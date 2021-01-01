« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25720 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
Dyche the next Everton manager?
Only with consent.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25721 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
If it all falls apart someone will buy the stadium and complete it and Everton will be stuck renting it for evermore, back were they were in the 1890s arguing with a landlord. Plus it'll mean all the possible extra revenue the stadium could generate from non Everton events wouldn't even benefit Everton like they'd originally planned.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25722 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm
Ive seen comments from Blues that somehow believe that if they end up not using it then we would naturally want to use it

So we give up a world famous stadium holding 60,000 for a 52,000 stadium next to the sewage works right by the fucking freezing river in a city where its usually windy.
No way would we want it. The site is far too small and in a poor location.

Imagine us giving up an iconic, world renowned stadium in favour of a small concrete bowl next to a sewage plant.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25723 on: Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
If it all falls apart someone will buy the stadium and complete it and Everton will be stuck renting it for evermore, back were they were in the 1890s arguing with a landlord. Plus it'll mean all the possible extra revenue the stadium could generate from non Everton events wouldn't even benefit Everton like they'd originally planned.

If Everton are forced to give it up then whoever finishes it will do so as basically as possible to keep costs down. It will be stripped to the bone, ticket prices will go through the roof, and likely 80% of revenue would be claimed by the landlord. Everton woudn't have a pot to piss in.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25724 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
Yeah, that was reported in the Guardian that they are obliged to put it back to the condition they found it, could cost tens if not hundreds of millions.

In reality, I could see Peel demolishing what has been built and then looking to build something on the site, fancy apartments or leisure facilities or something like that
I can't see them putting apartments there. The good thing about having their stadium in that location is the fact it creates a buffer between the sewage farm and the more desirable vacant land further up towards town. It's a good way for Peel to offload that bit of the waterfront which would not suit residential or leisure use because of its neighbour. I mean who wants to pay through the nose for a luxury flat with a view of a sewage plant which stinks the local area out in the warmer months?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25725 on: Today at 12:00:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
No way would we want it. The site is far too small and in a poor location.

Imagine us giving up an iconic, world renowned stadium in favour of a small concrete bowl next to a sewage plant.

Welcome to the Bed Pan!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25726 on: Today at 12:26:48 am »
Everton tout the fans favourite maggot to Chelsea and Newcastle for £60m, line up Ziyech as a cheap replacement. Chelsea realise their folly and back off. Newcastle decide it would be cheaper just to buy Ziyech. Everton are stuck with a 22 year old the fans now hate who hates the fans probably as well now and is scared to drive to the ground. Everton's new manager left with £5 transfer budget.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25727 on: Today at 01:13:13 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:48 am
Everton tout the fans favourite maggot to Chelsea and Newcastle for £60m, line up Ziyech as a cheap replacement. Chelsea realise their folly and back off. Newcastle decide it would be cheaper just to buy Ziyech. Everton are stuck with a 22 year old the fans now hate who hates the fans probably as well now and is scared to drive to the ground. Everton's new manager left with £5 transfer budget.

...and they all lived happily ever after
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25728 on: Today at 02:00:20 am »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
If it all falls apart someone will buy the stadium and complete it and Everton will be stuck renting it for evermore, back were they were in the 1890s arguing with a landlord. Plus it'll mean all the possible extra revenue the stadium could generate from non Everton events wouldn't even benefit Everton like they'd originally planned.

We should finish it off, add it to our club assets let the ladies play there and rent it back to the bitters, tske all the other event revenue and chuck it into the transfer kitty.....imagine the FUME   8)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25729 on: Today at 05:09:50 am »
Looks like it'll be Dyche. Probably their best bet of staying up, to be fair. Dogs of war. Derby should be a bloodbath.

They'll survive.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25730 on: Today at 05:33:57 am »
Uhh, the same Dyche who just led Burnley to relegation? I mean he's probably got the best chance of any to keep them up but it's certainly not a formality and actually the odds are probably still against them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25731 on: Today at 07:02:24 am »
I asked ChatGPT to write a poem about Everton


Quote
Everton, oh Everton,
Once proud in the top flight,
Now relegated, such a plight,
To the Championship, a bitter plight.

Gone are the days of glamour and fame,
Of European nights and winning games,
Now it's all about avoiding the shame,
Of being in the lower leagues, it's a crying shame.

The Toffees' fans, they do lament,
For the club they once held so grand,
But now they're stuck in a downward descent,
Into the depths of football's second hand.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25732 on: Today at 07:14:45 am »
So the three names in the hat were all sacked because of their clubs league position. Everton that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25733 on: Today at 07:19:52 am »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
If it all falls apart someone will buy the stadium and complete it and Everton will be stuck renting it for evermore, back were they were in the 1890s arguing with a landlord. Plus it'll mean all the possible extra revenue the stadium could generate from non Everton events wouldn't even benefit Everton like they'd originally planned.

