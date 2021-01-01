Presumably their goal is to get enough money for Onana/Gordon to get an attacker or two now, then deal with the loss of Onana in the summer. It's seriously desperate stuff though and there's no guarantee they won't just end up with another Tosun.



Yep. For a club with few saleable assets binning two (one of which you turned down £60m for in the summer, the other you only signed in August) to get in some firepower now is either going to just get them over the line, but leave them with a problem next season, or hasten their demise and leave them with less to sell and more debt. Everton are the archetype for a club with no long-term planning. They thought McNeil was an adequate replacement for Richarlison. If they weren't up to their eyeballs in debt, they'd use relegation as a reset.