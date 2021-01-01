« previous next »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:18:25 pm
Well we all know the Everton board will get it right, they always do.

That's because they only have to ask what would Everton do.

Saves a fortune in phone calls.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:17:33 pm
I wonder how Pickford would feel about his dinosaur tactics

Relax, Jordan wont be talking the long throws.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:17:07 pm
KC saying the quiet part out loud

Lol

Kansas City?
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:59:04 pm
He took a very mediocre Leeds squad, integrated some youth and a couple of signings, and made them quite good. He likes working with a small squad and he did wonders with many of the players at Leeds who showed zero indication they could win the Championship, let alone finish midtable in the PL in their first season back.

It's not unfeasible to think he could do something similar with Everton, in terms of the squad.

Obviously that changes if your hypotheticals about point deductions, the club actually ceasing to exist, etc., turn out to be true.

You're talking as if Everton are a well run club, they're nothing of the sort.

Leeds had already been down for years, so their finances were sorted out, the players they had and brought in were used to that level of football, this lot are pampered PL players with no fight, have something like an 86% wage to turnover ratio (might even be worse), they're pissing money, they'll get about £100 million for finishing bottom 3, they'll only get 55% of the TV money next year, sponsorship money will dry up, they've a 1/4 built stadium to finish/pay for, attendances will go down, players will leg it. With the money they are losing the Football League could very well, as RB says, dock them points, they're very strict on the finances unlike the PL. Their youth set up is shite, I was told by coaches from LFC, City and parents that if EFC asked my kid to go there to tell them to fuck off. They have nothing to be optimistic about

They're fucked if they go down, regardless of who takes over.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:00 pm
You're talking as if Everton are a well run club, they're nothing of the sort.

Leeds had already been down for years, so their finances were sorted out, the players they had and brought in were used to that level of football, this lot are pampered PL players with no fight, have something like an 86% wage to turnover ratio (might even be worse), they're pissing money, they'll get about £100 million for finishing bottom 3, they'll only get 55% of the TV money next year, sponsorship money will dry up, they've a 1/4 built stadium to finish/pay for, attendances will go down, players will leg it. With the money they are losing the Football League could very well, as RB says, dock them points, they're very strict on the finances unlike the PL. Their youth set up is shite, I was told by coaches from LFC, City and parents that if EFC asked my kid to go there to tell them to fuck off. They have nothing to be optimistic about



Dele Alli's loan experience will have been a goo- never mind.  ;D
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:24:40 pm
Chris Sutton:

Rafa left him with two full backs that were better than he inherited. He also had Grey and Townsend performing.
Rafa had a worse squad and left it better than he found it.
Lampard squandered £60m on shite like Mc Neil Maupay and Tarkowski.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:59:04 pm
He took a very mediocre Leeds squad, integrated some youth and a couple of signings, and made them quite good. He likes working with a small squad and he did wonders with many of the players at Leeds who showed zero indication they could win the Championship, let alone finish midtable in the PL in their first season back.

It's not unfeasible to think he could do something similar with Everton, in terms of the squad.

Obviously that changes if your hypotheticals about point deductions, the club actually ceasing to exist, etc., turn out to be true.

I refer you to Rob's reply. :thumbup
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:17:07 pm
KC saying the quiet part out loud

Lol

What's he talking about, can't build anything on sand? Everton are building a stadium on a dock full of the stuff.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:41:36 pm
What's he talking about, can't build anything on sand? Everton are building a stadium on a dock full of the stuff.

Are they though lol
Everton accounts retweeting a Marca article that's linking them with our favourite gremlin vampire bat, Marcelino.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:20 pm
He would fully embrace Pulis, well he would if he could reach all the way round.

Some youtuber asked the same question. It doesn't make sense. We almost made him our manager too  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUWf2LbZPHA
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1617561069739991040?s=20&t=uEThZfA7042UekDGm4FNJQ

Fans aren't to blame, no toxic atmosphere at Goodison, nothing to see here.
Have the club announced it yet, or are they sacking without sacking?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:06:17 pm
Have the club announced it yet, or are they sacking without sacking?

Announced it just under 2 hrs ago. Prob busy truing to get new footage of the new stadium taken so they can post it up.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:29:43 pm
the sunshine band

Give it up pal.
It is absolutely mind boggling how a club can spend 600m in six years and be in the bottom three.  Their recruitment, since Moyes left has been very suspect. Some of their managerial choices have simply been bewildering especially Martinez and Koeman. The fans ran Rafa out of the club and Silva wasn't really given a fair crack of the whip.

As Liam Brady said the other day Everton have ideas about themselves as a club that far exceed reality. Success or failure generally revolves around recruitment be that of the manager or players. Until Everton get that right they won't escape the downward spiral. I think they might try for Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.
The club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.

Backroom staff members Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left, but Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will oversee training until a new manager is appointed.
