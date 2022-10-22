« previous next »
Offline PaulF

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25280 on: Today at 12:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:21:44 am
Haha Bielsa.  ;D I reckon some of his methods might translate onto the pitch in about their second season in the Championship. Please, please hire him.

Everton manager and second season in the same sentence?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25281 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:21:44 am
Haha Bielsa.  ;D I reckon some of his methods might translate onto the pitch in about their second season in the Championship. Please, please hire him.
Translating methods you say?

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25282 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Oh my.
Quote
Sam Allardyce has held initial talks with Everton about returning to the club. Allardyce still has admirers from key figures at Everton due to his experience in guiding teams threatened by relegation to safety

Also apparently Bielsa isn't keen because he feels Everton are too slow for his methods. So they'd need to sign a few fast lads to get him on board.
Online Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25283 on: Today at 12:44:07 pm »
@CraigHope_DM
Exc: Marcelo Bielsa has told Everton the team is too slow to play the way he wants & they must prioritise pace before window closes, if he is to replace Frank Lampard. Argentine interested in job but has concerns after providing analysis of squad

Marcelo Bielsa: not an idiot.
Offline thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25284 on: Today at 12:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:44:07 pm
@CraigHope_DM
Exc: Marcelo Bielsa has told Everton the team is too slow to play the way he wants & they must prioritise pace before window closes, if he is to replace Frank Lampard. Argentine interested in job but has concerns after providing analysis of squad

Marcelo Bielsa: not an idiot.
Cue Everton panic signing some pacey players then Bielsa still saying No.

McNeill and Iwobi are fast but maybe Bielsa meant fast and with a brain.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25285 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:44:07 pm
@CraigHope_DM
Exc: Marcelo Bielsa has told Everton the team is too slow to play the way he wants & they must prioritise pace before window closes, if he is to replace Frank Lampard. Argentine interested in job but has concerns after providing analysis of squad

Marcelo Bielsa: not an idiot.

Putting football and reputation before a pay day? Fat Sam it is!
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25286 on: Today at 01:10:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:52:08 pm
Cue Everton panic signing some pacey players then Bielsa still saying No.

McNeill and Iwobi are fast but maybe Bielsa meant fast and with a brain.

Why would a footballer with a brain sign for Everton?
Online Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25287 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Why would a footballer with a brain sign for Everton?
Likes being touched?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25288 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
So no money, you're going to get a couple (at best) brain dead quick players
Offline Keith Lard

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25289 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
I reckon theyll try to get Moyes back. Stars are aligning. Moyes peaked last season at WH
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25290 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:44:07 pm
@CraigHope_DM
Exc: Marcelo Bielsa has told Everton the team is too slow to play the way he wants & they must prioritise pace before window closes, if he is to replace Frank Lampard. Argentine interested in job but has concerns after providing analysis of squad

Marcelo Bielsa: not an idiot.

Did he tell them this or was it his translator?

I love the idea that the translator guy could say what he wants to in interviews if he wanted to and them he and Bielsa go back to the changing room and have a good laugh about it
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25291 on: Today at 01:53:37 pm »
Quote
Will relay this because keep hearing there are issues around Arnaut Danjuma's move to Everton. Not all paperwork done and the player pulling out. Another PL club involved.
https://twitter.com/jac_talbot/status/1617874846024871937

Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25292 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm »
So who's making the decisions over there?
Online 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25293 on: Today at 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 01:53:37 pm

I heard one today that Danjuma has told Everton the deal is off if they appoint The Moysiah
Some mad rumours rocking around
Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25294 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
If Danjuma is travelling to London now there's no chance he ends up with Everton
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25295 on: Today at 02:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:38:12 pm
Did he tell them this or was it his translator?

