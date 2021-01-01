Well, what a day that was. I'm knackered, so goodness knows how bluenoses feel tonight.
Earlier this evening the Bitters were 'up for sale.' I go out for some petrol then drive up to my Mum's, and in that short time Forehead is on the Echo website saying they aren't for sale after all.
I'll be honest, if most of them weren't such vile anti-Scousers I'd really feel for them now. Imagine following a club like that. A car crash on a level crossing ploughed into by a trainwreck that's hit by a comet from space.* What an epic mess.
*All started by Rafa's driving, of course.