What will help Everton survive are the clubs with nothing to play for. Like United last year or Palace last year. Those teams didn't care anymore. It's not hard for them to get results against opposition who are on the beach in April, especially at Goodison.



In an actual relegation battle against Leeds who are up for it, a disinterested player or an out of form Gordon won't help them.



But when they're playing 12th placed Leicester who have nothing to play for, McNeil will curl one in and Gordon will dive for a penalty, and Leicester won't even protest.



It is not like the other relegation candidates won't also be playing some of the already on the beach sides too though and everton are so bad right now that if they don't get a sizable new manager bounce then they might be adrift before they get to the end of april.