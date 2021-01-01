So let's get this straight.





They have a squad worth next to nothing?





They have Goodison Park (not sure what the value of second hand timber is these days or land in L4)





They have a stadium which demands probably another £500m to be spent on it at least to be worth anything (I assume they do not own the land)





Have a thin grasp on PL status which is a good income generator but could be lost soon given they cannot afford players or find a manager that guarantees survival





They presumably carry debts to Mosh





Mosh wants £500m for that









Wwwwwwhaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!