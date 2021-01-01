He took a very mediocre Leeds squad, integrated some youth and a couple of signings, and made them quite good. He likes working with a small squad and he did wonders with many of the players at Leeds who showed zero indication they could win the Championship, let alone finish midtable in the PL in their first season back.



It's not unfeasible to think he could do something similar with Everton, in terms of the squad.



Obviously that changes if your hypotheticals about point deductions, the club actually ceasing to exist, etc., turn out to be true.



You're talking as if Everton are a well run club, they're nothing of the sort.Leeds had already been down for years, so their finances were sorted out, the players they had and brought in were used to that level of football, this lot are pampered PL players with no fight, have something like an 86% wage to turnover ratio (might even be worse), they're pissing money, they'll get about £100 million for finishing bottom 3, they'll only get 55% of the TV money next year, sponsorship money will dry up, they've a 1/4 built stadium to finish/pay for, attendances will go down, players will leg it. With the money they are losing the Football League could very well, as RB says, dock them points, they're very strict on the finances unlike the PL. Their youth set up is shite, I was told by coaches from LFC, City and parents that if EFC asked my kid to go there to tell them to fuck off. They have nothing to be optimistic aboutThey're fucked if they go down, regardless of who takes over.