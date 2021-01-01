« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1474949 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25240 on: Today at 01:56:15 am »
Stevie Nicol says give it to Duncan...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjZ6NRffpuE
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #25241 on: Today at 02:02:49 am »
My nan had lino like that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Up
« previous next »
 