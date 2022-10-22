« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25520 on: Today at 10:22:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:18 am
You're looking at it the wrong way, you cannot compare running a normal club with a sportswashing project. Abu Dhabi lose hundreds of millions on their sportswashing project every year, the vast majority of their "income" is their own money, its but a drop in the ocean to them. Mansoor is worth £18billion alone.

Same with PSG, no way Qatar makes a penny on them. Newcastle have no appeal outside of the North East, Saudi have already spent over half a billion on them.

The SWF of Qatar, set up to allow Qatar to buy businesses across the globe has over £550 billion in it, they could spend £2 billion on Everton in the same way we'd spend a flim on a takeaway, it's money they won't care about.

The attraction of Everton is they are in a global city, have neighbours known around the world and a fan base who will welcome them with open arms and Everton actually have a history of winning stuff. Outside of the London big 3, EFC is probably the best choice if FSG aren't going to sell us.

My biggest concern is that Qatar look at Everton, then really look at us, think that they can get our fan base onside and FSG sell, like I said, £4 billion is chicken feed to Qatar

The bolded bit, whilst obviously true - how many people outside of England and those who follow football religiously actually know that Everton is in Liverpool? I know plenty of football fans here that are surprised when I tell them Espanyol is Barcelona's local derby.

One of the selling points of Manchester City was in the name. Everton don't have that.
Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25521 on: Today at 10:37:54 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:42:16 am
100% agree with this. Far too many posters are having a good laugh at this without thinking it through. A middle east sportswasher could buy them for £500m (probably less), clear their debts for £500m, finish the stadium for another £500m, spunk £500m on transfers and still come in at half our or United's asking price, whilst having a lower bar to start from (like City/Newcastle) and therefore being able to take the credit.

To me it would be a no-brainer to buy Everton over Liverpool or United, at the quoted prices. The only negative for Everton is that there isn't enough time to get a deal done, manager appointed, and the signings they need completed in January. As usual, they are so badly run that they can't even handle getting rid correctly.

At this point though, the sportswashers have done the financially doping a little club thing, next ones will want to make a bigger splash and take one of the crown jewels of world football over everton.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25522 on: Today at 10:55:29 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:22:49 am
The bolded bit, whilst obviously true - how many people outside of England and those who follow football religiously actually know that Everton is in Liverpool? I know plenty of football fans here that are surprised when I tell them Espanyol is Barcelona's local derby.

One of the selling points of Manchester City was in the name. Everton don't have that.

The Merseyside Derby is one of the biggest watched games globally for the PL. The peak figures for the 2020 derby at the Pit was 5.5 million in the UK alone, the global audience will have been huge. They'll be well knows because of us.

How many people outside the UK have heard of Newcastle as a city, never mind knew they had a football team, didn't stop the Saudis going for them? With a clever bit of marketing, eg Everton are the original club in Liverpool, Paul McCartney is a Blue etc, they can quickly grow it. 

Of course, they can just change the name to Liverpool United or Liverpool City....
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25523 on: Today at 10:58:00 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:37:54 am
At this point though, the sportswashers have done the financially doping a little club thing, next ones will want to make a bigger splash and take one of the crown jewels of world football over everton.

That's a worry as its only going to be us or Utd, or even both. There's nothing to stop the Saudis buying us if Qatar went for the Mancs (or vice versa), after all, they as a state don't actually own Newcastle (stop laughing at the back) and Sunak will not say a word against it, they'll rubber stamp the deal before you can say arms deal.
RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25524 on: Today at 11:13:48 am
So now according to the bitters, Anthony Gordon is the worst player to have ever played for them 😂😂😂
DelTrotter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25525 on: Today at 11:17:42 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:13:48 am
So now according to the bitters, Anthony Gordon is the worst player to have ever played for them 😂😂😂

They aren't far wrong to be fair and have hated him for a long time, he's absolutely shit.
RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25526 on: Today at 11:21:02 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:17:42 am
They aren't far wrong to be fair and have hated him for a long time, he's absolutely shit.

