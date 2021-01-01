« previous next »
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24840 on: Today at 09:17:51 pm »
Who wants this job? Anyone?
Online 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24841 on: Today at 09:19:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:12:51 pm
They're running around all the ATMs in town maxxing out cards to try and afford it...

Waiting until tomorrow when cash converters open, Prof Baxendale will be there with the Cuckoo clock and Bills autograph collection.
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24842 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:19:05 pm
Waiting until tomorrow when cash converters open, Prof Baxendale will be there with the Cuckoo clock and Bills autograph collection.

And let's not forget that group of Everton fans who accompany the players and managers around everywhere.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24843 on: Today at 09:21:26 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:17:19 pm
Lampard has the best part of a new team when you include the two full backs who Rafa got by selling Digne. (Who has been shite at Villa btw). Rafa got absolute pelters for selling him, yet Frank got to sell the pigeon and actually use the cash.
Anyone coming in will have to make do and mend unless they con someone into buying Gordon or DCL. Even then the FFP will be a problem.
Use the cash on what?   ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24844 on: Today at 09:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:21:26 pm
Use the cash on what?   ;D

His replacement Dwight McNeil ;D
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24845 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm »
What they should do is appoint two managers at the same time and then when their fan base has fallen out with one, they can stick with the other one. It might save them a lot of money in the long run.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24846 on: Today at 09:36:29 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 09:40:24 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:12:51 pm
They're running around all the ATMs in town maxxing out cards to try and afford it...
They're having a whip-round in the Red Brick tonight and a raffle in the Winslow tomorrow to raise enough funds to oust the Tory.
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24848 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:40:24 pm
They're having a whip-round in the Red Brick tonight and a raffle in the Winslow tomorrow to raise enough funds to oust the Tory.
Red, you say.......? Uh-oh......
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24849 on: Today at 09:42:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:20:27 pm
And let's not forget that group of Everton fans who accompany the players and managers around everywhere.
The threat of another headlock must be high now that the players and board have a gang of Bitter stalkers following them everywhere.
Offline 24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24850 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
The conundrum of 'What To Do With Frank' has the Board in headlock, sorry, I mean deadlock.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #24851 on: Today at 09:44:21 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:40:55 pm
Red, you say.......? Uh-oh......
Well, it used to be called the Red Brick, until the bitter bastards got the 'Red' dropped from the name. I used to have a few drinks in the Red Brick before going into town on a Saturday night. That was a long time ago though.
