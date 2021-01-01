« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:29:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:01 pm
We got bored with them and started talking about the Anglican cathedral and Crosby baths instead
It'll be biscuits next.


Edit: Jammy (relegation) Dodgers, for instance.
Last Edit: Today at 05:32:30 pm by Dr. Beaker
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:49:00 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:29:59 pm
It'll be biscuits next.


Edit: Jammy (relegation) Dodgers, for instance.

Chocolate digestives or Custard Creams for me. Hate it when a digestive falls apart in my coffee though
Fuck the Tories

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:52:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:01 pm
We got bored with them and started talking about the Anglican cathedral and Crosby baths instead

That would make a more mobile centre back pairing than their current options.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:52:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:00 pm
Chocolate digestives or Custard Creams for me. Hate it when a digestive falls apart in my coffee though

Like when Everton implode in the PL?  I guess you could say when your digestive "does an Everton" ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 05:53:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:52:22 pm
Like when Everton implode in the PL?  I guess you could say when your digestive "does an Everton" ;D

When you finish the drink, the dregs does look a bit like a lump of shit ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:08:00 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:52:22 pm
Like when Everton implode in the PL?  I guess you could say when your digestive "does an Everton" ;D

Popcorn's Art? Is that you?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:14:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:53:28 pm
When you finish the drink, the dregs does look a bit like a lump of shit ;)

:lmao

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:08:00 pm
Popcorn's Art? Is that you?

Well the link is in my sig, indeed! :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:17:31 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:14:00 pm
Well the link is in my sig, indeed! :D

Yeah, I meant the link. I wasn't sure if it was you... or if you were plugging/promoting someone else's page. Hope that makes sense?

Nice work.

I'm an illustrator myself.  :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:17:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:01 pm
We got bored with them and started talking about the Anglican cathedral and Crosby baths instead

It's probably a more interesting subject, to be fair.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:18:33 pm
You know i'm wondering...

Yesterday the rumor was the club was up for sale for £500m.

Moshila shot that down and said he was after investors (funding) to complete BMD stadium.

Wonder if he is looking for £500m to complete the stadium? In which case Everton are really scrambling to try to complete their project. Never mind have monies for the team and new manager.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:19:02 pm
Please get Bielsa please get Bielsa please get Bielsa
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:21:11 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:17:31 pm
Yeah, I meant the link. I wasn't sure if it was you... or if you were plugging/promoting someone else's page. Hope that makes sense?

Nice work.

I'm an illustrator myself.  :)

Cool! Nice to hear! I've not really updated the page in ages though. I couldn't get any traction commercially, so have just gone back to doing random stuff that I cba scanning and sharing anymore ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:22:41 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:18:33 pm
You know i'm wondering...

Yesterday the rumor was the club was up for sale for £500m.

Moshila shot that down and said he was after investors (funding) to complete BMD stadium.

Wonder if he is looking for £500m to complete the stadium? In which case Everton are really scrambling to try to complete their project. Never mind have monies for the team and new manager.

Well the builders have just pulled their workers from the site as they've not been paid for four months.  And I think they're locked into the contract, so there's big financial penalties if they can't continue the project.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:24:19 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:18:33 pm
You know i'm wondering...

Yesterday the rumor was the club was up for sale for £500m.

Moshila shot that down and said he was after investors (funding) to complete BMD stadium.

Wonder if he is looking for £500m to complete the stadium? In which case Everton are really scrambling to try to complete their project. Never mind have monies for the team and new manager.

Ideally he'd sell the club but nobody is giving him him a return on his investment while having to pay for a stadium as well. What it costs to build the stadium basically makes the football club worthless. Newcastle were 300 mill with a ready made 52k city centre stadium.

Get the stadium built and then he can cash out (but they need to be in the PL).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:35:43 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:22:41 pm
Well the builders have just pulled their workers from the site as they've not been paid for four months.  And I think they're locked into the contract, so there's big financial penalties if they can't continue the project.

They appear to be properly in the sh!t.  :o
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:37:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:21:11 pm
Cool! Nice to hear! I've not really updated the page in ages though. I couldn't get any traction commercially, so have just gone back to doing random stuff that I cba scanning and sharing anymore ;D

Yeah, it's difficult to make it pay.

 :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:40:04 pm
Get your popcorn out... ;D

Latest Lampard nonsense includes worst attempt yet at absolving him of any Everton blame

The Pep Guardiola line is repeated because Frank Lampard has too much football knowledge and drive to fail. But he was just too good a friend at Everton.

