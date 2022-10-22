Daniel Storey in the i is good on the whole madness around their transfers. I'm pretty sure I've never heard of Jean-Philippe Gbamin.



Everton are a broken club and shambolic spending under Farhad Moshiri has made them worse



The Toffees have wasted millions of pounds on players during Moshiris regime. The ultimate damnation is that more money, usually the easy shortcut, makes no sense here.



Gbamin was actually a really good signing on paper at the time, especially when compared to the other dross they brought in that summer. A real coup for them. He then got a bad injury on his 1st or 2nd appearance for them, re-injured it on his comeback and had to have a couple of surgeries to sort it.