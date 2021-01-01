« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:39:52 pm
Romford_Red on Today at 01:08:04 pm
There are few places in Britain that, for me, feel less inspiring than 'Birmingham'.
Not sure how you capitalise on a brum accent and a business/convention destination.

There is nothing about Birmingham that makes you think "yeah, that'll do as a place to have a team". Its pretty much a forgotten city in the UK, its deffo London, Manchester and Liverpool.

Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:18:01 pm

You can turn anything round with the right marketing


Who would have said in the 1980s that Liverpool would become one of the major tourist destinations in Europe 30 years later


Everton might be a stretch too much though

At least we have The Beatles, LFC and buildings like the Liver Buildings, paddys wigwam and the Cathedral, they've got Slade and the Bullring ;)

You can't polish a turd ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:45:52 pm
thaddeus on Today at 01:31:01 pm
Yes, it's not managed the de-industrialisation well at all.  See also Coventry and Leicester in that neck of the woods.

There's enough in Birmingham for a cringeworthy promo campaign for sportswashers though.  The big Victorian-era buildings, canalside, Bullring... err... New Street train station, vague memories of a Hindu (?) temple... Jasper Carrot's birthplace...

The club itself as a sportswashing project would be more appealing for me than Everton but then I'm not a despotic billionaire so what do I know?!

Birmingham and its nether regions, to me, is the home of Heavy Metal, the birthplace indeed. Once they realise that and capitalise, especially with the Americans, they are made. That's as big as the Beatles to Americans if not bigger.

Led Zeppelin/Band of Joy (Plant/Wolverhampton  Bonham/Redditch)
Black Sabbath
The Move/ELO
Moody Blues
Judas Priest
Lemmy (Stoke)

Leading to Kiss, Aerosmith.....................

Me, I'd buy Charlton Athletic, South London, big plot, massive catchment

If not then Orient, Birmingham, Bristol City or Bradford 

I'd steer clear of that mad crowd down the road, well clear as Mosh should have done. Wasted his money he has, spent hundreds of millions and now subject to headlock threats.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:49:49 pm
Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:45:52 pm



Birmingham and its nether regions, to me, is the home of Heavy Metal, the birthplace indeed. Once they realise that and capitalise, especially with the Americans, they are made. That's as big as the Beatles to Americans if not bigger.


Led Zeppelin/Band of Joy (Plant/Wolverhampton  Bonham/Redditch)
Black Sabbath
The Move/ELO
Moody Blues
Judas Priest
Lemmy (Stoke)




Leading to Kiss, Aerosmith.....................



Come and visit the car factory where ozzy tested car horns for a living...oh shit, forgot its been demolished ;)

Other than Sabbath and Plant, I had no idea the other bands were from that area - never taken to Judas Priest anyway, much preferred Maiden
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:50:32 pm
Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:45:52 pm
Birmingham and its nether regions, to me, is the home of Heavy Metal, the birthplace indeed. Once they realise that and capitalise, especially with the Americans, they are made. That's as big as the Beatles to Americans if not bigger.

Led Zeppelin/Band of Joy (Plant/Wolverhampton  Bonham/Redditch)
Black Sabbath
The Move/ELO
Moody Blues
Judas Priest
Lemmy (Stoke)

Leading to Kiss, Aerosmith.....................

Me, I'd but Charlton Athletic, South London, big plot, massive catchment

If not then Orient, Birmingham, Bristol City or Bradford 

I'd steer clear of that mad crowd down the road, well clear as Mosh should have done. Wasted his money he has, spent hundreds of millions and now subject to headlock threats.
I never liked Birmingham, but I hate it even more now.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:51:06 pm
rob1966 on Today at 01:49:49 pm
Come and visit the car factory where ozzy tested car horns for a living...oh shit, forgot its been demolished ;)

Other than Sabbath and Plant, I had no idea the other bands were from that area - never taken to Judas Priest anyway, much preferred Maiden


They do nothing for me but it's massive in the USA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:52:26 pm
Theres lots of great music that stemmed from Birmingham, Coventry etc. Disparaging Brum is petty and yes I know its tongue in cheek a bit, as is my rant too. The Beatles may be the greatest band ever, but Brum have produced some great acts too. There is also a great amount of fantastic industrial architecture around there.

Robert Plant Led Zep is from West Brom, Bonham is from Redditch
Ozzy and Sabbath of course
2 Tone and The Specials

You can shove paddies wigwam, a symbol of repression. I'm an athiest, I laugh at catholics and proddies equally as its all a form of mass control. Cathedrals meh. Fuck off with your symbols of power and repression.

Liver Building I'll give you though. :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:54:36 pm
rob1966 on Today at 01:39:52 pm
There is nothing about Birmingham that makes you think "yeah, that'll do as a place to have a team". Its pretty much a forgotten city in the UK, its deffo London, Manchester and Liverpool.

At least we have The Beatles, LFC and buildings like the Liver Buildings, paddys wigwam and the Cathedral, they've got Slade and the Bullring ;)

You can't polish a turd ;D

A manc and brummie are arguing the toss on which is englands second city. A scouser walks in so they decide to ask him and take his answer as the gospel truth. So they both go  ..  ay scouse which is englands second city ? The scouser takes a swig of his pint and goes  .. .  London !
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:57:13 pm
boots on Today at 01:52:26 pm
Theres lots of great music that stemmed from Birmingham, Coventry etc. Disparaging Brum is petty and yes I know its tongue in cheek a bit, as is my rant too. The Beatles may be the greatest band ever, but Brum have produced some great acts too. There is also a great amount of fantastic industrial architecture around there.

Robert Plant Led Zep is from West Brom, Bonham is from Redditch
Ozzy and Sabbath of course
2 Tone and The Specials

You can shove paddies wigwam, a symbol of repression. I'm an athiest, I laugh at catholics and proddies equally as its all a form of mass control. Cathedrals meh. Fuck off with your symbols of power and repression.

Liver Building I'll give you though. :)


Yeah, this city has more iconic buildings than anywhere but London. Of course we will be adding to that shortly with a deserted waterfront relic


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:57:44 pm
Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:51:06 pm

They do nothing for me but it's massive in the USA

Oh deffo, Def Leppard (not metal but Rock-ish) did a tour last year with Motley Crue, over 1.3 million tickets sold. Ozzy iss till huge over there
