supposedly a very influential figure in his time at us. Many say he has potential to be one of the best in the game

@Seedy1988
Would love Davide Ancelotti as manager not going to lie. Couple of loans and buys from Madrid and his training again
Online PhiLFC#1

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25830 on: Today at 05:02:37 pm »
They'll likely now stay up with the new manager bounce but I don't see Bielsa being a long term success with what he has to work with and his style of play
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25831 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:57:18 pm

Dyche was assistant at Burnley (under Grand Moff Howe) before succeeding him. It was Howe's model there that Dyche tweaked. His/Burnley's first spell in the Prem ended in relegation. Immediate promotion, then finished 16th.

My point is that he worked with Burnley players for 5 seasons before they had a decent Prem season.

To expect him to come in with half the season gone and make an immediate impact is far from a foregone conclusion. Here's hoping.

Dyche is dogs of war+ so he's an ideal fit. When it comes down to it, that's all they know. Bielsa wouldn't last a week there.

The Goodison crowd will respond to Dyche's up and at 'em style and lump it into the box.
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25832 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:02:06 pm
I've never seen a fanbase suffering as much with Stockholm Syndrome as this lot. They're genuinely excited about this rumour.

@BillEvram
Davide Ancelotti had the most impact as a first-team coach I have ever seen at a club besides maybe Arteta or Cuesta, his tactical acumen is astounding and he had some of the best set piece plans I've ever seen. A rebuild with him would get my blood pumping.

@adamsg1878
I dont think you understand how excited I would be if we appointed Davide Ancelotti
Young, worked with the best and was supposedly a very influential figure in his time at us. Many say he has potential to be one of the best in the game

@Seedy1988
Would love Davide Ancelotti as manager not going to lie. Couple of loans and buys from Madrid and his training again


Appointing an Assistant Manager who's never managed fully. Not to mention in a relegation battle also.
Online Schmidt

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25833 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:57:18 pm

Dyche was assistant at Burnley (under Grand Moff Howe) before succeeding him. It was Howe's model there that Dyche tweaked. His/Burnley's first spell in the Prem ended in relegation. Immediate promotion, then finished 16th.

My point is that he worked with Burnley players for 5 seasons before they had a decent Prem season.

To expect him to come in with half the season gone and make an immediate impact is far from a foregone conclusion. Here's hoping.

He's a better manager than Lampard, who only left them 2 points from safety despite an absolutely abysmal run of form. I'm not saying he'll have them purring in a week, but the margins are so fine that I think he could help them grind out an extra 2-3 results, which would probably be enough due to the number of teams that look poor this season.

Time is running out for them though, their fixture list is pretty rough and the teams above them are all either in better form or have enough quality to have a purple patch before the season ends.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25834 on: Today at 05:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:02:06 pm
I've never seen a fanbase suffering as much with Stockholm Syndrome as this lot. They're genuinely excited about this rumour.

@BillEvram
Davide Ancelotti had the most impact as a first-team coach I have ever seen at a club besides maybe Arteta or Cuesta, his tactical acumen is astounding and he had some of the best set piece plans I've ever seen. A rebuild with him would get my blood pumping.

@adamsg1878
I dont think you understand how excited I would be if we appointed Davide Ancelotti
Young, worked with the best and was supposedly a very influential figure in his time at us. Many say he has potential to be one of the best in the game

@Seedy1988
Would love Davide Ancelotti as manager not going to lie. Couple of loans and buys from Madrid and his training again
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:03:38 pm

Appointing an Assistant Manager who's never managed fully. Not to mention in a relegation battle also.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25835 on: Today at 05:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:02:06 pm
I've never seen a fanbase suffering as much with Stockholm Syndrome as this lot. They're genuinely excited about this rumour.

@BillEvram
Davide Ancelotti had the most impact as a first-team coach I have ever seen at a club besides maybe Arteta or Cuesta, his tactical acumen is astounding and he had some of the best set piece plans I've ever seen. A rebuild with him would get my blood pumping.

@adamsg1878
I dont think you understand how excited I would be if we appointed Davide Ancelotti
Young, worked with the best and was supposedly a very influential figure in his time at us. Many say he has potential to be one of the best in the game

@Seedy1988
Would love Davide Ancelotti as manager not going to lie. Couple of loans and buys from Madrid and his training again

What impact? They finished 10th despite outperforming their XG all season long courtesy of Calvert Lewin having a run of form where everything he hit scuffed in. Their underlying numbers were terrible.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25836 on: Today at 05:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:48:37 am
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche are now the main contenders for the Everton job, both have met the clubs hierarchy, both have impressed, more meetings today, club still hopeful of making an appointment by the weekend


Miguel Delaney telling a slightly different story. They've convinced Bielsa to have in-person talks, but...

Quote
Bielsa's willingness to travel is seen as an opening, after initial remote talks reached an impasse over the make-up of the squad, the structure of the club and the length of the deal. There was a period on Wednesday when it looked like the negotiations might fall apart

[...]

Everton chair Farhad Moshiri is intent on persuading Marcelo Bielsa to take the job despite the Argentine's reservations, having already convinced the former Leeds United manager to fly to England for talks.

Bielsa's willingness to travel is seen as an opening, after initial remote talks reached an impasse over the make-up of the squad, the structure of the club and the length of the deal. There was a period on Wednesday when it looked like the negotiations might fall apart, but Moshiri sees the 67-year-old as the sort of character who can revitalise the club and rescue the season.

Bielsa had been receptive to initial approaches only for talks to encounter difficulties as he laid out a list of expectations and demands, none of them financial other than a fixed fee for him and his staff.

If Everton can't seal Bielsa, it is likelier they go for a short-term option to try and secure survival, with representatives of Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce having been sounded out.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/marcelo-bielsa-everton-manager-moshiri-b2269912.html
Online PhiLFC#1

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25837 on: Today at 05:20:55 pm »
PASSION!!!! Will be the vibe if they get Bielsa. Their hatred, abuse and violence is all passion lid
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25838 on: Today at 05:24:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:13:41 pm
Miguel Delaney telling a slightly different story. They've convinced Bielsa to have in-person talks, but...

Why on earth do they want Bielsa? He can't organise a defence to save his life, can their players even play in his style?
Online Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25839 on: Today at 05:26:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:24:53 pm
Why on earth do they want Bielsa? He can't organise a defence to save his life, can their players even play in his style?
He's from Argentina. That means Everton automatically win the World Cup if he becomes manager
