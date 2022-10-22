« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1488778 times)

Online Tobelius

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25600 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:04:17 pm
So Moshila admits they are still looking for funding to complete the stadium.



"The club is not for sale, but I've been talking to top investors of real quality to bridge a gap on the stadium"

Can they even get anyone in without selling first and with no Chinese overdraft money this time.
 
I mean they might as well sell the Everton digger but that wouldn't bring much.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25601 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:55:29 am
The Merseyside Derby is one of the biggest watched games globally for the PL. The peak figures for the 2020 derby at the Pit was 5.5 million in the UK alone, the global audience will have been huge. They'll be well knows because of us.

How many people outside the UK have heard of Newcastle as a city, never mind knew they had a football team, didn't stop the Saudis going for them? With a clever bit of marketing, eg Everton are the original club in Liverpool, Paul McCartney is a Blue etc, they can quickly grow it. 

Of course, they can just change the name to Liverpool United or Liverpool City....

I think you're overestimating Everton a bit here. As someone mentioned, majority outside of England don't even know it's a Liverpool club. Clubs like Leeds, West Ham, Villa and Newcastle have a way bigger following globally than Everton. People know of their existence because of Liverpool just like people do with Espanyol (Barca) or Torino (Juve).

Btw the biggest Derby in PL is the Manchester derby followed by the N. London. The 2020 figure is from after PL covid return and was the 1st big match.
Online rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25602 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Two lifts, the 2nd of which takes you to a zig-zag walkway along the inside wall of the tower and a terrifying walk up. Looking down over the waist-high edge of the stairway (to heaven??) isn't for the faint-hearted. What you're looking at is the bells array, which sits on top of the ceiling in the central part of the main aisle through the interior. Stand on the spot where the architect is honoured, then look up. Then imagine looking back down, from twice as high. Nice. Great fun though when it's windy!!! Coming down? I always look at my feet - neverovertheedgeneverovertheedgeneverover.......

Ah it was the second lift then, I could only remember the first. I remember half the class shitting themselves on the stairs, I loved it, but then I'm not all there ;D  How mnay bells are there, I can sort of picture wooden beams and at least two bells, but might be thinking of something else.

The view from St Johns Beacon is pretty good too.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25603 on: Today at 03:18:10 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 03:01:16 pm
The relief on that face!
Looks like he has just had a suicide vest successfully removed,
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25604 on: Today at 03:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:08:04 pm
There are few places in Britain that, for me, feel less inspiring than 'Birmingham'.
Not sure how you capitalise on a brum accent and a business/convention destination.
I suppose expert marketing might help turn it around but, to me, the Birmingham name evokes a grim picture. I think it's one of the few examples of the club in a two club city that does not use the name of the city, but gets the better of the deal. Aston Villa will always feel and sound more exotic than any club using the Birmingham name.

The major ones for me being Benfica, which is only a suburb of Lisboa. Lisboa is a fantastic city, but Sporting Lisboa will still never have the gravitas of Benfica SLB. I mean the 'L' in SLB stands for Lisboa, but virtually everyone drops the SLB part of their name. Another example being Torino/Juventus. Juventus will always be infinitely more famous and prestigious despite using the name of their city.

An issue here for Everton is the fact that Liverpool is a globally famous city for a number of reasons. Our club carries the name of that city and, regardless of whatever Blues think or say, when people refer to 'The Scousers' in football terms they mean LFC. The 'Everton' name covers a sadly rundown and neglected suburb that few outside of our city even know. The name can't be connected with anything to write home about.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25605 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:24:02 pm
Its been a log time since I was in the Anglican, but I seem to remember, when we did both cathedrals, we went up in a lift and then climbed up a staircase, that just had a little guard rail, that looked down the middle of the building?

I remember the first time I saw Manchester Cathedral, it was a Crocodile Dundee moment "thats not a Cathedral, THAT's a cathedral"
We've wanted to go to the top of the Anglican's tower but it's been closed when we've called in. I might try again next week.

