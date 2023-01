Yeah, that was reported in the Guardian that they are obliged to put it back to the condition they found it, could cost tens if not hundreds of millions.



In reality, I could see Peel demolishing what has been built and then looking to build something on the site, fancy apartments or leisure facilities or something like that



I can't see them putting apartments there. The good thing about having their stadium in that location is the fact it creates a buffer between the sewage farm and the more desirable vacant land further up towards town. It's a good way for Peel to offload that bit of the waterfront which would not suit residential or leisure use because of its neighbour. I mean who wants to pay through the nose for a luxury flat with a view of a sewage plant which stinks the local area out in the warmer months?