 
Lamp switch

Question: Has Joe Bernstein been utterly stitched up with this typically meaty MailOnline headline?
Frank Lampard may have to dip into the Championship or go abroad to rebuild his reputation after Everton sacking even Pep Guardiola would have struggled in the Goodison madness, so he shouldnt be put off the job forever at just 44′?

Answer: Nope. The man literally writes that even Pep Guardiola would have struggled given the current circumstances at Goodison.

The Spaniard probably wouldnt have delivered the Premier League title to that half of Merseyside, no. But it feels like he might have managed a better win percentage than 27.91%. And sold Anthony Gordon for £50m when he had the chance instead of letting people bleat on about a lack of transfer budget.

As for Lampard  for we must forever remain on the subject of his seemingly unjust sacking  having to dip into the Championship, what an embarrassing, humbling, debasing experience that would be for someone who failed to get a gilded Derby squad out of the second tier the only other time he was there. What a demeaning thing, to have to dip into the Championship because you have proven yourself not yet good enough at a higher level.

Frank Lampard didnt have to be a football manager, the article begins, and already Mediawatch has to ask whether the ability is missing from the middle of that sentence because otherwise its a f**king stupid thing to commit to print.

Poor Frank didnt even need this coaching lark. He was financially secure from his playing days and articulate enough for media and ambassadorial work, but he chose to get his hands dirty in arguably the hardest jobs in the Premier League so back off.

Those hardest jobs in the Premier League include being given about £220m to spend in one transfer window at Chelsea, then walking into a club whose problems were glaringly obvious but allow you to be completely absolved of rank failure.

Football has been in Lampards blood since watching dad Frank Sr play for West Ham player so its natural for him to want to carry on.

Management has not been in Lampards blood for long at all and it shows.

The big question is which club would take him now and whether hes ready to go outside the Premier League to resurrect his career.

Well if he isnt ready to go outside the Premier League then that career wont be resurrected. Seems pretty simple.

He made a good fist of it at Pride Park, reaching the Championship play-offs and showing his potential as a coach by developing young loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

Long-term, it might have been better for him to continue to serve his apprenticeship in the East Midlands.

He took a team which had finished 6th immediately before him to a finish of 6th. And bringing Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori into it is more damning than Bernstein thinks; Lampard undeniably played a part in their development but one won the Champions League two years after leaving Derby (when Lampard was sacked) and the other was a Serie A champion 12 months after that. These were brilliant players he was given specifically because of his Chelsea connections yet he still only scraped into the play-offs by a point.

Also, Derbys financial situation at the time  and Lampards apparent need for a budget  would have made staying just as silly a decision.

Instead his beloved Chelsea came calling in the summer of 2019  an offer he couldnt refuse.

Again, its accidentally damning. The only way Lampard couldnt refuse Chelsea then was if he didnt think the opportunity would come up again through actually earning it. And he was damn right.

The popular former England international pledged to learn from his mistakes when he was appointed Everton manager to succeed Rafa Benitez last January.

He brought in an experienced older head Paul Clement to work alongside. Jody Morris, his long-time assistant, was not among the staff he took to Goodison Park.

Lampard felt their friendship meant he sometimes listened to Morris rather than go on his own instinct.

The depths that people will go to to not blame Frank Lampard are incredible. The Everton situation was not his fault, hes just too good a friend and listener.

He utilised that passionate support to pull off a great relegation escape by beating Crystal Palace in their penultimate game.

He took them from 16th, four points above the relegation zone upon his appointment to 16th, four points above the relegation zone by seasons end. Weve been through this miracle escape.

Like Steven Gerrard, Lampards personal professionalism and record of success has led to problems dealing with the modern-day player who may not be as talented.

Guardiola, who we know would have struggled at Everton, was famously absolute sh*te as a player. It helped him turn the more talented Fabian Delph into a title-winning left-back. remember?

Lampard is only 44 and has too much football knowledge and drive for his managerial career to be over.

Its a real shame he didnt use that abundant football knowledge and drive to succeed in any three of his managerial posts but sure.

See you again on Thursday for the next explanation of how Frank Lampard is actually mint.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:40:09 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:17:42 am
They aren't far wrong to be fair and have hated him for a long time, he's absolutely shit.

Oh Del.
Hes nowhere near the worst player theyve had.
I bet the lads on here could fill a worst XI team sheet
Ill start

George Wood
Bernie the bolt Wright.
Glenn Keeley
Per Kroldrup
Darren Gibson

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:42:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Oh Del.
Hes nowhere near the worst player theyve had.
I bet the lads on here could fill a worst XI team sheet
Ill start

George Wood
Bernie the bolt Wright.
Glenn Keeley
Per Kroldrup
Darren Gibson



No sure George Wood deserves that....recall him having a blinder in the road end goal in a Derby.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:44:51 pm
John OKane.

