What will help Everton survive are the clubs with nothing to play for. Like United last year or Palace last year. Those teams didn't care anymore. It's not hard for them to get results against opposition who are on the beach in April, especially at Goodison.In an actual relegation battle against Leeds who are up for it, a disinterested player or an out of form Gordon won't help them.But when they're playing 12th placed Leicester who have nothing to play for, McNeil will curl one in and Gordon will dive for a penalty, and Leicester won't even protest.
Is there any reason why he is still even in the job? He is not even a club legend (like a Tim Cahill or Yakubu).
Has Solskjær not been linked yet? Hes a shoo in, surely - available, history with their second favourite club, hates Liverpool, is bound to end in disaster.
Apparently, because the board cannot enter L4 anymore he is likely to be sacked on Zoom.Of course the fans have no faith in the board so even if the fans recognise the need for change, the very fact that it is the clueless four making the decision will render it unpopular and their choice of replacement also.On GOT the current voting isDyche 31%Pochettino 16.2%Other 13% (i.e. anyone)Postecoglu 10.9%Moyes 9.7%Ferguson 5.7%Confusion, delusion, disallusion
Don't tell me they've given up on Simeone finally?