I think apart from Pickford, hes their best player. In a good team hell do well.  Hes a bit of a shithouse but I dont think hes a bad player. Theyve changed their tune about him since he tried to push a move in the summer
DelTrotter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25527 on: Today at 11:23:30 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:21:02 am
I think apart from Pickford, hes their best player. In a good team hell do well.  Hes a bit of a shithouse but I dont think hes a bad player. Theyve changed their tune about him since he tried to push a move in the summer

I just can't see it, I don't see any football ability at all. I've looked at his fbref etc to see if it's just me being biased and it's probably the worst attacking profile I've ever seen. He runs about a bit so maybe they can make him a sub right back or something but if this is the sort of player Newcastle are gonna target it'll make our job a bit easier in the coming years.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25528 on: Today at 11:28:30 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:21:02 am
I think apart from Pickford, hes their best player. In a good team hell do well.  Hes a bit of a shithouse but I dont think hes a bad player. Theyve changed their tune about him since he tried to push a move in the summer

He's absolutely dreadful ;D Not that that necessarily means he's not still their second best player mind.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25529 on: Today at 11:32:12 am
Best part is though is that he's definitely one of their faster players. So news of him leaving at the same time that news broke that Bielsa would only go there if they brought in more fast players is very Everton.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25530 on: Today at 11:32:56 am
Their stadium seems to be progressing quite well but the cost is going to cripple them even if they do somehow stay up this year.
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25531 on: Today at 11:38:50 am
Apparently Gordon didn't turn up for Everton training.  It seems like he's jumping ship.

As well as the fume from losing their best academy prospect in more than a decade, I am looking forward to seeing how they waste the money raised from the sale.  Bunging it to Big Sam and a punt on Ross Barkley would cap it all.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25532 on: Today at 11:41:56 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:21:02 am
I think apart from Pickford, hes their best player. In a good team hell do well.  Hes a bit of a shithouse but I dont think hes a bad player. Theyve changed their tune about him since he tried to push a move in the summer

Saw him at Anfield in the Derby, he was shite. Nothing to his game than diving about A LOT.
Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25533 on: Today at 11:43:37 am
Miguel Delaney said that in a couple of interviews before he got the gig - one of them must have been Norwich - that Lampard was the least prepared candidate of the interviewees, with not much to say about how to implement his style of play or what his philosophy of football was, and that he seemed to think his name and brand would be enough. This of course was not an issue with Everton who were only too happy to appoint him, presumably on the basis that the Bullens wall approved him.  Which as Delaney says was typical of Everton.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25534 on: Today at 11:49:58 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:41:56 am
Saw him at Anfield in the Derby, he was shite. Nothing to his game than diving about A LOT.

He showed glimpses of ability under Rafa, but Lampard seems to have coached it out of him n favour of diving.
disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25535 on: Today at 11:55:41 am
Gordon's best form came under Rafa (the man who gave him his first run in the team) - but they'll never admit to it. Now they're selling him for big money.
DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25536 on: Today at 12:03:08 pm
I am not convinmced that Everton are ripe for sportswashing as some seem to be suggesting. For one thing, there is too little time to use enormous funds to avoid relegation. So it would be smarter to wait until the summer and see if they have survived or not. There is nothing to be gained by buying them now. If they do go down, better again, they will be cheaper to purchase and easier to fix as they can wholesale rid themselves of the costliest players and breeze through the Championship with the promise of a bright future.

The other point to make is that Everton are not a big brand name. In fact, they promote themselves as a local club for local people. Not really the best selling point for a global market. Moreover, for nigh on 3 decades they have been synonymous with failure, again noit terribly appealing.

Added to that, there are a lot of costs involved: a new stadium is £500m, debts of £300m. When City was bought, the stadium came for free. Newcastle was the only team in town in a massively supportive city. Everton enjoy neither of those advantages.

More to the point, if you were going to sportswash a struggling side, why not West Ham, or Fulham, or any London side? Everton are no bigger than West ham, but they are more of a baskey case.

The fact is, sportswashers are the only option for Everton, because no one else would touch such a flaming heap of problems. It reminds me of this.
Pistolero

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25537 on: Today at 12:06:01 pm
Gordon shone briefly like so many young players do... but in reality there isn't anything of real substance there beyond just another addition to the long blue list of Danny Cadamarteris....
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25538 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:49:58 am
He showed glimpses of ability under Rafa, but Lampard seems to have coached it out of him n favour of diving.
He's definitely got attributes you can work with.  If nothing else he can carry the ball at pace!

I think Rafa's player development is under appreciated as he's primarily viewed as a tactician even though many players have spoken out to thank Rafa for the impact he's had on their careers.  Gordon may have naturally plateaued anyway once teams worked him out but he's undoubtedly regressed since Rafa left.  Newcastle are really just paying for potential and a home grown squad filler as Gordon hasn't done much for the past 12 months.
Red-Soldier

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25539 on: Today at 12:10:36 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:06:01 pm
Gordon shone briefly like so many young players do... but in reality there isn't anything of real substance there beyond just another addition to the long blue list of Danny Cadamarteris....

Gordon came out and credited Rafa for givng him confidence and the opportunity to play and develop.  He was sacked shortly after.
tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25540 on: Today at 12:13:04 pm
I still think there's a player in there somewhere, but I dunno where you'd play him.  Looks like a Conte-style wingback to me.
