Theres lots of great music that stemmed from Birmingham, Coventry etc. Disparaging Brum is petty and yes I know its tongue in cheek a bit, as is my rant too. The Beatles may be the greatest band ever, but Brum have produced some great acts too. There is also a great amount of fantastic industrial architecture around there.Robert Plant Led Zep is from West Brom, Bonham is from RedditchOzzy and Sabbath of course2 Tone and The SpecialsYou can shove paddies wigwam, a symbol of repression. I'm an athiest, I laugh at catholics and proddies equally as its all a form of mass control. Cathedrals meh. Fuck off with your symbols of power and repression.Liver Building I'll give you though.