It's always been tinged with sadness for me since Ian Broudie's brother committed suicide by jumping off the top, though.  :-\
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25606 on: Today at 03:54:08 pm »
The omnishambles of the past 24-48 hours shows why the belief Everton could boss it in the Championship and bounce straight back up is wide of the mark.

The footballing side of things is bad enough, but they have to be the most incompetently run club in all four leagues. Throw in the toxic fanbase and the co-dependent relationship they have with their own club, and calling it a mess is an insult to messes. Messes can be cleaned up.

I don't know if they're in terminal decline, but they're certainly on life support.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25607 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:34:38 pm
At the risk of getting the thread back on-topic (I love an off-topic tangent like discussing the merits of the black country or comparing cathedrals!)...
Nothing to see here.  Just a billionaire having a breakdown in full public view.

Why can't FSG secure us some "top investors of real quality"? FSG Out, Moshi In.
At least Forehead would give Klopp £600,000,000 to spend on the midfield.  :-X
Offline Samie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25608 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm »
In Zimbabwean Dollars probably.
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25609 on: Today at 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:05:30 am
I dunno, they're a bigger club than Man City were pre-wash, and the new stadium will be comparable to the City of Manchester stadium when it was built. They'd get that finished within 12/18 months and then they can throw mental sponsorships at it and let the washing commence. I can't think of a more attractive club to sportswashers in all honesty, they're potentially Man City 2.0.

Leeds (major one club city like Newcastle).

Aston Villa - the big club in the second city and with major historical success

West Ham - 60k stadium bought and paid for (similar to Man City), major catchment area and fanbase

Even Sunderland. Historically big club, stadium and fanbase. Club would cost a relative pittance.

If they get lucky they get lucky (Chelsea fell back on their feet when people were predicting collapse) but Everton aren't necessarily the go to for sportswashing. The Saudis picked Newcastle for a reason.#

Man City got lucky as well, they could have chose anyone. Plus it was a ready made free stadium (i.e. West Ham).
Online Schmidt

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25610 on: Today at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:03:34 pm
The complete opposite to this one.

Any excuse for a classic.

Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25611 on: Today at 04:08:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:13:07 pm
Ah it was the second lift then, I could only remember the first. I remember half the class shitting themselves on the stairs, I loved it, but then I'm not all there ;D  How mnay bells are there, I can sort of picture wooden beams and at least two bells, but might be thinking of something else.

The view from St Johns Beacon is pretty good too.



Online newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25612 on: Today at 04:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:40 pm
In Zimbabwean Dollars probably.

SportPesa credits
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25613 on: Today at 04:12:17 pm »
Once he has finally sold (or been driven out by his many ungrateful beneficiaries) shall we get Moshiri to become an investor in LFC and make use of his money properly, we can get the Liver building back as well. They'd love that
Online slaphead

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25614 on: Today at 04:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:06:48 pm
Any excuse for a classic.



hahahaha jaysus. First time I've seen that. Caption that ! The bloke on the other end must have had a camera in one hand and a gun in the other
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25615 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
The shite are now interested in Ziyech from the Plastics apparently
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25616 on: Today at 04:17:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:59:47 pm
That's pretty much his entire game. Chase for a long ball. Dive. Repeat. The big difference now is the refs have cottoned on to it so he's less successful

Howe loves a diver though.
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25617 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:15:56 pm
hahahaha jaysus. First time I've seen that. Caption that ! The bloke on the other end must have had a camera in one hand and a gun in the other
I'm so impressed the photographer managed to keep the camera steady taking that - must have been one hell of a shutter speed!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25618 on: Today at 04:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:16:14 pm
The shite are now interested in Ziyech from the Plastics apparently
Why on earth would he go there?  :o
Offline Fiasco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25619 on: Today at 04:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:16:14 pm
The shite are now interested in Ziyech from the Plastics apparently

Oh please make it so. Ziyech is a good player on his day but he's 30 soon and surely he has higher ambitions than Everton.
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25620 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:23:39 pm
Oh please make it so. Ziyech is a good player on his day but he's 30 soon and surely he has higher ambitions than Everton.

