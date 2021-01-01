You're looking at it the wrong way, you cannot compare running a normal club with a sportswashing project. Abu Dhabi lose hundreds of millions on their sportswashing project every year, the vast majority of their "income" is their own money, its but a drop in the ocean to them. Mansoor is worth £18billion alone.



Same with PSG, no way Qatar makes a penny on them. Newcastle have no appeal outside of the North East, Saudi have already spent over half a billion on them.



The SWF of Qatar, set up to allow Qatar to buy businesses across the globe has over £550 billion in it, they could spend £2 billion on Everton in the same way we'd spend a flim on a takeaway, it's money they won't care about.



The attraction of Everton is they are in a global city, have neighbours known around the world and a fan base who will welcome them with open arms and Everton actually have a history of winning stuff. Outside of the London big 3, EFC is probably the best choice if FSG aren't going to sell us.



My biggest concern is that Qatar look at Everton, then really look at us, think that they can get our fan base onside and FSG sell, like I said, £4 billion is chicken feed to Qatar



The bolded bit, whilst obviously true - how many people outside of England and those who follow football religiously actually know that Everton is in Liverpool? I know plenty of football fans here that are surprised when I tell them Espanyol is Barcelona's local derby.One of the selling points of Manchester City was in the name. Everton don't have that.