I reckon youd make a good team, well not good, just from United rejects.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:45:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:39:52 pm
There is nothing about Birmingham that makes you think "yeah, that'll do as a place to have a team". Its pretty much a forgotten city in the UK, its deffo London, Manchester and Liverpool.

At least we have The Beatles, LFC and buildings like the Liver Buildings, paddys wigwam and the Cathedral, they've got Slade and the Bullring ;)

You can't polish a turd ;D

Slade? Thought they were from Wolverhampton
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:56:36 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:44:51 pm
John OKane.

I reckon youd make a good team, well not good, just from United rejects.

Garner
Neville
Howard
Kanchelskis (although he was decent)
Saha
Rooney (the past it version)
Keane
McNeill
Van der Beek
Schneiderlin
Gibson
Cleverly

You're right. That's certainly at least 11 players 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:01:10 pm
Schneiderlin :D

Totally forgot about him, sure they basically gave United their money back on him too  :o
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:01:42 pm
Sandie Brown,
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:07:41 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:45:11 pm
Slade? Thought they were from Wolverhampton


Love a bit of Slade, brilliant live band and yes from Wolverhampton!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:13:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:22:41 pm
Well the builders have just pulled their workers from the site as they've not been paid for four months.  And I think they're locked into the contract, so there's big financial penalties if they can't continue the project.

Wasn't that bullshit? Haven't been into town this week to see if anything going on down there
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:17:33 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:42:44 pm
No sure George Wood deserves that....recall him having a blinder in the road end goal in a Derby.
Only recollection I have of Wood in a derby is the one where he was lobbed by his own man (and massive Blue) Mick Lyons  ;D

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:25:22 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Oh Del.
Hes nowhere near the worst player theyve had.
I bet the lads on here could fill a worst XI team sheet
Ill start

George Wood
Bernie the bolt Wright.
Glenn Keeley
Per Kroldrup
Darren Gibson



John Baily.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:27:28 pm
In the interest of balance, those that went the other way:

Rooney (on his way up)
Moyes (oh how laughed)
Fellaini (oh how we laughed some more)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:33:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:24:19 pm
Ideally he'd sell the club but nobody is giving him him a return on his investment while having to pay for a stadium as well. What it costs to build the stadium basically makes the football club worthless. Newcastle were 300 mill with a ready made 52k city centre stadium.

Get the stadium built and then he can cash out (but they need to be in the PL).

I suppose they could earn some decent money by selling the naming rights for the stadium. Are there any big companies out there named 'Everton are shite' ?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:34:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:56:36 pm
Garner
Neville
Howard
Kanchelskis (although he was decent)
Saha
Rooney (the past it version)
Keane
McNeill
Van der Beek
Schneiderlin
Gibson
Cleverly

You're right. That's certainly at least 11 players

Jesper Blomqvist
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:35:38 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 07:13:16 pm
Wasn't that bullshit? Haven't been into town this week to see if anything going on down there

I'm just restating what was posted a page or two back.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:52:09 pm
from The Guardian's Football Daily...

In the last 48 hours, Everton have: sacked their manager; not told anyone; put themselves up for sale; told everyone about the manager thing; slapped a contract down in front of Arnaut Danjuma before nipping out for a fag; thought idly about starting a search for a new manager while smoking the fag; popped back in to see Danjuma only to discover an empty office, chair spinning and window cracked open, through which one could see someone of similar build to Danjuma hailing a cab to Lime Street;

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:55:27 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:52:09 pm
from The Guardian's Football Daily...

In the last 48 hours, Everton have: sacked their manager; not told anyone; put themselves up for sale; told everyone about the manager thing; slapped a contract down in front of Arnaut Danjuma before nipping out for a fag; thought idly about starting a search for a new manager while smoking the fag; popped back in to see Danjuma only to discover an empty office, chair spinning and window cracked open, through which one could see someone of similar build to Danjuma hailing a cab to Lime Street;

 ;D

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:56:15 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:07:41 pm

Love a bit of Slade, brilliant live band ...

I concur.

Watched them live many times.  :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:59:18 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:56:15 pm
I concur.

Watched them live many times.  :)
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:07:41 pm

Love a bit of Slade, brilliant live band and yes from Wolverhampton!
Best and loudest band I ever saw live.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:03:26 pm
btw... apparently Gordon is Evertons joint top goal scorer with 3. And they want rid... :lmao
