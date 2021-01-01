I thought the not finishing stadium was a running joke amongst reds? Is this legit can they genuinely not finish it?😂
The plan all along was for Moshi-laa to start it and some other mugs pay for it the be finished.
They never secured the funding to finish it, theyve been trying for months. Just last week talks broke down with a potential fool. Nobody thats sane would buy them now, not at £500m with a £500m stadium to fund while they sink ever deeper towards relegation.
Wait until theyve sunk and get them in the bankruptcy sale
As Red Berry says, the big worry is if a Sportswasher buys them. The Qatari Sovereign Wealth fund is worth £450billion, they've just spent £billions on a world cup, of which £6.5billion was stadiums, £1billion is absolute peanuts to them.
They'll not utter a peep in opposition if Qatar show any interest in buying them, they'll be screaming "we're fucking rich, you red nosed c*nts"