Hes 30 and will not need to work too hard.
Score and random left footed beauty and he will be worshipped....
until he's not.
Prediction
Scores stunner in first game to earn dramatic last minute win
Carried round Goodison on the shoulders of coked up loons
Tries hard and looks promising for next two games
Starts to fade out of games after 5 appearances
Boots a corner straight out by mistake in 6th game, crowd groans
Crowd start shouting, 'move you lazy bastard' in 7th game
Booed off the pitch in 8th game
Throws shirt to crowd after 9th game, returned piss soaked
On the bench for game 10
Attacked in local pub round about April
Sub-loaned to Beşiktaş for the last part of the season