That's basically what happened to Coventry.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25734 on: Today at 07:39:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
Yeah, that was reported in the Guardian that they are obliged to put it back to the condition they found it, could cost tens if not hundreds of millions.

In reality, I could see Peel demolishing what has been built and then looking to build something on the site, fancy apartments or leisure facilities or something like that

Peel got someone else to fill in the worst plot on their land. They used the ground as a wedge to remove WHS so they can do what they want down there. They will be delighted. Norton get to remove all the steel and resell it. Winner
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25735 on: Today at 07:52:37 am »
I'd prefer to not see BMD completed at all, rather than a ill-conceived white elephant rented to a Championship Everton. The land should be put to better use.

Let them stay at their wooden shit pit, forever in our shadow, both metaphorically and literally.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25736 on: Today at 08:01:03 am »
If the stadium doesnt get completed, then maybe the sewage farm will expand into it?
Either way its going to be full of shit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25737 on: Today at 08:19:17 am »
City of Liverpool could move in to BMD when Everton go chips, Two Liverpools and no Everton would complete the fewmiliation .
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25738 on: Today at 08:31:55 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:09:50 am
Looks like it'll be Dyche. Probably their best bet of staying up, to be fair. Dogs of war. Derby should be a bloodbath.

They'll survive.
The same Dyche who was sacked after 27 games last season with Burnley on 24 points at that stage having scored a whopping 24 goals?

The season before that, Burnley got just 39 points and scored just 33 goals but stayed up because the 3 below them were historically crap.

So they are hiring a man who was in charge of a settled squad who has averaged less than 1ppg and 1 goal scored per game from his previous 65 league games with a side that is less of a basket case than what he is taking on. He is taking charge of an Everton team that has a major problem scoring goals and is famed for his teams NOT scoring goals  ;D

They're going down IMO.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25739 on: Today at 08:58:43 am »
Dyche? Are they serious?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25740 on: Today at 09:07:19 am »
Sky's yellow ticker of doom saying The Barlinnie Brawler expected to be unveiled as............................................Forest Green Rovers new manager today

Sensible move by him tbf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25741 on: Today at 09:08:30 am »
Duncan Ferguson is set to be appointed manager




of Forest Green Rovers.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25742 on: Today at 10:19:05 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:31:55 am
The same Dyche who was sacked after 27 games last season with Burnley on 24 points at that stage having scored a whopping 24 goals?

The season before that, Burnley got just 39 points and scored just 33 goals but stayed up because the 3 below them were historically crap.

So they are hiring a man who was in charge of a settled squad who has averaged less than 1ppg and 1 goal scored per game from his previous 65 league games with a side that is less of a basket case than what he is taking on. He is taking charge of an Everton team that has a major problem scoring goals and is famed for his teams NOT scoring goals  ;D

They're going down IMO.
Dyche did well at Burnley on a small budget.  It unravelled when the need to invest in the squad coincided with the takeover from the venture capitalists that loaded the club with additional debt.  They sold their star striker to (at that time) a relegation rival with half the season remaining and played out the remainder with a dependence on Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez and the newly signed Wout Weghorst!

Everton's squad, despite all their mismanagement, is better than anything Dyche ever had at Burnley.  They've even got two of his better former players stinking out the place already in Tarkowski and McNeil.

Of all the managers Everton have chased since Moshi took over I think Dyche is the best fit.  His football is basic but aggressive, he's prickly in most interviews and he's used to working with dross.

I think Dyche would keep them up and get them competitive again but his style of football has a definite ceiling and they're only going to attract a certain type of player with him as manager.  As much as Everton fans gloated about having James Rodriguez they've always preferred a workhorse to a thoroughbred so Dyche is a good fit.

I'm not overly convinced that just staying up and treading water for another season resolves their financial problems as they've been losing over £100m/season as a PL club anyway.  It maybe gives them a stay of execution but they need to fundamentally change how they operate.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25743 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
If it all falls apart someone will buy the stadium and complete it and Everton will be stuck renting it for evermore, back were they were in the 1890s arguing with a landlord. Plus it'll mean all the possible extra revenue the stadium could generate from non Everton events wouldn't even benefit Everton like they'd originally planned.


Whoever bought it would want a return on investment. Even if the buyers wanted just 5% gross (before any costs taken off), that would be them demanding an annual income of £37.5m on a £750m outlay. With some back-of-a-fag-packet sums, and giving a very optimistic £7.5m of ancilliary (ie, non-Everton related) income, that works out at almost £1.6m a home game. Or £30 from every seat every game to just pay the rent.

Those figures don't add up anyway, but any prospective buyer would in reality want more than 5% before costs.

The entire BMD scheme was always a vanity project whose ridiculous cost could never be justified for a mid-sized PL also-ran club with little international following (so small commercial income). They could have built a flat-pack style/identikit 40k capacity stadium for a third of the cost and not skinted themselves. But no. It was always only ever going to be about trying to get one over on the 'RS'.

