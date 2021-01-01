« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1485013 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25480 on: Today at 12:13:16 am »
So let's get this straight.


They have a squad worth next to nothing?


They have Goodison Park (not sure what the value of second hand timber is these days or land in L4)


They have a stadium which demands probably another £500m to be spent on it at least to be worth anything (I assume they do not own the land)


Have a thin grasp on PL status which is a good income generator but could be lost soon given they cannot afford players or find a manager that guarantees survival


They presumably carry debts to Mosh


Mosh wants £500m for that




Wwwwwwhaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Offline skipper757

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25481 on: Today at 12:32:04 am »
If Everton are this financially screwed with the whole Moshiri/Usmanov thing, how the hell did the PL allow this?  The FA?  Someone?  Anyone?

Governance in football is an embarrassment, and this is just another episode.

Who the hell is buying them in this state other than chancers (like those that repeatedly screwed over Portsmouth) or some crazy sports washer who can throw around billions (until the music stops anyway)?

The fact that this is happening in 2023 is a joke for the PL.  Never mind Everton.
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25482 on: Today at 12:44:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm
1 Down (7) is Everton
Actually I think it's "catch up", something Everton clearly can't do and won't be able to attempt for some time.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25483 on: Today at 01:06:11 am »
Well, what a day that was. I'm knackered, so goodness knows how bluenoses feel tonight.

Earlier this evening the Bitters were 'up for sale.' I go out for some petrol then drive up to my Mum's, and in that short time Forehead is on the Echo website saying they aren't for sale after all.  :rollseyes

I'll be honest, if most of them weren't such vile anti-Scousers I'd really feel for them now. Imagine following a club like that. A car crash on a level crossing ploughed into by a trainwreck that's hit by a comet from space.* What an epic mess.




*All started by Rafa's driving, of course.  ::)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25484 on: Today at 01:23:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:06:11 am
Well, what a day that was. I'm knackered, so goodness knows how bluenoses feel tonight.

Earlier this evening the Bitters were 'up for sale.' I go out for some petrol then drive up to my Mum's, and in that short time Forehead is on the Echo website saying they aren't for sale after all.  :rollseyes

I'll be honest, if most of them weren't such vile anti-Scousers I'd really feel for them now. Imagine following a club like that. A car crash on a level crossing ploughed into by a trainwreck that's hit by a comet from space.* What an epic mess.

*All started by Rafa's driving, of course.  ::)


Yes, I know so many blues who are decent, quiet, good people (except sometimes when you bring up the subject of football) but they have in their midst, locally especially, some really bitter and vile fans who drag the club down. No club (and we have dickheads as well) can choose their fans but Everton (and I don't really know why, despite my theories) have managed to magnetise some right bastards to their arse.
Offline kavah

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25485 on: Today at 01:53:57 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
Sportswashers will want Liverpool in the name. Theyll be rebranded to Liverpool City.


and Chinese investors will defo want a red kit  ;D
Offline zero zero

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25486 on: Today at 02:35:51 am »
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25487 on: Today at 02:59:19 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:44:27 am
Actually I think it's "catch up", something Everton clearly can't do and won't be able to attempt for some time.
I used "screwed" and it worked.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25488 on: Today at 04:03:37 am »
Daily Mirror's headline is pretty good



 ;D
Offline Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25489 on: Today at 04:26:44 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm
So to sum them up.

Guardian article and media say Moshiri put them up for sale, 10 minutes later official club media channels release video where moshiri categorically states the club arent up for sale  wow.

Have you got a link? I haven't seen anything on Twitter.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25490 on: Today at 04:39:19 am »
Offline DaveLFC

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25491 on: Today at 06:49:15 am »
For a sports washer to buy them they would at least have to be financially sound in the first place, they lose a lot of money. In order to throw those billions around they have to have a decent income, even when Moshiri allegedly had the help of Usamovs millions they couldnt spend it after a while.

There are many well run clubs the washers would consider first, considering everton are favourites for the drop they may as well buy a championship side thats likely to come up.

We may find out one day that Usamov set Moshiri a Brewsters Millions type challenge. To spend hundreds of millions without a single benefit. If so, he smashed that challenge.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25492 on: Today at 06:54:11 am »
Lets remember that things are really bad.


Claire Balding?  Wont sign a new contract so theyre having to sell her even though she should be their best player.

Pickford? Hasnt signed a new contract, so is almost certain to go in the summer.

Apart from that? I dont think theyve got a best player.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25493 on: Today at 07:05:30 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 06:49:15 am
For a sports washer to buy them they would at least have to be financially sound in the first place, they lose a lot of money. In order to throw those billions around they have to have a decent income, even when Moshiri allegedly had the help of Usamovs millions they couldnt spend it after a while.
I dunno, they're a bigger club than Man City were pre-wash, and the new stadium will be comparable to the City of Manchester stadium when it was built. They'd get that finished within 12/18 months and then they can throw mental sponsorships at it and let the washing commence. I can't think of a more attractive club to sportswashers in all honesty, they're potentially Man City 2.0.
Offline DaveLFC

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25494 on: Today at 07:07:52 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:05:30 am
I dunno, they're a bigger club than Man City were pre-wash, and the new stadium will be comparable to the City of Manchester stadium when it was built. They'd get that finished within 12/18 months and then they can throw mental sponsorships at it and let the washing commence. I can't think of a more attractive club to sportswashers in all honesty, they're potentially Man City 2.0.

The affordability rules in the championship are considerably tighter than the Prem, and actually enforced. It would be folly to buy them IMO.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25495 on: Today at 07:09:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:54:11 am
Lets remember that things are really bad.


Claire Balding?  Wont sign a new contract so theyre having to sell her even though she should be their best player.

Pickford? Hasnt signed a new contract, so is almost certain to go in the summer.

Apart from that? I dont think theyve got a best player.

You could argue Pickford is their best player right now, but error prone, which sums up the state they're in.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25496 on: Today at 07:31:34 am »
Waiting to appoint a new manager just before they play us hoping for that new manager bounce is the most Everton thing ever.

Small time club mentality.
