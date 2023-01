Daniel Storey in the i is good on the whole madness around their transfers. I'm pretty sure I've never heard of Jean-Philippe Gbamin.



Everton are a broken club and shambolic spending under Farhad Moshiri has made them worse



The Toffees have wasted millions of pounds on players during Moshiri’s regime. The ultimate damnation is that more money, usually the easy shortcut, makes no sense here.



Gbamin was actually a really good signing on paper at the time, especially when compared to the other dross they brought in that summer. A real coup for them. He then got a bad injury on his 1st or 2nd appearance for them, re-injured it on his comeback and had to have a couple of surgeries to sort it.