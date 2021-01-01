« previous next »
decosabute

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24760 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 12:40:19 pm
I fear this too.

But realistically who would take the job? Would someone like Tuchel be dumb enough to?

What is this, Grand Old Team? There is not a chance in hell it'll be names like that. When Everton were safely midtable they could throw money at big names who'd take the paycheque, but when there's a high chance they're going down, there's no way the likes of Pochettino or Tuchel would even consider it.

It'll be Dyche or Moyes.
rushyman

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24761 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm
Last 14 games?

1 win, 2 draws and 11 loses ..

And only 2 pts adrift

I thought this league was full of quality ?
12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24762 on: Today at 01:35:29 pm
Ziyech being linked to them as a loan move.

Swapping  first team Chelsea and London life for a relegation battle and County Road.
Caligula?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24763 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:35:29 pm
Ziyech being linked to them as a loan move.

Swapping  first team Chelsea and London life for a relegation battle and County Road.

Given how motivated he looks everytime he puts on a Chelsea shirt, just imagine the performances he'll churn out at Woodson.  ;D
IgorBobbins

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24764 on: Today at 02:00:04 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Given how motivated he looks everytime he puts on a Chelsea shirt, just imagine the performances he'll churn out at Woodson.  ;D
And yet hed easily become their best player straight away!
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24765 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:23:54 pm
How is lampard still in a job??
He's not Rafa.
Oddbod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24766 on: Today at 02:10:58 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:33 am
Only Everton could have been given the chance to money launder their way to success to the tune of many £100s of millions of pounds of Oligarch money, spend it stupidly, get worse and then find their sugar daddy an outcast and pariah leaving them in the perilous position they find themselves in now. Their fans are mad but are not sure why, I think it's because they thought their long overdue days in the shadow of us were over.


In 2015/2016 we were sacking Brendan and they were welcoming Moshiri. They must have though the power shift was inevitable. Oh how those 7 years have shaped up for both us and them. Whilst we are not in the greatest of moments at this time I would say the last 7 years have been more favourable to us than them.

That reminds me, what version of the famous Powershift are we on now?
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24767 on: Today at 02:18:38 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:35:29 pm
Ziyech being linked to them as a loan move.

Swapping  first team Chelsea and London life for a relegation battle and County Road.

Be a reason to keep Lampard (for a week) if they can get him to blag a favour from Chelsea.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24768 on: Today at 02:30:40 pm
Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24769 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:38:47 am
I remember there were strong calls for Allardyce to save them. They wanted him til the end of the season and then get once they were safe. Moshi gave him a 3 year contract.
The thing was they were never at risk of going down that year. They gave the job to Unsy and bottled it when he didnt turn them into world beaters. The last game before Sam took over was a thumping win. They were all giddy at the Sam Effect, because he was watching in the stands. All he did was made them horrible to watch. DCL was taught how to fall over by Fat Sam and they lumped it up to him. Once they were safe the fans wanted rid but Sam was like a Jehovahs Witness/combined with a Mormon. He wasnt shifting.
The latest shit from them is that it all went wrong when the board accepted coming tenth as the norm.
The entitlement

thing is, Sam Lad had them over a barrel. He got three years' worth of salary for six months' work because he refused a short term contract. He knew the Everton fans thought he was beneath them, and that they only wanted him for the perceived relegation scrap they were in. But it's not like the way they were imploring Moshi-La to bring in Fwankie Boy.
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24770 on: Today at 03:12:27 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:49:25 am
I know, it strikes me as mad that people think they can go on and on sacking managers and then appointing new ones with no knock on effects. How many managers have they had in the time that Klopp's been with us?

7 Full Time and 2 caretaker managers (Duncan and Unsy).

As others have been stating, they let their fans make the decisions for them. Rafa got them off to a great start but then hit that run of form where he lost 9 of 12 games, so out of 19 games he took 19 points, 5 wins 4 draws. Now that is relegation form, but with Rafa being who he was, they hated him and wanted him gone no matter what, but then the loons somehow decided that Lampard was the man for them, based on what?. For the rest of the season, Lampard managed them for 19 games and took 20pts, 6 wins and 2 draws, nothing Rafa couldn't have done. His record this season is even worse than Rafa's, 3 wins and 6 draws giving him 15 pts from 20 games, he's running at .75 ppg. If he carries on at that rate, he'll struggle to get 20pts.

The fans are digging the grave and Lampard is pushing them towards it.
Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24771 on: Today at 03:22:14 pm
I know it's only idle speculation rolling around in here, but I really hope it's true that the PL signed off on Everton's accounts on condition they got the final say on spending. If Lampard is still in a job in a few weeks and they're several points adrift of safety, I'm sure fans will be demanding to know why he hasn't been sacked.

I want to see Moshiri come out and admit they don't have the money to sack him, and the PL won't let him. I'm so hoping he's just sitting on that little revelation, quietly praying it doesn't come to that. If it gets out they'll be bloody mayhem.
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24772 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:14 pm
I know it's only idle speculation rolling around in here, but I really hope it's true that the PL signed off on Everton's accounts on condition they got the final say on spending. If Lampard is still in a job in a few weeks and they're several points adrift of safety, I'm sure fans will be demanding to know why he hasn't been sacked.

I want to see Moshiri come out and admit they don't have the money to sack him, and the PL won't let him. I'm so hoping he's just sitting on that little revelation, quietly praying it doesn't come to that. If it gets out they'll be bloody mayhem.
He already has by saying it's not his decision to sack him.
Graeme

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24773 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm
One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?

I mean it was a ridiculous comment anyway, but looks even more ridiculous now.
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24774 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:25:56 pm
One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?

I mean it was a ridiculous comment anyway, but looks even more ridiculous now.
Indeed, everyone knows it's The Bullens Wall that makes all the big decisions at the pit.
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24775 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:14 pm
I know it's only idle speculation rolling around in here, but I really hope it's true that the PL signed off on Everton's accounts on condition they got the final say on spending. If Lampard is still in a job in a few weeks and they're several points adrift of safety, I'm sure fans will be demanding to know why he hasn't been sacked.

I want to see Moshiri come out and admit they don't have the money to sack him, and the PL won't let him. I'm so hoping he's just sitting on that little revelation, quietly praying it doesn't come to that. If it gets out they'll be bloody mayhem.

He's won 9 of 39 league games, his Everton record is 23.08% win rate and he has a 15% win rate this season. Its unbelieveable he still has a job. Does make you wonder if the PL has a say in it.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24776 on: Today at 03:32:24 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:35:56 am
They will fire him after the Arsenal game so they will have a new manager bounce for the Liverpool game, FACT.

This.
gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24777 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm
Sounds like he could be gone tomorrow, according to Matt Law.

Goodnight, sweet Prince.
Andar

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #24778 on: Today at 03:37:16 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:34:05 pm
Sounds like he could be gone tomorrow, according to Matt Law.

Goodnight, sweet Prince.

Needs to start back in the Championship. He's got a lot to learn.
