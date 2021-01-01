They are 100% getting out of it.



6/4 on Betfair to avoid relegation



What are you basing this on? I mean they might well get out of it, but I don't know how you can be so confident. They're a really, really bad football team and they are not in a false position and the table isn't lying. They have no real quality, they have only scored 15 goals in 20 games (only Wolves have scored less) and that defensively solidity they seemed to have early on is clearly eroding.They are going nowhere fast and there is very little in the way of quality in the ranks. The civil war going on with the board doesn't help matters and I just don't see any way how it improves for them.