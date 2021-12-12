« previous next »
This is the biggest mess a big club has been in since Leeds 20 years ago. They need to get very lucky that someone takes them on and invests but 500 mill and then double that to finish a stadium for a club who most of their own city don't even support and don't bear it's name. Moshiri was mad enough to get involved and throw all that money at them but that was a money laundering operation with Usmanov. They'd take Putin himself at this point.
Newcastle sell for £305m, with a large stadium. Moshiri wants £500m and the new owners have to pay upwards of £500m to finish a stadium that could be the best in the Championship. Yeah thats going to work, anyone doing due diligence on their books would walk out after an hour, laughing.
Newcastle sell for £305m, with a large stadium. Moshiri wants £500m and the new owners have to pay upwards of £500m to finish a stadium that could be the best in the Championship. Yeah thats going to work, anyone doing due diligence on their books would walk out after an hour, laughing.

I thought the not finishing stadium was a running joke amongst reds? Is this legit can they genuinely not finish it?😂
I thought the not finishing stadium was a running joke amongst reds? Is this legit can they genuinely not finish it?😂

If Putin had started the war a bit earlier it'd never have got started in the first place. They're too far down the line now though. They need it built one way or the other, at least Joe Anderson isn't going to make us all pay for it.
Moshi's not going anywhere until after that stadium is opened


 :lmao :lmao
 :lmao
I thought the not finishing stadium was a running joke amongst reds? Is this legit can they genuinely not finish it?😂

They never secured the funding to finish it, theyve been trying for months. Just last week talks broke down with a potential fool. Nobody thats sane would buy them now, not at £500m with a £500m stadium to fund while they sink ever deeper towards relegation.

Wait until theyve sunk and get them in the bankruptcy sale
It was handball.
They never secured the funding to finish it, theyve been trying for months. Just last week talks broke down with a potential fool. Nobody thats sane would buy them now, not at £500m with a £500m stadium to fund while they sink ever deeper towards relegation.

Wait until theyve sunk and get them in the bankruptcy sale

So how on earth are they going to finish it?
Well it makes sense to sell if Everton are of no further use to him. Maybe Moshi-La re-announced the sale because they're so insignificant everyone forgot?

I'm really kinda worried a sportswasher steps in at this point.

They are primed for a sportswasher.
:lmao

Leave Speedo Mick out of this! He's sound!
So how on earth are they going to finish it?

Thats why hes been trying to get investors interested.
The funny thing is loads of Evertonians thinks its all paid for because its being built - clearly never had a mortgage   :D
They should have done Goodison up years ago, I believe there was feasible plans to develop the ground to approx 50k.They ended up throwing up a tiny stand at the Park End.

I don't think Everton will benefit from playing in a new stadium anyway...other teams will. I bet our players prefer playing at West Ham's new ground rather than Upton Park, same goes for lots of new stadiums.

I hope the BMD gets built, because I hate to see any project stall indefinitely for any reason. The new Stadium will be good for the City but the whole BMD project has turned out to be an ill thought out fiasco.

Can see them getting sold for £1 down the line,their finances must be terrible with the unfinished £750m money sucking blue hole of a stadium hanging above them like the Damocles' sword.
I thought the not finishing stadium was a running joke amongst reds? Is this legit can they genuinely not finish it?😂

The plan all along was for Moshi-laa to start it and some other mugs pay for it the be finished.

Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:43:53 pm
They never secured the funding to finish it, theyve been trying for months. Just last week talks broke down with a potential fool. Nobody thats sane would buy them now, not at £500m with a £500m stadium to fund while they sink ever deeper towards relegation.

Wait until theyve sunk and get them in the bankruptcy sale

As Red Berry says, the big worry is if a Sportswasher buys them. The Qatari Sovereign Wealth fund is worth £450billion, they've just spent £billions on a world cup, of which £6.5billion was stadiums, £1billion is absolute peanuts to them.

They'll not utter a peep in opposition if Qatar show any interest in buying them, they'll be screaming "we're fucking rich, you red nosed c*nts"
Moshiri says the club isnt  for sale, but that a deal for top sports investors is close to being done.


As if..


Newcastle sell for £305m, with a large stadium. Moshiri wants £500m and the new owners have to pay upwards of £500m to finish a stadium that could be the best in the Championship. Yeah thats going to work, anyone doing due diligence on their books would walk out after an hour, laughing.

For all the horrible Mike Ashleys many flaws, the Barcodes were on a fairly sound financial footing. Everton make huge losses.
Moshiri says the club isnt  for sale, but that a deal for top sports investors is close to being done.


As if..

Whats that article in the Guardian about ? That club is a true mess and what is top sport investors?
Anyone been by Goodison to see if the vultures are circling?
So to sum them up.

Guardian article and media say Moshiri put them up for sale, 10 minutes later official club media channels release video where moshiri categorically states the club arent up for sale  wow.
Anyone been by Goodison to see if the vultures are circling?

Just disappointed magpies, pissed off as they can't find anything shiny.
So Gash Old Team started a Bielsa thread yesterday and it already has 101 pages. All the gremlins camped out in there. :lmao
Whats that article in the Guardian about ? That club is a true mess and what is top sport investors?

Probably another gang of war criminals.
I'm sure the price is £500m or nearest offer..we should organise a whip around on RAWK. We should be able to come up with £278 which I think is a more than reasonable price for the club. If Moshiri is smart he'll accept the offer.
Whats that article in the Guardian about ? That club is a true mess and what is top sport investors?

Mike Ashley?
I'm sure the price is £500m or nearest offer..we should organise a whip around on RAWK. We should be able to come up with £278 which I think is a more than reasonable price for the club. If Moshiri is smart he'll accept the offer.

Not sure about the rules on ownership but the collective Liverpool could easily buy Everton.  Or we, the supporters, could all chuck in.  A truly peoples club, all Reds.  Now I will throw in couple of hundred quid for this to happen.
No one is going to buy them now, with a week left in the window and no chance of buying their way out of relegation.

Yep. Although they've been up for sale for ages. The Minneapolis property developer they were linked with for ages recently withdrew his interest
The only one who would be interested is a Sportswasher. Everton's finances are currently a black hole, and only someone with bottomless pockets can sort them out. But as has been hinted at, why buy them now?  If they get relegated the asking price will surely collapse further?

Right now they could sign peak Messi, Pele, Charlton, Linekar, Bale and Giggs and they couldn't turn it around. They've got a week, and they don't even have a manager.

Seems pulling the Lampard block out of the middle of the Goodison jenga tower has put it within an ace of toppling over altogether.
What a day.

Everton Everywhere All At Once.
Signing without signing. Another first for the Ev!

Not quite.

Tory Hamann left us to join Bolton, but left Bolton a day later to sign for Man City.
« Reply #25471 on: Today at 10:38:02 pm »

What a time to be alive.
