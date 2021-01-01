What's the bid for Onana then? Or reported bid?I can't see them investing very well, I mean they haven't for over a decade now, but if 15 million for Gordon, what's the apparent offers for OnanaThey do need A LOT to fix that team
DAN! ... DAN! ... DAN! ... DAAAAANNNNNNNNNN!
Word was going round that Chelsea want him......Shock.
Shocker. So what they apparently going to sell him for? I imagine if they can get Caicedo they won't want Onana, but heard Arsenal interested as well.Is this going to be another Nunes thing where he can't play for another club until Summer?
Apparently Danjuma was Gordon's replacement Looks like Newcastle will sign him but I wouldn't worry too much about them spending the money well. Most of their transfers are absolute car crashes.
Didn't they just get him? Didn't think he'd be pulling out so soon...
We pulled a deal on Fekir after his dodgy knees and his brother wanting more money so late in the game. Danjuma saw the Ev and legged it down south.
Sky are saying Everton want £40m for Gordon. There's some suggestion that Everton would take £25m+£15m in add-ons. Which likely means they won't get that. And to think these daft twats could have gotten £60m for him in the summer. They are definitely up shit's creek if they are selling Gordon and Onana this month rather than waiting until the summer
They won't sell him for 15. If they could get close to 25 and 15 then they could spin it to the fans as 40 mill.
So...transfer cock blocked by SpursGordon going for lessOnana goingPickford maybe goingFat Sam linkedbrutal
Presumably their goal is to get enough money for Onana/Gordon to get an attacker or two now, then deal with the loss of Onana in the summer. It's seriously desperate stuff though and there's no guarantee they won't just end up with another Tosun.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.95]