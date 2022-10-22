I am not convinmced that Everton are ripe for sportswashing as some seem to be suggesting. For one thing, there is too little time to use enormous funds to avoid relegation. So it would be smarter to wait until the summer and see if they have survived or not. There is nothing to be gained by buying them now. If they do go down, better again, they will be cheaper to purchase and easier to fix as they can wholesale rid themselves of the costliest players and breeze through the Championship with the promise of a bright future.The other point to make is that Everton are not a big brand name. In fact, they promote themselves as a local club for local people. Not really the best selling point for a global market. Moreover, for nigh on 3 decades they have been synonymous with failure, again noit terribly appealing.Added to that, there are a lot of costs involved: a new stadium is £500m, debts of £300m. When City was bought, the stadium came for free. Newcastle was the only team in town in a massively supportive city. Everton enjoy neither of those advantages.More to the point, if you were going to sportswash a struggling side, why not West Ham, or Fulham, or any London side? Everton are no bigger than West ham, but they are more of a baskey case.The fact is, sportswashers are the only option for Everton, because no one else would touch such a flaming heap of problems. It reminds me of this.