He's decent but another one who isn't exactly a grafter who will run himself into the ground, he's lazy.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25621 on: Today at 04:31:00 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:25:47 pm
He's decent but another one who isn't exactly a grafter who will run himself into the ground, he's lazy.

Should fit in nicely then?
Online Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25622 on: Today at 04:38:31 pm »
Quote
I really dont buy this idea that our fans negativity has forced him out.

He gets no more stick than the likes of Stones and Barkley used to get.

And they couldn't get out quick enough either.

Online newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25623 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:21:31 pm
Why on earth would he go there?  :o

Hes 30 and will not need to work too hard.

Score and random left footed beauty and he will be worshipped....


until he's not.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25624 on: Today at 04:42:36 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:08:08 pm





Amazing picture! I've been up the bell tower a few times and it's an amazing experience. You have to watch the step on the tower roof though - the walking area is all lattice wood and it kind of disguises the step, so it's easy to lurch forward. Heart popped into my mouth more than once. ;D

Back in 2008 they had a sort of show on in the Anglican, where you would encounter actors in little book rooms, explore these tiny stair cases, and see performance art in the main area from walkways high in the cathedral that you wouldn't normally go to. You got to see a lot that isn't normally open to the public, and it's an absolute warren in there.

There was one room that had a cardboard model of the city under a perspex floor that you could walk across, but I've no idea whether it was a permanent feature or just there for this show.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25625 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm »
Rooney
Gordon
Jeffers
Barkley
Rodwell




Local heroes who cannot wait to get away
Online El Lobo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25626 on: Today at 04:46:03 pm »
Jack Rodwell, thats a blast from the past!
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25627 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:39:57 pm
Hes 30 and will not need to work too hard.

Score and random left footed beauty and he will be worshipped....


until he's not.


Prediction


Scores stunner in first game to earn dramatic last minute win
Carried round Goodison on the shoulders of coked up loons
Tries hard and looks promising for next two games
Starts to fade out of games after 5 appearances
Boots a corner straight out by mistake in 6th game, crowd groans
Crowd start shouting, 'move you lazy bastard' in 7th game
Booed off the pitch in 8th game
Throws shirt to crowd after 9th game, returned piss soaked
On the bench for game 10
Attacked in local pub round about April
Sub-loaned to Beşiktaş for the last part of the season

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25628 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:46:03 pm
Jack Rodwell, thats a blast from the past!


From Southport, still playing in Australia apparently where Southport is a lot bigger and bolder
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25629 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:43:22 pm
Rooney
Gordon
Jeffers
Barkley
Rodwell




Local heroes who cannot wait to get away
Steve McMahon fucked off to Villa and eventually signed for us. I believe we tried to hijack the Villa move which meant he would have left Everton to join us direct. We even offered him more wages, but he decided on Villa because he didn't want to upset Everton, his boyhood club.
Online Schmidt

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25630 on: Today at 04:54:27 pm »
Just realised they've got a horrible run of games coming too, even the "winnable" fixtures like Villa and Forest look a lot less winnable than they did at the start of the season.

They've also played West Ham and Southampton twice already, and don't play Bournemouth and Wolves again until the last two games when the relegation battle might already be settled. It's actually looking even worse for them than I thought.
Online newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25631 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:54:27 pm
Just realised they've got a horrible run of games coming too, even the "winnable" fixtures like Villa and Forest look a lot less winnable than they did at the start of the season.

They've also played West Ham and Southampton twice already, and don't play Bournemouth and Wolves again until the last two games when the relegation battle might already be settled. It's actually looking even worse for them than I thought.

They have a winnable fixture on Feb 13.  :boxhead :boxhead :boxhead
