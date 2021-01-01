They are 100% getting out of it.
6/4 on Betfair to avoid relegation
I only see them getting points in a maximum of 8 out of their last 18 games. With 10 defeats. Whether they manage to get 1 or 3 points in those 8 games will be the biggie.
They've already played in plenty of games (and lost) to those around them where the really needed to pick up points (Leicester home, Wolves home, Southampton home, West Ham away).
Bournemouth have already hammered them once this season. Only drew against Leeds & Fulham.
Most places have got them at around 64% chance of going down.
Nothing guaranteed.