Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Author
Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns) (Read 1475358 times)
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,135
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #25240 on:
Today
at 01:56:15 am »
Stevie Nicol says give it to Duncan...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjZ6NRffpuE
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
WhereAngelsPlay
Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,244
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #25241 on:
Today
at 02:02:49 am »
My nan had lino like that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Keith Lard
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,411
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #25242 on:
Today
at 03:15:08 am »
Lampards's final interview:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64296477
All I see is Darren Farley
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes ||
https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Brissyred
RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
Kopite
Posts: 982
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #25243 on:
Today
at 03:17:29 am »
They're going to get their new manager bounce when they play us
Logged
eddiedingle
Kopite
Posts: 618
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #25244 on:
Today
at 03:43:18 am »
Carra never been more passionate in his life on MNF earlier. Wish he had showed similar passion with the two cowboys
Logged
