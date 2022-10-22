There are few places in Britain that, for me, feel less inspiring than 'Birmingham'.

Not sure how you capitalise on a brum accent and a business/convention destination.



I suppose expert marketing might help turn it around but, to me, the Birmingham name evokes a grim picture. I think it's one of the few examples of the club in a two club city that does not use the name of the city, but gets the better of the deal. Aston Villa will always feel and sound more exotic than any club using the Birmingham name.The major ones for me being Benfica, which is only a suburb of Lisboa. Lisboa is a fantastic city, but Sporting Lisboa will still never have the gravitas of Benfica SLB. I mean the 'L' in SLB stands for Lisboa, but virtually everyone drops the SLB part of their name. Another example being Torino/Juventus. Juventus will always be infinitely more famous and prestigious despite using the name of their city.An issue here for Everton is the fact that Liverpool is a globally famous city for a number of reasons. Our club carries the name of that city and, regardless of whatever Blues think or say, when people refer to 'The Scousers' in football terms they mean LFC. The 'Everton' name covers a sadly rundown and neglected suburb that few outside of our city even know. The name can't be connected with anything to write home about.