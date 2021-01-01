They're running around all the ATMs in town maxxing out cards to try and afford it...
Waiting until tomorrow when cash converters open, Prof Baxendale will be there with the Cuckoo clock and Bills autograph collection.
Lampard has the best part of a new team when you include the two full backs who Rafa got by selling Digne. (Who has been shite at Villa btw). Rafa got absolute pelters for selling him, yet Frank got to sell the pigeon and actually use the cash. Anyone coming in will have to make do and mend unless they con someone into buying Gordon or DCL. Even then the FFP will be a problem.
Use the cash on what?
His replacement Dwight McNeil
They're having a whip-round in the Red Brick tonight and a raffle in the Winslow tomorrow to raise enough funds to oust the Tory.
And let's not forget that group of Everton fans who accompany the players and managers around everywhere.
Red, you say.......? Uh-oh......
