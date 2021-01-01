« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25520
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:18 am
You're looking at it the wrong way, you cannot compare running a normal club with a sportswashing project. Abu Dhabi lose hundreds of millions on their sportswashing project every year, the vast majority of their "income" is their own money, its but a drop in the ocean to them. Mansoor is worth £18billion alone.

Same with PSG, no way Qatar makes a penny on them. Newcastle have no appeal outside of the North East, Saudi have already spent over half a billion on them.

The SWF of Qatar, set up to allow Qatar to buy businesses across the globe has over £550 billion in it, they could spend £2 billion on Everton in the same way we'd spend a flim on a takeaway, it's money they won't care about.

The attraction of Everton is they are in a global city, have neighbours known around the world and a fan base who will welcome them with open arms and Everton actually have a history of winning stuff. Outside of the London big 3, EFC is probably the best choice if FSG aren't going to sell us.

My biggest concern is that Qatar look at Everton, then really look at us, think that they can get our fan base onside and FSG sell, like I said, £4 billion is chicken feed to Qatar

The bolded bit, whilst obviously true - how many people outside of England and those who follow football religiously actually know that Everton is in Liverpool? I know plenty of football fans here that are surprised when I tell them Espanyol is Barcelona's local derby.

One of the selling points of Manchester City was in the name. Everton don't have that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25521
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:42:16 am
100% agree with this. Far too many posters are having a good laugh at this without thinking it through. A middle east sportswasher could buy them for £500m (probably less), clear their debts for £500m, finish the stadium for another £500m, spunk £500m on transfers and still come in at half our or United's asking price, whilst having a lower bar to start from (like City/Newcastle) and therefore being able to take the credit.

To me it would be a no-brainer to buy Everton over Liverpool or United, at the quoted prices. The only negative for Everton is that there isn't enough time to get a deal done, manager appointed, and the signings they need completed in January. As usual, they are so badly run that they can't even handle getting rid correctly.

At this point though, the sportswashers have done the financially doping a little club thing, next ones will want to make a bigger splash and take one of the crown jewels of world football over everton.