I love the idea that the translator guy could say what he wants to in interviews if he wanted to and them he and Bielsa go back to the changing room and have a good laugh about it


Moshright- So, Marco, we'd love to offer you the job, what do you need


Don the Translator-Marco, these suckers are in for you, In my view you screw them but make sure you get redundancy clause but of course it's up to you


Bielsa-Right, ask them what I will have to do the job


Don the translator-Marco, he's keen but what can you offer him and his translator must also get a large sign on fee, he is essential for team talks and motivating players with the way he gets Marco's tactics across


Moshright-We have a £5 transfer budget and half of what we get in transfer income as we may sell our only fast player



Don the translator-Están tomando la meada Marco (They are taking the piss Marco)


Bielsa-I'll take it on, 10 year contract, sacking means instant pay up of whole contract


Don the translator-He'll do it, whatever you want but the translator needs a 10 year contract, payed in full upon any sacking



Moshright-That's sounds fine, we start tomorrow


Don the translator-estupidas bastardas


Bielsa-Estoy de acuerdo (I concur)


Don the translator (on phone)-Puedo reservar para ver el nuevo Porsche?






1st Day in job


Marco-Right, I am the boss now, we are going to see some changes round here


Don the Translator (in his new coat and shoes)-Right you lazy bastards, I am in charge now, with Marco of course, pull your fucking fingers out or don't if you can't be bothered. We may not be here long but that's not a problem because I managed a golden goodbye in my part of the contract as I can speak 8 different languages.
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25296 on: Today at 02:40:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:39:13 pm
If Danjuma is travelling to London now there's no chance he ends up with Everton

The blue fuuuume. Where'd you see he was travelling to London?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25297 on: Today at 02:41:57 pm »
Done all the club media and pissed off on them :lmao
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25298 on: Today at 02:43:36 pm »
The Bobble
@ElBobble
·
5m
In a remarkable u-turn this morning and after refusing to send his registration form to the FA ahead of training today for his new club Everton, Arnaut Danjuma is now in talks with Tottenham. Everton are currently left bewildered with medical, media and agreements all complete 🔵


 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Spanish Al

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25299 on: Today at 02:47:45 pm »
Signing without signing. Another first for the Ev!
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25300 on: Today at 02:48:48 pm »
I think I just came up with a new word to describe Everton.

Fewmiliation.
Online tubby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25301 on: Today at 02:50:43 pm »
The hits just keep on coming.  They must be losing their minds.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25302 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:48:48 pm
I think I just came up with a new word to describe Everton.

Fewmiliation.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25303 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm »
This Everton fan on TalkSport knows what he's taking about. Make him Director of Football.

https://twitter.com/That_Ged/status/1617892756952846341?s=20&t=tlTrIMkTE4vsh7WcAMjGwA
Online El Lobo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25304 on: Today at 02:57:22 pm »
Thats tremendous, it just needs leaked photos of Danjuma doing an Aaron Lennon with his Everton shirt now
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25305 on: Today at 02:57:27 pm »
So he's done the media and medical but wouldn't sign the contract?
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25306 on: Today at 02:58:40 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:57:27 pm
So he's done the media and medical but wouldn't sign the contract?

He must have been so looking forward to playing under Frank. Or maybe he finally read a newspaper article about the club he was signing for?
Offline DaveLFC

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25307 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm »
The turmoil around Everton continues to grow with the Toffees set to miss out on transfer target Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham.

The Merseysiders looked in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Villarreal forward after agreeing terms with the LaLiga outfit and the Nigerian international completing a medical too but crucially not signing a deal.

However, Tottenham have swooped in for the 25-year-old at the 11th hour - with the in-demand player now heading to London for talks.
Online El Lobo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25308 on: Today at 03:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:55:28 pm
This Everton fan on TalkSport knows what he's taking about. Make him Director of Football.

https://twitter.com/That_Ged/status/1617892756952846341?s=20&t=tlTrIMkTE4vsh7WcAMjGwA

Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25309 on: Today at 03:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:58:40 pm
He must have been so looking forward to playing under Frank. Or maybe he finally read a newspaper article about the club he was signing for?

Really doesn't reflect well on the club for any other potential signings does it? They're in big trouble.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25310 on: Today at 03:02:28 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 02:59:56 pm
The turmoil around Everton continues to grow with the Toffees set to miss out on transfer target Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham.

The Merseysiders looked in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Villarreal forward after agreeing terms with the LaLiga outfit and the Nigerian international completing a medical too but crucially not signing a deal.

However, Tottenham have swooped in for the 25-year-old at the 11th hour - with the in-demand player now heading to London for talks.
