The same Dyche who was sacked after 27 games last season with Burnley on 24 points at that stage having scored a whopping 24 goals?



The season before that, Burnley got just 39 points and scored just 33 goals but stayed up because the 3 below them were historically crap.



So they are hiring a man who was in charge of a settled squad who has averaged less than 1ppg and 1 goal scored per game from his previous 65 league games with a side that is less of a basket case than what he is taking on. He is taking charge of an Everton team that has a major problem scoring goals and is famed for his teams NOT scoring goals



They're going down IMO.



Dyche did well at Burnley on a small budget. It unravelled when the need to invest in the squad coincided with the takeover from the venture capitalists that loaded the club with additional debt. They sold their star striker to (at that time) a relegation rival with half the season remaining and played out the remainder with a dependence on Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez and the newly signed Wout Weghorst!Everton's squad, despite all their mismanagement, is better than anything Dyche ever had at Burnley. They've even got two of his better former players stinking out the place already in Tarkowski and McNeil.Of all the managers Everton have chased since Moshi took over I think Dyche is the best fit. His football is basic but aggressive, he's prickly in most interviews and he's used to working with dross.I think Dyche would keep them up and get them competitive again but his style of football has a definite ceiling and they're only going to attract a certain type of player with him as manager. As much as Everton fans gloated about having James Rodriguez they've always preferred a workhorse to a thoroughbred so Dyche is a good fit.I'm not overly convinced that just staying up and treading water for another season resolves their financial problems as they've been losing over £100m/season as a PL club anyway. It maybe gives them a stay of execution but they need to fundamentally change how they operate.