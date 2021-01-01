« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25360 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm
Onana would be another big money failure at Chelsea, especially if one of Caicedo or Fernandez come in for even bigger money. The blues rave about him but or now he looks average IMO.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25361 on: Today at 04:29:15 pm
What's the bid for Onana then? Or reported bid?

I can't see them investing very well, I mean they haven't for over a decade now, but if 15 million for Gordon, what's the apparent offers for Onana

They do need A LOT to fix that team
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25362 on: Today at 04:30:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:29:15 pm
What's the bid for Onana then? Or reported bid?

I can't see them investing very well, I mean they haven't for over a decade now, but if 15 million for Gordon, what's the apparent offers for Onana

They do need A LOT to fix that team

Word was going round that Chelsea want him......Shock.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25363 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm
So Gordon's value has dropped £45 million in four months? :lmao

Dwight fucking McNeil cost them £20m.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25364 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:52:04 pm
DAN! ... DAN! ... DAN! ... DAAAAANNNNNNNNNN!

:lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25365 on: Today at 04:35:30 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:30:10 pm
Word was going round that Chelsea want him......Shock.

Shocker. So what they apparently going to sell him for? I imagine if they can get Caicedo they won't want Onana, but heard Arsenal interested as well.

Is this going to be another Nunes thing where he can't play for another club until Summer?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25366 on: Today at 04:37:25 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:35:30 pm
Shocker. So what they apparently going to sell him for? I imagine if they can get Caicedo they won't want Onana, but heard Arsenal interested as well.

Is this going to be another Nunes thing where he can't play for another club until Summer?

They can play for 2 clubs officially but register for 3. Unless Onana has played for another club at the start of the season?

They are in self sabotage mode.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25367 on: Today at 04:37:34 pm
Apparently Onana cant play for Chelsea until the summer, and the fee for the diver is supposed to be £25m plus £15m add ons. Everton want £60m.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25368 on: Today at 04:40:33 pm
In the Allardyce thread on GOT, this:

"The Benitez appointment ultimately did for us."


 :lmao

FFS.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25369 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:00:23 pm
Apparently Danjuma was Gordon's replacement  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Looks like Newcastle will sign him but I wouldn't worry too much about them spending the money well. Most of their transfers are absolute car crashes.

So Danjuma was being lined up as replacement for Gordon, deal almost completed, but Danjuma had a change of heart at the 11th hour & is now going to Spurs instead.

Then add Everton could have sold Gordon to Chelsea for £60 million last summer, now selling him to Newcastle for £15 million, when Newcastle have unlimited funds.

So very Everton, never change.

 :lmao :lmao



Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25370 on: Today at 04:50:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:26:15 pm
Didn't they just get him? Didn't think he'd be pulling out so soon...

Flash sale to help fund their spree at the pound shop. Everything must go!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25371 on: Today at 04:59:20 pm
transfer interruptus
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25372 on: Today at 05:06:41 pm
Gordon to Newcastle seems very Jordan Ibe to Bournemouth. Both pace merchants with little end product or brain. But then Howe could point to Almiron just being a pace merchant. He's the kind of manager who improves what he's got but has a bad record in the transfer market.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25373 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:40 pm
We pulled a deal on Fekir after his dodgy knees and his brother wanting more money so late in the game. Danjuma saw the Ev and legged it down south.  ;D
Chased all the way by rabid Everton fans screaming just talk to us
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25374 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm
Sky are saying Everton want £40m for Gordon. There's some suggestion that Everton would take £25m+£15m in add-ons. Which likely means they won't get that. And to think these daft twats could have gotten £60m for him in the summer. They are definitely up shit's creek if they are selling Gordon and Onana this month rather than waiting until the summer
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25375 on: Today at 05:15:25 pm
Atleast Everton are keeping the transfer window interesting and fun for us
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25376 on: Today at 05:23:37 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:12:02 pm
Sky are saying Everton want £40m for Gordon. There's some suggestion that Everton would take £25m+£15m in add-ons. Which likely means they won't get that. And to think these daft twats could have gotten £60m for him in the summer. They are definitely up shit's creek if they are selling Gordon and Onana this month rather than waiting until the summer

They won't sell him for 15. If they could get close to 25 and 15 then they could spin it to the fans as 40 mill.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25377 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:23:37 pm
They won't sell him for 15. If they could get close to 25 and 15 then they could spin it to the fans as 40 mill.
Everton negotiating is pretty much Brian.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25378 on: Today at 05:38:23 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:12:02 pm
Sky are saying Everton want £40m for Gordon. There's some suggestion that Everton would take £25m+£15m in add-ons. Which likely means they won't get that. And to think these daft twats could have gotten £60m for him in the summer. They are definitely up shit's creek if they are selling Gordon and Onana this month rather than waiting until the summer

Presumably their goal is to get enough money for Onana/Gordon to get an attacker or two now, then deal with the loss of Onana in the summer. It's seriously desperate stuff though and there's no guarantee they won't just end up with another Tosun.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25379 on: Today at 05:41:21 pm
Why are we not bidding?

Low ball


£12m


Just for the fewm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25380 on: Today at 05:50:41 pm
Ah, look at all the bitter people
Ah, look at all the bitter people
Everton bye bye
Pack up your bags and leave the premier league
You live in a dream
Wait through the window
Watching Danjuma as he runs for the door
What was is it for?
All the bitter people
Where do they all come from?
All the bitter people
Where do they all belong?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25381 on: Today at 05:50:43 pm
So...

transfer cock blocked by Spurs
Gordon going for less
Onana going
Pickford maybe going
Fat Sam linked

brutal
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25382 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 05:50:43 pm
So...

transfer cock blocked by Spurs
Gordon going for less
Onana going
Pickford maybe going
Fat Sam linked

brutal

Bigger picture mate, bigger picture, they are selling all those for like £300 million and then they will get more bestest players ever for Bielsa

Logic man!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #25383 on: Today at 06:05:14 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:38:23 pm
Presumably their goal is to get enough money for Onana/Gordon to get an attacker or two now, then deal with the loss of Onana in the summer. It's seriously desperate stuff though and there's no guarantee they won't just end up with another Tosun.

Yep. For a club with few saleable assets binning two (one of which you turned down £60m for in the summer, the other you only signed in August) to get in some firepower now is either going to just get them over the line, but leave them with a problem next season, or hasten their demise and leave them with less to sell and more debt. Everton are the archetype for a club with no long-term planning. They thought McNeil was an adequate replacement for Richarlison. If they weren't up to their eyeballs in debt, they'd use relegation as a reset.
