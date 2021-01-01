« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1466563 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24920 on: Today at 12:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Have some self respect grandma
😃
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24921 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:41 pm
He'll have no problems dropping people.
He'll have problems reaching out to people though as a manager....
Offline Antonio Chigurh

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24922 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:10:53 pm
He'll have problems reaching out to people though as a manager....

Definitely not an "arm around the shoulder" type
Online Ray K

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24923 on: Today at 12:26:29 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:53:26 am
Shocked they want Dyche, hes a red!!!
He's more ginger than red, I would have said.
Online CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24924 on: Today at 12:26:44 pm »
Unless they are throwing silly money at a manager to come in for half a season you'd be stupid to take the job IMO.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24925 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:26:29 pm
He's more ginger than red, I would have said.

While laid in bed, with your ted?
Online swoopy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24926 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:51:24 am
They are 100% getting out of it.

6/4 on Betfair to avoid relegation

I only see them getting points in a maximum of 8 out of their last 18 games. With 10 defeats. Whether they manage to get 1 or 3 points in those 8 games will be the biggie.

They've already played in plenty of games (and lost) to those around them where the really needed to pick up points (Leicester home, Wolves home, Southampton home, West Ham away).
Bournemouth have already hammered them once this season. Only drew against Leeds & Fulham.

Most places have got them at around 64% chance of going down.

Nothing guaranteed.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24927 on: Today at 12:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:41 pm
He'll have no problems dropping people.

Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:10:53 pm
He'll have problems reaching out to people though as a manager....


 :wellin
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24928 on: Today at 12:31:37 pm »
Goodnight sweet Prince
Online Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24929 on: Today at 12:32:02 pm »


I have a little gadget on my browser that can turn any image into a cookie monster gif ;D
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24930 on: Today at 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:28:10 pm
I only see them getting points in a maximum of 8 out of their last 18 games. With 10 defeats. Whether they manage to get 1 or 3 points in those 8 games will be the biggie.

They've already played in plenty of games (and lost) to those around them where the really needed to pick up points (Leicester home, Wolves home, Southampton home, West Ham away).
Bournemouth have already hammered them once this season. Only drew against Leeds & Fulham.

Most places have got them at around 64% chance of going down.

Nothing guaranteed.

It's more a double curse from me if you will.

I've put another compensation bet on after they got beat at the weekend. Pulling the plug on Tory Boy now makes sense. They can write the Arsenal game off then it's pitchforks at 8pm when the reds roll into town
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24931 on: Today at 12:37:30 pm »
He's gone!

Pete O'Rourke
@SportsPeteO
·
9m
Everton have sacked Frank Lampard as manager. #EFC
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24932 on: Today at 12:40:22 pm »
I assume they have taken out a Chinese loan to do it
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24933 on: Today at 12:42:44 pm »
Doucoure training on his own after a clash in the dressing room with Tory Boy. Others involved too :lmao
Online Fiasco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24934 on: Today at 12:43:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:51:24 am
They are 100% getting out of it.

6/4 on Betfair to avoid relegation

What are you basing this on? I mean they might well get out of it, but I don't know how you can be so confident. They're a really, really bad football team and they are not in a false position and the table isn't lying. They have no real quality, they have only scored 15 goals in 20 games (only Wolves have scored less) and that defensively solidity they seemed to have early on is clearly eroding.

They are going nowhere fast and there is very little in the way of quality in the ranks. The civil war going on with the board doesn't help matters and I just don't see any way how it improves for them.
Online Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24935 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:40:22 pm
I assume they have taken out a Chinese loan to do it

A 23, a 105, a 134 and two portions of number 232 please.
Online tubby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24936 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:42:44 pm
Doucoure training on his own after a clash in the dressing room with Tory Boy. Others involved too :lmao

Where are you seeing this?
Online Chakan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24937 on: Today at 12:43:35 pm »
Took them long enough...
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24938 on: Today at 12:44:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:40:22 pm
I assume they have taken out a Chinese loan to do it

I thought Frank preferred pies, but I guess if you can bribe him with a Chinese then it's all good.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24939 on: Today at 12:45:12 pm »
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24940 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm »
Drunken back where he belongs.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24941 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:37:30 pm
He's gone!

Pete O'Rourke
@SportsPeteO
·
9m
Everton have sacked Frank Lampard as manager. #EFC

Every time I see that twitter handle I read it as SportsPedo
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24942 on: Today at 01:02:30 pm »
Not to jinx them going down, but what happens to BMD long term if they are in the Championship for a few years (hopefully more ;D ) do they keep playing there?
Online MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24943 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:43:30 pm
Where are you seeing this?

https://www.football365.com/news/everton-doucoure-marginalised-lampard-dressing-room-clash-sack

As a former Watford player, Dacoure is surely used to working for lots of managers. For this reason the Bitters ought to extend his contract.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24944 on: Today at 01:07:48 pm »
In this position and they've not even played Arsenal once yet. Pretty amusing though worryingly you can usually rely on Arsenal to totally fold at Goodison. Hopefully not this year for once.

Also already played pretty much all their relegation rivals at home apart from Bournemouth and that's the last day so table will probably be decided by then anyway. They are in one enormous pickle.
Online tubby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24945 on: Today at 01:07:52 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:04:17 pm
https://www.football365.com/news/everton-doucoure-marginalised-lampard-dressing-room-clash-sack

As a former Watford player, Dacoure is surely used to working for lots of managers. For this reason the Bitters ought to extend his contract.

Ta.  What a delightful shit show this has been.
