« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1464762 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,204
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24880 on: Today at 08:51:33 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 05:14:26 pm
What will help Everton survive are the clubs with nothing to play for.  Like United last year or Palace last year.  Those teams didn't care anymore.  It's not hard for them to get results against opposition who are on the beach in April, especially at Goodison.

In an actual relegation battle against Leeds who are up for it, a disinterested player or an out of form Gordon won't help them.

But when they're playing 12th placed Leicester who have nothing to play for, McNeil will curl one in and Gordon will dive for a penalty, and Leicester won't even protest.

It is not like the other relegation candidates won't also be playing some of the already on the beach sides too though and everton are so bad right now that if they don't get a sizable new manager bounce then they might be adrift before they get to the end of april.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,963
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24881 on: Today at 08:53:02 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:49:54 am
Is there any reason why he is still even in the job? He is not even a club legend (like a Tim Cahill or Yakubu).

From the Twitter comments, it appears hes quite popular with some. Utterly bizarre. Probably down to him almost getting them relegated but avoiding the drop.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,204
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24882 on: Today at 08:57:32 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:39:10 am
Has Solskjær not been linked yet? Hes a shoo in, surely - available, history with their second favourite club, hates Liverpool, is bound to end in disaster.

Man city being their current favourite club presumably since it clearly can't be everton.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24883 on: Today at 09:08:36 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:39:10 am
Has Solskjær not been linked yet? Hes a shoo in, surely - available, history with their second favourite club, hates Liverpool, is bound to end in disaster.

What do you think this is, medieval times?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,925
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24884 on: Today at 09:28:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm

Apparently, because the board cannot enter L4 anymore he is likely to be sacked on Zoom.


Of course the fans have no faith in the board so even if the fans recognise the need for change, the very fact that it is the clueless four making the decision will render it unpopular and their choice of replacement also.


On GOT the current voting is


Dyche 31%
Pochettino 16.2%
Other 13% (i.e. anyone)
Postecoglu 10.9%
Moyes 9.7%
Ferguson 5.7%

Confusion, delusion, disallusion



Don't tell me they've given up on Simeone finally?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24885 on: Today at 09:33:17 am »
Theyre going to have a new manager bounce by the time we play them. Gutted!!!

Seriously though, Dyche would worry me, hes the type that somehow could shithouse his way to a result against us.
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24886 on: Today at 09:56:54 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:28:48 am
Don't tell me they've given up on Simeone finally?

hes not good enough
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24887 on: Today at 10:03:00 am »
If they do sack Lampard , they best hope any prospective new managers havent seen that video clip of the fans scaring the life out of Frank.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Up
« previous next »
 