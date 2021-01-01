Yes, it's not managed the de-industrialisation well at all. See also Coventry and Leicester in that neck of the woods.
There's enough in Birmingham for a cringeworthy promo campaign for sportswashers though. The big Victorian-era buildings, canalside, Bullring... err... New Street train station, vague memories of a Hindu (?) temple... Jasper Carrot's birthplace...
The club itself as a sportswashing project would be more appealing for me than Everton but then I'm not a despotic billionaire so what do I know?!
Birmingham and its nether regions, to me, is the home of Heavy Metal, the birthplace indeed. Once they realise that and capitalise, especially with the Americans, they are made. That's as big as the Beatles to Americans if not bigger.
Led Zeppelin/Band of Joy (Plant/Wolverhampton Bonham/Redditch)
Black Sabbath
The Move/ELO
Moody Blues
Judas Priest
Lemmy (Stoke)
Leading to Kiss, Aerosmith.....................
Me, I'd buy Charlton Athletic, South London, big plot, massive catchment
If not then Orient, Birmingham, Bristol City or Bradford
I'd steer clear of that mad crowd down the road, well clear as Mosh should have done. Wasted his money he has, spent hundreds of millions and now subject to headlock threats.