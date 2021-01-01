For a sports washer to buy them they would at least have to be financially sound in the first place, they lose a lot of money. In order to throw those billions around they have to have a decent income, even when Moshiri allegedly had the help of Usamovs millions they couldnt spend it after a while.



There are many well run clubs the washers would consider first, considering everton are favourites for the drop they may as well buy a championship side thats likely to come up.



We may find out one day that Usamov set Moshiri a Brewsters Millions type challenge. To spend hundreds of millions without a single benefit. If so, he smashed that challenge.