It would be beautifully fitting if their obsession with us was the catalyst for their downfall.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25744 on: Today at 10:46:27 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:31:55 am
The same Dyche who was sacked after 27 games last season with Burnley on 24 points at that stage having scored a whopping 24 goals?

The season before that, Burnley got just 39 points and scored just 33 goals but stayed up because the 3 below them were historically crap.

So they are hiring a man who was in charge of a settled squad who has averaged less than 1ppg and 1 goal scored per game from his previous 65 league games with a side that is less of a basket case than what he is taking on. He is taking charge of an Everton team that has a major problem scoring goals and is famed for his teams NOT scoring goals  ;D

They're going down IMO.



What Dyche does is make a team hard to beat and right now, that is what the shite needs to stay up. They've got the best defensive record out of the bottom four but the worst win record, losses are about the same as the rest. They basically need to become hard to beat, picking up more draws and sneak some wins. They have 18 games left, if he can win say 5 of those, draw 5 and lose the rest that could be enough.

They certainly aren't going to attract a manager who will play attacking football and sweep all before them aside, so they need to be pragmatic.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25745 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:42:57 am


The entire BMD scheme was always a vanity project whose ridiculous cost could never be justified for a mid-sized PL also-ran club with little international following (so small commercial income). They could have built a flat-pack style/identikit 40k capacity stadium for a third of the cost and not skinted themselves. But no. It was always only ever going to be about trying to get one over on the 'RS'.

It would be beautifully fitting if their obsession with us was the catalyst for their downfall.



I've said this previously.

Laings actually built the City of Manchester stadium with the designed in ability to be easily expanded, 38,000 capacity for the commonwealth games, increased to 48k for footy after a year of conversion works, since expanded to 55k by adding another tier and room for further expansion, over 60k is being talked about. The free standing roof design has allowed them to expand without having to touch the roof. If the idiots running the shite had a brain cell between them, they'd have had Laings build them the same stadium, as you say starting in the area of a 40k capacity and then expanded as and when required.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25746 on: Today at 11:08:53 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:22:09 pm
Genuine question for the resident Liverpudlians on here...

If Everton were to go down this year, what actually becomes of BMD? Given that relegation would likely sound the financial death knell for EFC, where does that leave the stadium? Would it just sit there as an eyesore on the docks? Would it be re-purposed? Would the council step in to help them out at the expense of the city? Could Tranmere be brought into the fold with a view to some sort of ground-share agreement? I'm just curious to hear a locals take on this, because looking from the outside in, a relegated and financially fucked Everton leaves the city in a bit of a quandary, does it not?

If there was ever a breakaway league, they would put a Liverpool named team there. The Super League revamp was rumoured to put new teams in Dublin and other major cities without a team.

It could also be a repurposed stadium for NFL uses or other.

I personally would like it to become a Wembley of the north. Where if two teams get to an FA Cup final or semi like us and City last year - they automatically have their match there.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25747 on: Today at 11:11:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:02 am
I've said this previously.

Laings actually built the City of Manchester stadium with the designed in ability to be easily expanded, 38,000 capacity for the commonwealth games, increased to 48k for footy after a year of conversion works, since expanded to 55k by adding another tier and room for further expansion, over 60k is being talked about. The free standing roof design has allowed them to expand without having to touch the roof. If the idiots running the shite had a brain cell between them, they'd have had Laings build them the same stadium, as you say starting in the area of a 40k capacity and then expanded as and when required.
Which would have been never.

A modern 40k stadium whereby they could justify higher ticket prices and additional executive boxes would have a decent return on investment.  I guess the stadium was more about signalling to the world that Everton were stepping up to the plate with the big boys.  Realistically you only build a new stadium once a century so it's good to be ambitious but it again just highlights that Moshiri is not very competent.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25748 on: Today at 11:14:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:46:27 am
What Dyche does is make a team hard to beat and right now, that is what the shite needs to stay up. They've got the best defensive record out of the bottom four but the worst win record, losses are about the same as the rest. They basically need to become hard to beat, picking up more draws and sneak some wins. They have 18 games left, if he can win say 5 of those, draw 5 and lose the rest that could be enough.

They certainly aren't going to attract a manager who will play attacking football and sweep all before them aside, so they need to be pragmatic.

If they've already got the best defensive record down there, doesn't that actually point towards them needing a more attack-minded manager? As in, going forward is currently their biggest problem? Lampard was actually surprisingly adept at making them hard to beat when it was his only option, as shown by the shitshow they put on at Anfield last season (albeit losing eventually) and the draw they got at the Etihad a few weeks ago.

If they lose to Arsenal and ourselves in their next two fixtures, they're going to quickly find themselves in a position whereby draws aren't good enough.
